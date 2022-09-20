Buntu Petse is an upcoming South African actress. She plays Nontle in Generations The Legacy, and her role has propelled her fame. Even though her career is still in its budding stage, she is already breaking ceilings. Her biography debunks her life beyond the face we see gracing the screen in the TV show.

Buntu Petse is one of the upcoming South African actresses. Photo: @buntu_p (modified by author)

The South African entertainment industry is an avenue for discovering some of the most gorgeous and talented people. Buntu Petse is one of the incredible figures taking the industry by storm. Go through the details of her biography to find out more about her.

Buntu Petse's profile summary and bio

Full name Buntu Petse Gender Female Date of birth 12th February 1997 Age 25 years as of September 2022 Birthday 12th February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Languages English, Xhosa Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in cm 168 cm Height in feet 5'5 Shoe size 5/6 Education Honours Degree in Dramatic Arts Alma mater University of Witwatersrand Occupation Actress, TV personality Soapie Generations The Legacy Stage name Nontle Talents Singing, dancing Marital Status Single Instagram TikTok Twitter Facebook

Buntu Petse's age

Buntu was born on 12 February 1997 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is twenty-five years of age as of September 2022. Her parents have been instrumental in her career's success.

Buntu Petse's parents

The talented actress may have found her way into Mzansis' hearts, although she prefers to keep details of those closest to her private. Therefore, there is not much information available publicly concerning her parents' identities.

Buntu Petse's education

Reports suggest Petse is an alumnus of the University of Witwatersrand, where she obtained her honours degree in dramatic arts in 2019.

Buntu Petse's career

Buntu's career started when she stepped into the entertainment industry as a presenter of Teenagers on a Mission, the SABC1 science and tech show. Being the show's presenter did her justice in popularizing herself with Mzansi and setting the pace for her budding career in entertainment.

The debut of her acting career was accompanied by her being the face of the #OpenUpTheIndustry. She made these remarks concerning the movement:

I’m a new face in the industry, so I’m grateful for the movement, and it has been influential in that I have been given this opportunity. On the other hand, #OpenUpTheIndustry should go hand in hand with more job opportunities.

Buntu Petse's husband

She has been discrete about her relationship status and love life. Sources reveal Buntu is not married yet. In an interview, she revealed she dreams of being married and having a kid in the next five years.

Buntu Petse's boyfriend

On Generations The Legacy, she had a boyfriend who went above and beyond to protect her. This led to speculations about Petse's boyfriend in real life. Nevertheless, she has not revealed her spouse.

Buntu Petse's child

Fans assume she has a child even though no credible records support these allegations. In an interview, she revealed that having a kid in the near future is on her bucket list.

Buntu Petse's body measurements

She is fairly light-skinned with black African hair. Photo: @buntu_p (modified by author)

Apart from her incredible acting skills, Buntu's looks cannot go unnoticed. She is fairly light-skinned with black African hair. She stands 168 cm tall and has brown eyes that complement her skin tone and well-toned body.

Buntu Petse's net worth

Buntu is in the early stages of her career. According to speculations, Petse's salary ranges from R25,000 to R30,000. Unverified sources reveal her worth to be around $100,000-$350,000.

Where is Buntu Petse originally from?

The talented star was born in Johannesburg. Therefore, she is a South African national.

How old is Nontle from Generations?

The actress who plays the role was born on 12th February 1997. Therefore, as of September 2022, she is twenty-five years old.

These details about Buntu Petse take you on a trip down her life and unveil some of the unknown facts about her life. She is in the early stages of her career, and is making waves in SA. Ensure to keep tabs on her acting career.

