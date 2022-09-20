Who is Bianca Blakney? Age, baby, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Influencers and media figures have shaped a new type of celebrity on social media, and many social media stars achieve enormous levels of notoriety beyond the online community. One such person who has generated money and a name for herself on various internet platforms is Bianca Blakney. So, how prominent is Bianca Biankey on TikTok, and how well do we know her behind the fame?

She is a Canadian internet influencer with a vast following on various social media platforms. Photo: @pinuppixietm on Instagram (modified by author)

Bianca's desire to influence many to buy products on several platforms has been a dream realized. So, let's learn about the social media personality who has attracted more than 5 million followers for her short 1950s-inspired cosplay videos. First, however, let's take a brief look at her profile before moving on.

Bianca Blakney's profiles

Full name Bianca Blakney Gender Female Age 25 years(as of November 2022) Date of birth November 25, 1997 Place of birth British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac Sagittarius Sexual orientation Straight Skin colour White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Height 165 centimeters Weight 55 kilograms Bra cup size 34 C Stepchildren Jasmine and Jake Religion Christianity Profession Social media Star Instagram @pinuppixietm TikTok @pinuppixie Net worth $600k Hobbies Singing and hiking

Bianca Blakney's early life and bio

The celebrity has kept her husband's identity a secret. Photo:@pinuppixietm on Instagram modified by author

Where is Pinup Pixie from? The Internet celebrity was born and brought up in British Columbia. However, not much is known about her because it was only after her rise to stardom on Tiktok that she became famous. Therefore, credible information regarding her parents, siblings, and early life is not publically available.

The content maker does, however, have two stepchildren, Jasmine and Jake. Her educational history is similarly unknown; however, she may have a high school diploma. What is Bianca Blakney's ethnicity? She is a Canadian citizen of mixed race.

How old is Bianca Blakney?

He was born on November 25, 1997; therefore, Bianca Blakney's age is 25 years as of November 2022.

Social influencing career

She came up with the concept of dressing up in styles from the 1900s for her TikTok content in 2017 and has already acquired over 10 million fans on the platform.

She majorly posts music videos, lip-syncs, lifestyles, and other hilarious content. Her TikTok account has approximately 11 million subscribers and over 400 million video likes.

Is Bianca Blakney on Instagram? The social media influencer has an Instagram account, where over 150k followers follow her.

She will be turning 25 years old as of November 2022. Photo: @pinuppixietm on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Bianca Blakney's husband?

Even though Pinuppixie's marriage is known to exist, she has remained silent regarding it and the identity of her husband. Additionally, the details of Bianca Blakney's wedding, like that of her husband, are unknown.

Does Bianca Blakney have a baby? Apart from being married, the internet sensation also has a child. When was Pinuppixie's daughter born? She had a 6-year-old daughter when she was 18 years old. Additionally, she has a 13-year-old stepdaughter and an 18-year-old stepson. The two (Jasmine and Jake) appeared on one of her Tik Tok videos in May 2020.

Bianca Blakney's net worth

According to online sources, her estimated net worth is around $600,000 US dollars, which were earned from her influencer career.

Does Bianca Biankey own a car?

According to a video on her Instagram, Bianca also owns a vintage blue Eddbarry Motors automobile from Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Her main projects entail photo sessions, corporate endorsements, social media engagements, and dressing in early 1990s fashion.

Bianca Blakney's physical characteristics?

How tall is Pinuppixie? The celebrity stands at 5 feet and 5 inches and weighs about 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 centimeters, while her bra size is 34 C. Furthermore, the Canadian celebrity has stunning blonde hair and warm brown eyes.

Bianca Blakney is a Canadian who has become popular due to her 1950's inspired cosplay videos and dance videos on TikTok. Her profession is taking shape, and she is only showing signs of going places, thanks to her willingness to pursue her dreams and achieve the best she can.

