Debbie Depp has, for many years, remained away from the limelight. She is one of the celebrity siblings of popular actor Johnny Depp. For many years, she managed to lead a low-key life until recently, in May 2022, when she was involved in her step-brother's case. So, who is Johnny Depp's sister?

Debbie is the elder sister of the famous actor Johnny Depp. Apart from being a celebrity sibling, she is an elementary school teacher. Her star brother's net worth is estimated to be $150 million. However, she is estimated to have a net worth of about $200 thousand. Here is a glimpse of her life.

Debbie Depp's profiles and bio

Full name Debbie Depp Year of birth May 10, 1956 Famous as Johnny Depp's step-sister Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, USA Current residence Lexington, Kentucky, USA Gender Female Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Betty Sue Palmer Father Bob Palmer Siblings Three Relationship status Married Partner Richard Rassel Children One Profession Teacher Net worth $200 thousand

Early life

Debbie Depp's parents are known as Bob Palmer and Betty Sue Plamer. She was born on May 10, 1956, in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. Debbie Depp's age is 66 years old (as of 2022), and Debbie Depp's siblings are Daniel Depp, Johnny Depp, and Christi Dembrowski.

After her parents divorced, her mother married Johnny Depp's father, John Christopher Depp. Their mother passed away in 2016.

What are Debbie Depp's movies?

The mother of one has not appeared in any movies. However, her brother is a famous actor who was featured in numerous movies, including Pirates of the Caribbean. Here are some of his other films:

Minamata (2022)

(2022) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

City of Lies

Sherlock Gnomes

The Professor (2019)

(2019) Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

(2017) Black Mass

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Tusk

The Lone Ranger

Where is Debbie Depp?

Johnny Depp's step-sister leads a simple life away from the paparazzi. However, it is known that she is a substitute teacher.

What does Johnny Depp's sister do?

Debbie is an elementary school teacher. She also wears other hats, such as being a wife and a mother to one child.

Debbie Depp's relationship

The American actor's step-sister is happily married to her husband, Richard Rassel. There is not much information known about him. Debbie has one child with her husband, a son named William Rassel. Her son is married and has a wife known as Heather L Rassel.

Debbie Depp's testimony in Johnny Depp's case

In 2015, Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard were entangled in a lawsuit. In 2015, Amber won the case, which saw her awarded a $7 million divorce settlement. However, in 2019, Johnny sued Amber Heard over defamation allegations over her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. On June 1, 2022, the actor won the case against Amber.

Two of his siblings were expected to testify in his favour. Christi Dembrowski testified in his favour. However, it is unclear who Debbie Depp's testified for since her testimony remains withheld from the public.

Who are Johnny Depp's wives?

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been in a series of relationships in pursuit of love. Throughout his four decades in the showbiz industry, he has entangled himself in various relationships and marriages.

One of his most recent divorces saw him battling a nasty legal batter with ex-wife Amber Heard, which involved a $50 million defamation trial. Here are some of his ex-wives, fiancees and girlfriends:

Lori Anne Allison – Married in 1983 and separated in 1985.

– Married in 1983 and separated in 1985. Sherilyn Fenn – Met in 1985 and split in 1988.

– Met in 1985 and split in 1988. Jennifer Grey – Started dating in 1989 and separated after nine months of dating.

– Started dating in 1989 and separated after nine months of dating. Winona Ryder – Officially met in 1990 and broke up in 1993.

– Officially met in 1990 and broke up in 1993. Ellen Barkin – Kicked off in 1994, things fizzled and resumed a low-key relationship in 1998 before ending things.

– Kicked off in 1994, things fizzled and resumed a low-key relationship in 1998 before ending things. Kate Moss – Started dating in 1994 and broke up in 1998.

– Started dating in 1994 and broke up in 1998. Vanessa Paradis – Started dating in 1998, dated for 14 years, and sired two children together before partying ways in 2012.

– Started dating in 1998, dated for 14 years, and sired two children together before partying ways in 2012. Amber Heard – They started seeing each other in 2011, wed in 2015, and divorced in 2016.

– They started seeing each other in 2011, wed in 2015, and divorced in 2016. Joelle Rich – The pair started dating in September 2022. She was his attorney during the 2020 UK libel lawsuit against The Sun.

Debbie Depp, Johnny Depp's sister, has become popular in her way. Being associated with her step-sibling has seen her making the headlines.

