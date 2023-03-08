Who is Jodean Bottom, Joaquin Phoenix's elder sister? All about her

If you have watched Hollywood movies, you are likely aware of River and Joaquin Phoenix. They are popular in the entertainment industry as they have appeared in various productions. Joaquin rose to stardom for his outstanding performances in the blockbuster movies The Last Crusade and Joker. But, how much do you know about his elder half-sister, Jodean Bottom? Interestingly, Jodean prefers to maintain a low profile despite having celebrity siblings.

Jodean rose to prominence after her late brother River discovered they had a half-sister and took it upon himself to bring her home. Bottom's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Jodean Bottom's profile summary and bio

Full name Jodean Bottom Nickname Jodean Gender Female Date of birth February 29 1964 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Amadora, Portugal Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Religion Christianity Parents John Lee Bottom (father), Trinity (biological mother), and Arlyn Phoenix (stepmother) Siblings The late River Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Rain Phoenix, Liberty Phoenix and Summer Phoenix Sexuality Straight Marital status Single

How old is Jodean Bottom?

Jodean Bottom was born on February 29 1964, in Amadora, Portugal. As of 2023, she is 59 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Jodean Bottom's parents

Jodean is the daughter of John Lee and his girlfriend, Trinity. Unfortunately, at the time of her birth, John had fled Canada, fearing being recruited into the army to fight in the Vietnam war. Therefore, Bottom never got the chance to meet her father. Later, John married Arlyn Phoenix, Jodean's stepmother, a renowned American social media activist.

Jodean Bottom's siblings

Bottom is the half-sibling of the Phoenix family of actors who share the same father. Below are John Lee Bottom's children.

River Phoenix

Born on August 23 1970, River was John's eldest son. Although he was a famous actor and musician, River was experiencing personal struggles and began abusing drugs. Sadly, the star died when he was only 23. Which club did River Phoenix die in? River died outside the Viper Room club in Los Angeles.

Rain Phoenix

Rain, a renowned actress and singer, is the Phoenix family's second child. She was born on November 21, 1972. The on-screen star has appeared in films such as Hitch, Stranger Inside, Maid to Order and Family relations. In 2019, she released her solo album titled River.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin is the most popular of the Phoenix siblings courtesy of his successful career as an actor, singer and animal activist. He was born on October 28 1974, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Joaquin Phoenix's nationality is American. The famous actor won the best actor award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in The Master.

Liberty Phoenix

Born on July 5 1976, Liberty is a singer and actress who started her career in the 1980s. She appeared in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Kate's Secret and is currently the manager of River Phoenix Centre for Peacebuilding, a charity organization.

Summer Phoenix

Summer was born on December 10 1978, and is the youngest. Joaquin Phoenix's sister has appeared in various notable productions that have allowed her to stamp her authority in the movie industry.

Jodean Bottom's net worth

The celebrity half-sibling prefers to keep details about her professional life under wraps and has yet to reveal her career or net worth. On the other hand, as of 2023, her half-brother, Joaquin, has an estimated net worth of $60 million.

Did River and Joaquin have the same parents?

River and Joaquin have the same parents, John Lee Bottom and Arlyn Phoenix. The two brothers shared a close sibling bond up until River's death.

Why did Joaquin Phoenix change his name?

As a youngster, Joaquin took his cues from his older siblings, River and Rain, changing his name to Leaf to match their earthier monikers.

Jodean Bottom is the long-lost sister of the famous Phoenix family, who are all successful in the entertainment industry. She shares the same father with the family, and they were glad to find out about her after many years of separation.

