South African personality Nokuphiwa Mathithibala became a known name after news surfaced of the arrest of Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch. The two were an item before she accused him of allegedly assaulting her. Nevertheless, she has outgrown the incident and made a name for herself as a successful businesswoman.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala is famously known as Phiwa Mathi. She is a South African life coach, fitness guru, media personality, and entrepreneur. She runs her own company called Life Coach with Phiwa.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nokuphiwa Fundiswa Mathithibala Nickname Phiwa Mathi Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1992 Place of birth Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 30 years (as of September 2022) Profession Quality Assurance Facilitator, Life Coach, Media Personality, Fitness Guru, Entrepreneur Company Life Coach with Phiwa Nationality South Africa Hair colour Black Instagram phiwa_mathi YouTube Nokuphiwa Mathithibala Residence Johannesburg

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's age

She was born on 11 January 1992 in the small village of Matatiele in the Eastern Cape. She is currently 30 years old as of September 2022.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's family

Fundiswa is big on family. She even has a family highlight on her Instagram bio, where she posts pictures of herself spending time with her sister and other loved ones.

Body statistics

Fundiswa has a fit physique. She regularly works out and even acknowledges leading a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's career

Fundiswa is a South African life coach. She has a company on these services known as Life Coach with Phiwa. The company's website describes it as "a professional and licensed life coaching organization that specializes in helping their clients reach their personal goals and improve their capacity, competence, and productivity."

Professionally, Fundiswa is also a quality assurance facilitator at Next Corporate and Travel Solutions. Because of this, fans speculate that Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's education profile includes a major in quality assurance.

Phiwa is also big on giving back to society. So, through her business, she has committed to actively participating in communities and integrating sustainable business practices wherever possible.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's net worth

None of Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's profiles has an official report about her net worth. However, going by her lifestyle pictures on her Instagram, she is undeniably living large thanks to her hard work.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala and Lorch's relationship

No one knew about the romance between Lorch and Fundiswa until the assault allegations aired in September 2020. So, fans were shocked to discover that, for one, the two were dating and, secondly, that the South African soccer star was abusing her.

Following the allegations, Lorch was arrested, and a case of assault was opened against him at the Midrand Police Station. Fundiswa stated that Lorch allegedly strangled her after she asked him about his whereabouts.

Lorch was charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and was later released on R2,000 bail. But, in January 2021, it was reported that the assault case against the soccer player had been provisionally withdrawn in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Who is Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's boyfriend?

There are speculations that Nokuphiwa Mathithibala and Jali are an item. For one, she has been photographed with the Mamelodi Sundowns star on several occasions. Secondly, Fundiswa posted a picture of herself in Andile Jali's house, which fans recognized since Jali had recently showcased the Eastern Cape property on his Instagram.

But, perhaps the most telling evidence is that Phiwa recently shared a picture on her Instagram stories of Andile Jali getting a haircut at a local barbershop at Hatfield Square in Pretoria. Although she hid his face and the barber's, fans quickly ruled out that it was Jali and his barber, Big Ben.

She then attached Brian McKnight's love song Biggest Part Of Me to the stories, which fans interpreted as an open declaration of her love for him. Although they have yet to confirm their relationship's nature, fans seem convinced they are dating.

Instagram

Fundiswa is active on social media, especially Instagram, like any other social media influencer. Here, she shares videos of her workouts and gives her fans snippets of her day and projects. It is also an excellent platform to go to if you are looking for Nokuphiwa Mathithibala's pictures.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala is a South African life coach who offers her services under her company, Life Coach with Phiwa. She is also a professional quality assurance facilitator at Next Corporate and Travel Solutions.

