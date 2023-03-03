What is Childish Gambino's net worth, and how did he make money?

Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer, and producer. He rose to stardom for starring in the series Atlanta, which he created and occasionally directed. Donald won various accolades for his work in this series, including two Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards. This article discusses everything we know about him, including Childish Gambino's net worth and personal life.

Glover's net worth is in millions of dollars thanks to his ability to carve a niche in every domain he has set foot in. Here is a glimpse of Childish Gambino's biography.

Donald Glover's profile summary and bio

Full name Donald McKinley Glover Jr. Stage name Childish Gambino Gender Male Date of birth December 25, 1983 Age 40 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth California Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Education Lakeside High School, DeKalb School of the Arts and Tisch School of Arts Parents Donald Glover Sr. and Beverly Glover-Smith Siblings Stephen Glover and Brianne Glover Profession Actor, singer, comedian, rapper, writer, director and producer Net worth $35 million Instagram @donaldglover Twitter @donaldglover

How old is Donald Glover?

Donald was born on September 25, 1983, at Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California, USA and raised in Georgia. As of 2023, he is 40 years old. Glover holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Donald Glover's parents

The actor's late father, Donald Glover Sr., was a postal worker, while his mother, Beverly Smith, is a retired care provider. He has a brother, Stephen Glover, and a sister, Brianne. Stephen is a screenwriter and rapper.

Education

The talented rapper attended Lakeside High School and DeKalb School of the Arts in Georgia. In 2006, he graduated from the New York University Tisch School of Arts with Honours in dramatic writing.

Does Childish Gambino have a wife?

Although Michelle White and Donald Glover prefer to keep information about their love life under wraps, it is speculated that they married in a private wedding in 2015. The duo gained popularity in January 2016 when they were spotted together with Michelle having a sizable baby bump. The couple has three children, Legend, Drake and Donald. Legend was born on October 2016, while Drake was born on January 2018. The couple's last-born son, Donald, was born on October 1, 2020.

Career

Professionally, Gambino started his career as a writer for NBC's comedy-drama 30 Rocks. For this, he earned a Writers Guild of America Award. Later, Donald wrote for NBC's sitcom Community. In 2008, he joined the American Hip Hop group Wu-Tang Clan and released his first extended play, EP, in 2011.

The same year, Glover released his debut album, Camp, which topped 11 on the US Billboard. In 2013, he released his second album, which peaked in 7th on the US Billboard 200. Following that, he launched the albums, Awaken and My love.

Childish started his acting career at the age of 15 in 1998. Some of Donald Glover's movies include:

The Lazarus Effect (2015)

(2015) The Martian (2015)

(2015) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) The Lion King (2019)

(2019) Guava Island (2019)

Donald Glover's net worth

How much money does Childish Gambino make? The producer makes approximately $4 million annually. As of 2023, his estimated net worth is $35 million. Gambino has amassed this wealth from his successful musical and acting careers.

This article answers the many searches of 'what is Childish Gambino's net worth'. Gambino has worked tirelessly to raise his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

