Jhene Aiko's net worth puts her on the list of millionaire musicians in the American entertainment industry in 2022. She makes the most revenue from her songwriting and singer profession and has been in the game for about two decades.

Music critics like Jim Farber, Jordan Sargent, and Adam Fleischer have described Jhene Aiko with many flattering statements. This because the musician entered the music industry when she was barely a teenager. Her vocals captivated her audience, who worship the vocal arts that she creates.

Jhene Aiko's profile summary and bio

Real name Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo Nickname Lil Fizz Cousin, Nene Gender Female Date of birth 16th March 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Social media Instagram Height in feet 5' 2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 36-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-58-86 Shoe size 8 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Christina Yamamoto Father Dr Kamaro Chilombo (born Gregory Wycliff Barnes) Siblings 4 biological and 3 half-siblings Marital status Dating Partner Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (Big Sean) Children One daughter and pregnant with another (2022) Profession Singer and Songwriter Net worth $6 million

Background information

The American singer-songwriter was born in Los Angeles, California, on 16th March 1988. Jhene Aiko's age is 34 years as of 2022.

Jhene Aiko's parents are Christina Yamamoto and Dr Kamaro Chilombo, whose birth name was Gregory Wycliff Barnes. Unfortunately, her parents divorced after 20 years of marriage. But that has not diminished their role in their daughter's music career.

What is Jhene Aiko's nationality?

She is an American though her ethnic identity has always been a cause for confusion for most of her life. She has a mixed ethnicity because her father has African-American, German-Jewish and Native American descent. On the other hand, her mother comes from a long lineage of Dominican, Spanish, and Japanese ancestry.

Jhene Aiko's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth in 2022, she is worth $6 million. Her parents helped her to discover her musical talent when she was young.

Aiko began her journey into professional singing in 2002 when her vocals were part of the releases of a music group known as B2K. After that, she had a series of interconnected contracts with labels like The Ultimate Group, Sony, and Epic Records.

After a long hiatus stemming from an altercation amongst the labels she was signed to and the fact that she got pregnant, Jhene released her first mixtape, titled Sailing Soul, in 2011. In addition, she released her debut EP titled Sailing Out in 2013. The EP was a massive success, showcasing her talent far and wide.

There has been no looking back since then, as she dished out three different albums. The first was in 2014, titled Souled Out; the second was Trip, released in 2017. It was followed by an eponymous album titled Chilombo in 2020.

Personal life

The talented vocalist has been in several romantic relationships that changed her life differently. The first guy publicly romantically linked to the singer was fellow singer O'Ryan Browner, also known as the younger brother of one of America's talented musicians, Omarion.

The duo started dating in 2005 but ended in 2008 because it has remained unrevealed to the general public. However, they had a daughter christened Namiko Lee Browner on 19th November 2008 before saying their goodbyes.

How old was Jhene Aiko when she had Namiko?

The singer was 20 years old when she gave birth to her first child. Jhene Aiko's partner was Bow Wow and later Childish Gambino after breaking up with O'Ryan, but none of them were confirmed.

Who did Jhene Aiko marry?

In 2016, news began to filter into the online space that Efuru had married Dot Da Genius, whose real name is Oladipo Omishore. They dated for a year before she walked down the aisle, but it soon became apparent that it would not work.

She filed for a divorce in 2008 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for it.

Who is Jhene Aiko currently with?

The Souled Out album-maker is in a serious relationship with a famous American musician named Big Sean. She has been open about her confession of love for him during different interviews. The duo were friends for several years despite her relationships at the time. Eventually, they took it to a romantic level in 2016 after Jhene divorced Dot Da Genius.

The relationship hit its first rock bottom in 2018 when they were rumoured to have split, and it was confirmed in 2019. Fast forward to 2020, after a series of flirting and supportive posts on each other's social media accounts, they confirmed that they were back together.

Is Big Sean married to Jhene?

The lovebirds are yet to the knot formally. They announced through their respective social media pages that they would welcome a child soon.

Jhene Aiko's children will be two whenever she gives birth, as she already has a 13-year-old daughter from one of her previous relationships.

Jhene Aiko's net worth may not be topping the list of highest earners in the American music industry, but she is comfortable enough to invest in real estate. In 2020, she bought a house in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood and another in Encino, California.

