Megan Eugenio, alias Overtime Megan is an American TikTok star, Instagram influencer and online personality. She joined the entertainment industry in 2019 and has gained recognition for her TikTok content, including lip-syncing and dance videos. Her striking appearance, bold personality, and dance style have made her highly popular.

Overtime Megan came to the limelight after sharing her lip-syncs, dance videos, and comedy skits on TikTok, where she has over 2.3 million followers. She works with Overtime, a digital sports network that produces content for Basketball sports and generates content for millennial and Gen Z fans.

Overtime Megan's profiles

Full Name Megan Eugenio Stage Name Overtime Megan Date of birth October 17, 1999 Age 22 years (As of 2022) Profession TikTok Star, Model, and social media influencer Famous for Being a member of Overtime Group Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Massachusetts, United States Current Residence New York City, USA Nationality American Sexuality Straight Gender Female Ethnicity Multiracial Religion Christianity Net worth $150,000 – $350,000 Marital Status Unmarried Highest Qualification Graduate Height 5′ 2″ Weight 53 Kg Body Measurements 34-26-34 Shoe Size (UK) 3.5 Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown TikTok @overtimemegan Instagram @overtimemegan Twitter @euugeenioo YouTube Overtime Megan University Pace University

What is Overtime Megan's age?

The social media influencer was born on October 17, 1999, in Peabody City, Massachusetts, United States of America. Thus, she is currently 22 years old as of 2022. She holds American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Overtime Megan's ethnicity?

She belongs to the Caucasian ethnic group, and her religion is Christianity.

What is Overtime Megan's real name?

Her real name is Megan Eugenio.

What is Overtime Megan's height?

The media celebrity measures 5 feet and 2 inches, and her weight is around 53 kg. She has brown coloured eyes, and her hair is brown.

Who are Overtime Megan's parents?

Even though Megan is a social media star, she has not revealed much about her family. This is because she does not expose her family affairs to the public.

Is Overtime Megan dating?

Megan is currently unmarried, and there are no details of her being in a relationship.

Where did Overtime Megan study?

The Tiktok actress attended both Bish Highs School and Bishop Fenwick High School in Massachusetts. In 2018, she later attended Pace University in New York.

Overtime Megan's career

Eugenio has been passionate about acting and dancing since childhood. Growing up, she knew she wanted to launch her career on various social media handles.

In 2019, she joined Tiktok and started posting funny videos that attracted a considerable following. By the time she was 14 years, she had gained massive popularity due to her dedication to posting content. She has over 2.3 million Tiktok followers and over 84.5 million likes.

What is Overtime Megan known for?

Eugenio is known for her lip-sync performances, POV content, montages, and mini-vlogs that she posts on TikTok. She now boasts of a massive following on the platform, and the numbers keep expanding and show no signs of slowing down. In addition, her impressive performances and popularity have allowed her to join hands with a big-time sports brand, Overtime.

She has also been invited to the OT House, a New York City-based collaborative group of content creators on the TikTok channel that has made more than 360,000 followers.

The social media influencer also has a podcast. She uploaded her first podcast episode on YouTube on December 9, 2021. She usually posts videos answering questions that her fans would like to know about her. She has featured celebrities like Juju Smith-Schuster in her podcast.

Who is the girl on Overtime?

After she became famous on Tiktok, she became a member of the Overtime group. She is often seen wearing digital sports platform clothes and appearing in various basketball matches. Other group members are Elexa Matera, Brent Flores, and Laurence Marsach.

Who is Overtime on Instagram?

Megan is a well-known figure on Instagram, where she goes by the name @overtimemegan. She has amassed over 521k followers and often posts thrilling photos and videos.

She is also the content creator of the YouTube channel Overtime Megan, where she publishes podcast videos and boasts over 6k subscribers.

Besides posting content, Megan enjoys watching basketball and describes Kobe Bryant as her role model and admires LeBron James.

What is Overtime Megan's net worth?

The celebrated Tiktok actress has a net worth estimated at $150,000 to $350,000. Her primary source of income is from TikTok content, Overtime Group, brand sponsorships, collaborations, and commercials, among other avenues.

Fan facts about Overtime Megan

She has a piercing on her belly button.

She is a fashion partner of Fashion Nova, a global fashion brand.

In 2018, she took part in Miss Teen USA.

She joined Twitter in April 2014 and has over 562 followers

She loves animals and has a cute pet dog named Nike.

Her favourite destinations are New York, Mexico, Thailand, etc.

Above is everything you need to know about Overtime Megan, a very passionate, hard-working, and intelligent social media influencer. She rose to fame following the intriguing videos and photos she used to share across her social media platforms. She is also a fashion enthusiast and has participated in various Teen pageant shows, including Miss Teen USA and other shows.

