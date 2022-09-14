Who is Innocent Maela? Age, family, nationality, position, education, profiles

Soccer is a global sport played by many people and has made many players famous and well-known. One such celebrated player is Innocent Maela. Who is he? He is a South African professional soccer player who plays as a defender for the Orlando Pirates football club and the South African men's team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He is a talented soccer player who plays a defender for Orlando Pirates FC. Photo: @therealinnocentmaela user on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

South African footballer Innocent is the Orlando Pirates' left back. His desire to perform on a large platform has been a boyhood dream realized. Is he now the captain? Let's learn more about Innocent Maela's current team and when he joined the team.

Innocent Maela's profiles and bio

Full name Sakhile Innocent Maela Nickname Deco Gender Male Age 30 years (as of 2022) Date of birth 19 august 1992 Place of birth Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 69 Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Father Eric Masilela Profession Footballer Position Defender Instagram @therealinnocentmaela Net worth $680,000

How old is Innocent Maela?

Eric Masilela's son was born on 19 august 1992 in Witbank, Mpumalanga, SA, making him 30 years as of 2022. His family is not known to the public. His height is 170 centimetres, and he weighs around 69 kilograms; his preferred foot is left.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What is Innocent Maela's nationality?

Where is Innocent Maela from? The soccer player was born to South African parents; therefore, he is believed to be a South African by birth.

Who are Innocent Maela's siblings and family?

Scanty information is available on the Orlando Pirates star family. He rarely talks about his personal life; however, He has mentioned his father, Eric, and his paternal half-brother Tsepo on a few occasions.

Who is Innocent Maela's brother? Peter Tsepo Masilela is a South African professional footballer who plays left back for AmaZulu Football Club. He is, however, the player's half-brother.

Football career

For eight years, Innocent participated in amateur football. In 2009, he then attracted the attention of the Pirates' youth coach. Before turning 18 the following year, the athlete signed on with the Buccaneers' development squad.

He initially played as a striker before switching to a left-attacking winger. He eventually shifted to the left back.

He is a South African citizen born at Witbank. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

The soccer player takes after his accomplished older brother Tsepo Masilela, a left-back who competed in the Champions League and the Fifa World Cup. Maela's father played with Witbank Aces in his playing days and was also a professional football player.

He began his career with Witbank Spurs, a local team, in 2012. During his two years with the team, he made 35 appearances, scoring four goals. In 2014, he then relocated to Thanda Royal Zulu. He made 82 appearances over his three years with the team, scoring four goals.

He afterwards transferred to his current team, where he has played in 89 games and scored twice. He made his debut for the national team in 2018 and has since made eight appearances. Here are his team highlights:

Witbank Spurs (2012-2014)

T. Royal Zulu (2014-2017)

Richards Bay (2017)

Orlando Pirates ( 2017-Present)

Innocent Maela's stats

The talented lad has quite a remarkable record on the pitch. Since his debut and his journey of climbing ranks to the national league level, his records as of 2022 are as follows.

Years Matches played Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2022-23 7 0 0 1 0 2021-22 8 0 0 1 0 2020-21 20 0 1 6 0 2019-20 27 2 0 2 0 2018-19 27 2 1 1 0 2017-18 24 0 4 1 0

When did Innocent Maela join the Pirates?

The athlete joined the team in 2017 after leaving Thanda Royal. Being one of the top teams in the nation, Orlando Pirates has won the CAF Champions League Cup, among many other accolades since the club's founding.

Innocent Maela's position that of a defender has made the footballer quite famous in Orlando.

Who is the new Orlando Pirates' captain?

After Happy Jele left in 2022, Maela assumed the captaincy duties, and goalkeeper Richard Ofori assumed the vice-captaincy duties for the 2022–2023 season.

Innocent Maela's salary

The celebrated South African soccer player is thought to be worth $680,000. He has earned her vast wealth from her successful soccer career. He is expected to earn more in the future as he gains more professional skills and continues to rise on the soccer pitch.

The soccer player is 30 years as of 2022. Photo: @therealinnocentmaela user on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Innocent Maela's car

The soccer player was spotted flaunting a new Polo GTI Volkswagen on Instagram this year, although it is not confirmed to be his. However, it is similar to that of Gabadinho Mhango.

Who plays for Orlando Pirates?

Several players are members of the Orlando Pirates Football Club, a South African professional football team located in the Johannesburg suburb of Houghton. One of them is Innocent Maela.

Who has the Orlando Pirates recently signed? Bienvenu Eva Nga from Chippa United, Miguel Timm from Marumo Gallants, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki from Golden Arrows are a few recent additions to the club.

Is Fortune Makaringe a South African?

He is a renowned South African player who plays as a midfielder for Orlando Pirates and the South African national football team.

READ ALSO: Who is Nokuphiwa Mathithibala? Age, family, education, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, a South African coach, fitness guru and entrepreneur. She shot into the limelight after news about Thembinkosi Lorch's arrest surfaced.

Also known as Phiwa Mathi, she is the founder of Life Coach with Phiwa. What else is known about the celebrity? Read on for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News