Top 30 best life coaches in the world 2022 | | A Glimpse into their world

The art and concept of coaching commenced early in life. Coaches are professionals who play a crucial role in assisting people in accomplishing their dreams and reaching greater heights in life. They come in handy in changing how one thinks, acts, and even reasons when making life-changing decisions. So, who are some of the best life coaches in the world?

Some of the famous life coaches today started their careers way back. Today, they have become international brands that have helped millions of people change the trajectory of their lives. This list includes the life coaches who have impacted masses with their content. So, are life coaches worth it?

Top 30 best life coaches you need to remember

Today, some of the highest paid life coaches have evolved to become notable speakers and authors. Others have become some of the best life coaches on YouTube and are influencing the lives of others on various social media platforms. Are you wondering if you qualify to hire the services of a life coach? Life coaching is for you if you desire to do more tomorrow than today!

1. Dan Fleyshman

Dan Fleyshman is a man who wears many hats. He is a popular coach, entrepreneur, social media mogul, and philanthropist. At just 23 years, he had sold more than $15 million worth of clothing through six department chains.

He has had so much success that he decided to author a book and share his success with the world titled How to Set up Your Personal Brand for under $1,000.

2. Joel Brown

Joel is the renowned founder of Addicted2Success. He is also a coach, mentor, and expert geared towards assisting clients to achieve their highest potential by elevating their minds.

He also developed a podcast that has changed the lives of his followers. Joel also runs a Certified Influential Coaching Program that runs for four months.

3. Lisa Nichols

Lisa Nichols is a household name. She is undoubtedly one of the best female life coaches in the world and is one of the most requested motivational speakers.

Her life brims with determination and courage as she encourages and inspires others to experience their breakthroughs and unlock their unlimited potential. Her story of success is featured in the world-popular book The Secret. She is also the founder of Motivating the Masses, a platform geared towards empowerment and coaching businesses.

4. Trent Shelton

Shelton is a remarkable motivational speaker and founder of RehabTime. He is a former NFL player who retired early after suffering injuries. This was an eye-opener for him towards his calling and purpose in life, which was to help others. His website is a testimonial of what he brings to the table.

5. Tony Robbins

Anthony Robbins is perhaps one of the most famous American coaches and authors. His sessions have changed the lives of over 50 million people from over 80 countries.

Tony’s sessions have been created into a Netflix documentary film titled I am Not Your Guru. In addition, some of the popular books he has authored are Money Master the Game and Unleash the Giant Within. For more information, visit his website.

6. Rich Litvin

Rich is a renowned author and coach. He has co-authored the book titled Prosperous Coach. In addition, he operates a leadership consultancy for world leaders based in London and Los Angeles. He is also the founder of The Four Percent Club, a private club for the top 4% world’s coaches and consultants.

Some of his clients include Hollywood film directors, high-end entrepreneurs, special forces operatives, presidential candidates, and olympic athletes.

7. Steve Chandler

Steve has authored more than 30 books, which have been translated into more than 25 languages. In addition, he has perfected his coaching art for more than two decades.

He is also the founder of the Coaching Prosperity School, where he offers coaching assistance to different types of clientele.

8. Bob Proctor

Bob is a Canadian self-help author and coach. He is the brain behind the book You Were Born Rich. He also refers to himself as a philosopher and is a sought-after world speaker.

9. Robin Sharma

Robin Sharma is no new name. He is an international New York best seller for The Monk Who Sold his Ferrari. Most of his clients revolve around billionaires, celebrity CEOs, and celebrities. You can reach him through his website.

10. Michael Neil

A transformative international coach, Michael is a bestseller author of several books such as The Space Within and The Inside-Out Revolution. His books have been translated into over 17 languages. Here is his website.

Other life coaches include;

Nadiya Manji

Esther Perel

Marisa Peer

Ajit Nawalkha

Christine Hassler

Jason Goldberg

Alyse Parker

Alyssa Nobriga

Eva Redpath Rebecca

Lynn Pope Nicole Montez

Daniel Mangena

Tanya Armstrong

Lindsay Rose

Ella Alexandria

Leah Brathwaite

Jake & Whitney Roehl

Karma Hill

John Williams

Tracey Ward

David Wheeler

Who is the highest paid life coach in the world?

Anthony Robbins is a successful life coach. He owns about 33 companies and oversees most of them. He is believed to have a net worth of about $600 million.

Who is the most famous life coach?

Anthony Robbins is perhaps one of the most famous American coaches. His sessions have changed the lives of more than 50 million people from over 80 countries.

Who are the top 10 life coaches?

If you are looking to enter into a life coaching program, here is a list of professional coaches you can choose from:

Dan Fleyshman Joel Brown Lisa Nichols Trent Shelton Tony Robbins Rich Litvin Steve Chandler Bob Proctor Robin Sharma Michael Neil

Once you discover the deep secrets of these top life coaches, make sure to experience a significant change in your life. Some of the few benefits include changing your mindset, rejuvenating your life, and building your brand.

Benefits of life coaching

Hiring the services of a life coach comes with a bountiful of benefits. Here are some of the benefits you will get to enjoy:

Identifying your goals and vision for success

Creating professional and personal growth plans

Identifying limiting beliefs

Working toward financial independence

Obtaining work/life balance

Learning to communicate more succinctly and effectively

Fostering more powerful connections professionally and personally

Improving relationships and communication skills

Achieving weight loss and/or fitness goals

Starting a new business or growing an existing one

Managing a significant life or business transition

Articulating core values

With the above list of best life coaches, you can be sure of finding yourself in the right hands. Remember that your choice should be less dependent on fame and publicity but on a coach whose value resonates with your career, budget, and purpose in life.

