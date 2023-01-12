What do you know about Tose Page, Regé-Jean Page's brother?

Tose Page is an English-born producer and songwriter with one of the most grounded and private lives despite having a celebrity sibling. You would expect him to be in the limelight, perhaps basking in the glory that comes with his brother's prominence. However, that is not the case, as he chooses to lead a private life away from public scrutiny.

Tose Page and Regé Page are biologically related. They were both born in London, England, to an English father and a Zimbabwean mother.

Regé-Jean Page, Tose's younger brother, is a famous actor globally known for his breakout role in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. He has also starred in movies such as The History Boys (2013), The Merchant of Venice (2015), and Mortal Engines (2018). Since most people know almost everything about Regé-Jean, this article sheds light on unknown facts about his brother, Tose Page.

Tose Page's profile summary and bio

Full name Tose Page Nickname Tose Birthplace London, England Current residence London Gender Male Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Sibling Regé-Jean Page Profession Music artist, songwriter, and producer Famous for Being Regé-Jean Page's brother

How old is Tose Page?

The two brothers have written songs together and featured in various bands since their teenage years.

The producer's exact date of birth remains unknown. However, his celebrity younger brother Regé-Jean is 34 years old as of 2023.

Does Regé-Jean Page have a brother?

Tose Page and Regé Page are biologically related. They were both born in London, England, to an English father and a Zimbabwean mother. Their father was a preacher, while their mother was a nurse working in a London hospital. A better part of their childhood was in Harare, Zimbabwe, before returning to London for their education.

What does Tose Page do for a living?

Tose is a producer, songwriter and music artist. Currently, he is in a music group called Tunya Music with his brother Regé-Jean Page. The pair formed the band when they were still teenagers. The two brothers have written songs together and featured in various bands since their teenage years. According to their band profile, the pair now produces their music and collaborations independently.

In 2021, the duo released a song titled Don't Wait with a music video on YouTube and directed by Lanre Malaolu, an award-winning choreographer and director. The song went viral on YouTube, gaining close to 400K views.

Where is Regé-Jean Page based?

The 34-year-old actor lives in North London, England, with his girlfriend, Emily Brown.

Regé-Jean made his breakthrough in the showbiz industry after starring in the 2020 TV series Bridgerton as Simon Bassett.

How do you pronounce Regé-Jean Page?

Regé-Jean's name is pronounced like 'Reggae', and Jean is pronounced in the French way. Page is pronounced like the word 'page'.

Regé-Jean Page's profession

Regé-Jean made his breakthrough in the showbiz industry after starring in the 2020 TV series Bridgerton as Simon Bassett. It is an American historical romance film based on the Regency novel The Duke and I by Julia Quinn. For this role, he received an NAACP Image Award.

In the series, Bridgerton, the actor, starred alongside Ajay Ando, Laurn Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, and others. Some of Regé-Jean's other acting credits include:

Fresh Meat (2013)

(2013) Waterloo Road (2015)

(2015) For the People (2017)

(2017) Sylvie's Love (2020)

(2020) The Gray Man (2022)

In addition, Page will play Xenka in the upcoming fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023).

How rich is Regé-Jean Page?

The Bridgerton star's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million as of 2023. Most of his wealth is attributed to his work in the film industry and also from some commercial projects and endorsement deals with various brands and ad companies.

Although Tose Page does his own thing through his music, his celebrity brother's achievements somehow tend to take over, and discussions centre on him.

