Is Bona Mugabe married, and does she have children? Here is her story

Mugabe is a household name in the Zimbabwean political space and other African nations. Anyone who hears about Bona Mugabe would almost instantly link her to the late Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe, which is correct. Besides being the former president's only daughter, she has been in the news recently owing to marriage-related issues.

Bona Mugabe seen after the convocation at Singapore's MDIS-University of Wales graduation ceremony. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Robert Mugabe's daughter, Bona, is a businesswoman who did not join in jostling for a political space despite her father's long stand in the government. The $4.49 million wedding she had barely a decade ago is crashing, making her a topic of discussion online.

Full name Nyepudzayi Bona Mugabe Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1988 Zodiac sign Aries Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Harare, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Ethnicity African Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Father Robert Mugabe Mother Grace Mugabe Religion Christianity Marital status Married Husband Simba Chikore Children 3 High school Dominican Convent High School, Harare Profession Businesswoman Net worth $1–5 million

When was Bona Mugabe born?

Nyepudzayi Bona was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 18 April 1988, to Robert Mugabe, a former President of Zimbabwe, and Grace, former Zimbabwe's first lady. This makes Bona Mugabe's age 34.

Bona Mugabe's education

The former Zimbabwean president's daughter had her primary education at Dominican Convent Primary School and high school education at Dominican Convent High School, all in Harare, Zimbabwe. Unlike her primary and high school education without hitches, Bona's tertiary education was marked by many controversies and uproar from Zimbabwean citizens.

Bona salutes the crowd gathered for viewing the body of Robert Mugabe. Photo: Jekesai NJIKIZANA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The reason was that many Zimbabwean students felt that her education abroad contrasted with the education her father's administration provided them back home. They demanded that she attend a school in the country where everyone would benefit from the same unpleasant education system imposed on them by the administration.

Who is Bona Mugabe's husband?

Bona Mugabe's husband's name is Simba Chikore. In September 2016, he was appointed Air Zimbabwe's Chief Operations Officer (COO), generating some conspicuous saga of bad blood in the government.

During the political travails of Bona's late father, which resulted in a bloodless coup and takeover, Simba Chikore resigned from Air Zimbabwe and left the country with his family to Malaysia.

When did Bona Mugabe get married?

She got married on 1 March 2014 in a grand ceremony at her father's private residence in Harare. The marriage reportedly cost about $4.49 million.

How many biological children does Mugabe have?

The former president had three biological children, Bona and her brothers Chatunga and Robert Mugabe Jr. Bellarmine Chatunga was born in 1997, while his older brother Robert Jr was born on 4 February 1992.

Bona Mugabe's latest news

The former president's daughter was in the news again as she filed for divorce from her husband on 7 March 2023, citing loss of love and affection for each other and her husband's extra-marital activities.

She sought custody of her children and argued it would be in their best interest, though the court could allow her husband access on alternate weekends. Bona also asked the court to award her $2,700 monthly childcare for each of the three children until they could sustain themselves.

Former Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe talks to the media after attending his daughter Bona's convocation at MDIS-University of Wales. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bona Mugabe's net worth

Bona's alleged net worth is between $1 and $5 million, accruing from her income as a businesswoman and government appointee.

Bona Mugabe is the only daughter of the late former Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace. She married Simba Chikore and had three children from the marriage. After living together for eight years, the couple separated, and Bona filed for divorce in March 2023.

