Gladys Portugues’ bio: Life story of Jean Claude van Damme’s spouse

Gladys Portugues is a former professional bodybuilder, model, author, and actress from America. She is famous as Jean-Claude Van Damme’s spouse, a Belgian actor, director, and martial artist. The celebrity couple has been together for more than three decades. In her bodybuilding career, Portugues emerged in the top 10 twice in Ms Olympia Championships.

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues attend the UK film premiere of The Expendables 2 on August 13, 2012, in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Gladys Portugues, alias The Tigress, is an actress known for The Morning After and It's Alive III: Island of the Alive. However, for the longest time now, she has not taken any acting role. Besides her illustrious career in bodybuilding, she is a proud mother of two grown-up children.

Gladys Portugues' profile summary

Birth name Gladys Portugues Gender Female Date of birth 30 September 1957 Age 65 years of age (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Marital status Married Husband Jean-Claude Van Damme Children Kris, Bianca Brigitte, Nicolas Van Varenberg (step mother) Education Marymount Manhattan College Profession Former professional bodybuilder, actress, model Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram Years active 1980–present

Gladys Portugues' bio

The former FBB bodybuilder was born and raised in Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA. She has, however, not shared any information about her siblings. She shared a picture of her parents on her Instagram account, celebrating their 66th marriage anniversary.

She attended Marymount Manhattan College, where she studied English. While there, she once watched Rachel McLish being gifted the Ms Olympia title. She was inspired and immediately decided to venture into bodybuilding and weight training.

What is Gladys Portugues' age?

Jean-Claude van Damme’s spouse is 65 years of age as of 2022. She was born on 30 September 1957, and her zodiac sign is Libra. She is four years older than her husband.

How old is Jean Claude Van Damme?

The husband of Portugues is 61 years of age, having been born on 18 October 1960. Born and raised in Brussels, Van Damme's success resulted in a statue of the actor being raised in Anderlecht, Belgium, in 2012.

Career achievements

Gladys Portugues competes in the 1985 Joe Weider Ms Olympia bodybuilding competition. Portugues finished eighth. Photo: Tony Duffy

Gladys is a true definition of a jack of all trades – she is a former bodybuilder, model, and author. However, she is famous for his illustrious bodybuilding career. Her journey in bodybuilding started immediately after leaving college.

Gladys Portugues' movies and TV shows

In the 1980s, she dominated the fitness and bodybuilding scene. She appeared in many magazines and TV shows. According to IMDb, she has three acting credits. They include:

Last Action Hero (1993)

(1993) It's Alive III: Island of the Alive (1987) as Waitress

(1987) as Waitress The Morning After (1986) as Bodybuilder

Apart from acting and bodybuilding, she is an author. In 1986, she co-authored a fitness book with Joyce L. Vedral titled Hard Bodies. Two years later, she published another book titled Hard Bodies Express Workout.

Gladys Portugues' net worth

She has an alleged net worth of $6 million. Her primary source of wealth is her bodybuilding career which lasted for many years. Additionally, she is a renowned model and author. She also shares her husband's net worth of $40 million because they are legally married.

Is Van Damme married?

Van Damme and Gladys' wedding on 26 June 1999. Photo: CHARRIAU/Gamma-Rapho

Jean Claude is married to Gladys Portugues officially tied the knot on 3 January 1987. Unfortunately, they divorced in 1992. They remarried on 25 June 1999 after ironing out their marital issues. Since then, they have lived together as a couple.

Does Jean Claude Van Dam have children?

The legendary actor has three children. He shares two children with his current wife, Gladys. The names of Gladys Portugues' children are Kristopher van Varenberg (born on 20 May 1987) and Bianca Brigitte Van Damme (born on 17 October 1990).

The two have followed in their parents’ footsteps. For instance, the daughter of Gladys Portugues is an actress and athlete. She is skilled in karate, kickboxing, boxing, ballet and figure skating. Nicolas VanVarenberg is an actor and writer.

Where does Jean Claude Van Damme live?

The actor has lived in many places due to the nature of his work. For instance, he has lived in Brussels, Los Angeles, Knokke-Heist, and Hong Kong.

How tall is Gladys Portugues?

Gladys Portugues' height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). The former bodybuilder also weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Lastly, she has brown eyes and hair.

Gladys Portugues is a big name in the bodybuilding scene alongside her world famous husband, Va Damme. She enjoyed a lengthy career in the field before hanging her boots. She is an actress and a mother of two.

