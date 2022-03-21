Top 50 richest YouTubers in the world 2022: What is their net worth?

The decision-makers at YouTube changed the game for social media when they decided to open up a pathway in their technology that allows users to earn. Gone are the days when people had to roll their sleeves and put in physical efforts at their jobs; nowadays, the richest YouTubers in the world make money by just creating visual content from the comfort of anywhere they choose to.

Technology has helped transform the way people work, and consequently, this effect is also visible in the financial opportunities at various levels. Wealthy YouTubers like Jeffree Star have leveraged this opportunity. They found a niche that they thrive in and then create content that resonates with their subscribers.

Who are the top 50 richest YouTubers?

Below is a list of the wealthiest personalities who have cracked the social media code and made millions of dollars by simply making their subscribers happy. Their contents range from comedy to life hacks and tips on doing specific tasks efficiently without extra drama.

1. Bang Si-hyuk

Who is the richest YouTuber in 2022? Bang is technically the man that holds that title. Although he may not necessarily be seen in the contents shared by Hybe Labels on YouTube, he is the founder of the corporation associated with this label that manages artists.

Who is the richest person YouTuber? Bang is a lyricist, composer, producer, and record executive with a net worth of around $3 billion, making him the richest YouTuber in the world. The Hype Label YouTube channel has 64.4 million subscribers.

2. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen is one of the most influential personalities in television production and is on the list of the richest YouTubers in 2022. The Ellen Show is popularly followed worldwide, and this is confirmed by over 38 million users who are subscribed to her page. In addition, she boasts of a net worth of around $500 million, making her one of the wealthiest YouTubers.

3. Jay Jeon

This is the personality behind the Cocomelon YouTube page, which is all about the world of children. He is said to run the channel alongside his wife. They are associated with creating several nursery rhymes. They are worth about $317 million, and their channel boasts over 131 million subscribers.

4. Jeffree Star

Jeffree is arguably the most independent richest YouTuber ever. His content majors around makeup artistry and tricks to look beautiful. His net worth is around $200 million. He currently has about 16.1 million subscribers on his page and has accumulated 2.5 billion views on his visual content.

5. Ryan Kaji

Who is the richest YouTuber in 2020? The 10 years old holds this title. Ryan is the face of the YouTube channel known as Ryan's World. The page provides toy reviews for children so they know which one works most for them and how to avoid hazards while using such. He is worth about $100 million, with about 32 million subscribers on the channel.

6. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy is a television personality who meddles in acting, comedy, and movie productions. He is most popularly known for his YouTube channel The Tonight's Show which streams on YouTube. He is worth around $60 million, and over 29 million users have subscribed to this channel.

7. Syd and Shea McGee

This husband and wife are the creators of Studio McGee, an interior design company. You can find out about their work on their YouTube page named similarly. They have made an estimated gross revenue of $59.7 million from their business, including earnings from their YouTube page with over 345,000 subscribers.

8. Marshmello

Born Christopher Comstock, this YouTuber's channel is committed to sharing with his almost 55 million subscribers. He is one of the most popular electronic music artists around, and his net worth of $50 million proves this beyond doubt.

9. PewdiePie

This YouTuber's real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, and he is all about the content of gaming. His channel's name is a play on a laser's sound when you shoot it. His most recent worth is about $40 million, and he has one of the most subscribed channels with 111 million subscribers.

10. Richard Tyler Blevis

This YouTuber goes by the moniker Ninja, which is not unrelated to his love for gaming content, especially Fortnite. He has partnered with big brands like Red Bull Esports. He has a massive fortune of around $40 million from his page subscribed to by over 24 million users.

11. Logan Paul

Logan is Jake's elder brother, and his channel creates content around pranks and comedy with family and friends. He is also a podcaster and a boxer and shares this part of him on YouTube. He has a net worth of around $35 million, and over 23 million users subscribed to his channel.

12. Daniel Middleton

This American's YouTube channel is known as DanTDM, and it features content about video games and a gamer's life. His favourite game seems to be Minecraft, as that is what he primarily focuses on. His net worth is around $35 million, with over 26 million subscribers to his channel.

13. Mark Edward Fischbach

His YouTube channel is known as Markiplier, where he runs commentary on horror games survival and action-themed video games. He has a financial fortune of about 35 million, with at least 32.4 million subscribers.

14. Jake Paul

This YouTuber has been around for a while, and he is famous for the pranks and comedies he shares on his page. He is also a musician and celebrity boxer, and all these endeavours go hand in hand with his YouTube career. He has a net worth of $30 million with around 20.4 million subscribers.

15. KSIOlajidebt

This YouTuber comments on video games and dabbles in rap and comedy games. He has three channels on YouTube, namely KSI, JJ Olatunji, and KSIClips. He is worth about $25 million, and his KSI channel has about 23.7 million subscribers.

16. Mr Beast

Who was the most paid YouTuber in 2021? Jimmy Donaldson comes to mind. He is one of the fastest-growing and highest-earning YouTubers globally recently. His topics range from dog adoption to giving money away to a total stranger he meets on the road. He has a net worth of about $25 million, and his channel has about 92 million subscribers.

17. Evan Fong

Evan is the CEO of VanossGaming, which is also the name of his YouTube page. His page has a subscription rate above 25 million users. His primary content is games, especially the likes of Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty. His net worth is estimated at $25 million.

18. Ricky Van Veen

Ricky founded CollegeHumor.com alongside his friend Josh Abramson sometime in 1999. The site enjoys immense success to date and is now involved in movies and television series production. His net worth is around $25 million, while the CollegeHumor YouTube page has around 14.4 million subscribers.

19. Lewis George Hilsenteger

Hilsenteger is the founder of the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel, where he performs various mind-boggling tricks to the amazement and sometimes amusement of his over 18 million subscribers. His YouTube page has given him a net worth of about $25 million.

20. James Charles

This YouTuber's channel is named after him, and the contents he creates are committed to giving beauty and makeup tips to anyone who cares about looking good. His page has about 24.2 million subscribed users and has eked out around $22 million from his various endeavours as a YouTuber and beautician.

21. David Dobrik

This YouTuber is a vlogger, entrepreneur, social media personality, and actor of Slovakian heritage. His YouTube channel is about sharing life experiences and hacks about general living. He has a net worth of $20 million, with more than 18.3 million subscribers to his channel.

22. Like Nastya

This YouTuber is Russian and goes by the name Anastasia Radzinskaya. Although she is barely eight years old, she is the face of the Like Nastya vlog channel on YouTube with 89.6 million subscribers. She is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million.

23. Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh is a Canadian YouTuber of Indian heritage. She started her journey on YouTube in 2010 and has morphed into various forms of television endeavours with her talk shows on NBC. She has a net worth of $20 million, and her channel has about 14.7 million subscribers.

24. Link Neal

This is the second half of the creators of the Rhett and Link YouTube channel. He met his business partner as a Grade 1 student after they were jointly punished for something they did. Since then, they have been primarily inseparable and started the channel with about 4.99 million subscribers. His net worth is pegged at $20 million.

25. Rhett McLaughlin

This YouTuber is one-half of the creators of the Rhett and Link YouTube channel. The channel launched in 2007, and they share their opinions on several topics, from the most bizarre to the simplest. Rhett is estimated to have made a fortune of $20 million from his YouTube career, and the channel has a little under five million subscribers.

26. Preston Blaine Arsement

This American YouTuber is popularly known for game-centric content based on Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Minecraft. Minecraft seems to be his forte and has seen him administer a server that interested users must pay to access. He is worth $20 million, and his YouTube channel has about 12.5 million subscribers.

27. John Green

This American is famous for his profession as a vlogger and author. His YouTube channel shares visual contents of his daily experience as a writer, among other things. His net worth is estimated to be $17 million, and he has about 13.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel known as CrashCourse.

28. Stevin John

Stevin is an American educator and entertainer popularly referred to as Blippi, which is the name of his YouTube channel. His contents are directed towards making learning fun for children, and he has over 15 million subscribers. In addition, he has accrued for himself a net worth of around $16 million.

29. Jacksepticeye

This Irish born visual contents creator was christened Sean Wiliam Mcloughlin. He creates video content for games commentary as well as vlogs. He has collaborated with other famous YouTubers, and his worth is pegged at about $16 million with over 28 million subscribers.

30. Casey Neistat

This celebrity YouTuber is one with grass to grace story after he started living with his girlfriend and first child when he was just 17. He started his journey into the movie world sometime in 2003 and has not looked back since then. He now has a net worth of around $16 million, and his YouTube page boasts over 12.4 million users.

31. Andre Benz

This is the guy behind the YouTube channel Trap Nation, created to promote Electronic music. Even though the channel has over 30 million active subscribers, he mostly keeps a low profile. His net worth is estimated at $15.7 million.

32. Smosh

Smosh is a channel created by Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, and they have made a collective net worth of over $12 million for themselves. They create comic sketches for their massive subscribers of about 25 million.

33. Emma Chamberlain

Emma's YouTube channel launched in 2016, but her debut video was posted in 2017. Her vlogs and podcasts on YouTube are based on discussions about lifestyle and fashion. She now has over 11 million subscribers and is worth around $12 million.

34. Shane Dawson

This American may not be the richest YouTuber, but he has made a name for himself on the platform enough to be mentioned in the conversation about wealthy YouTube personalities. He is about $12 million rich, and his channel has close to 20 million subscribers.

35. Ryan Higa

This YouTuber's channel is famously known as Nigahiga. The American has a Japanese heritage, and his contents are primarily musical, although he has since ventured into comedy and other forms of television production. He is worth around $10 million and has over 21 million subscribers.

36. Rossana Pansino

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rossana has a fortune in the region of $9 million. Her contents are around nerdy baking, and she also takes her career towards acting. She has been subscribed to by around 13.2 million users as of 2022.

37. Rubien Doblas Gunderson

He is popularly referred to as ElRubius and ElRubiusOMG, which his channel on YouTube is known as. His contents revolve around everyday scenarios that could make a person happy or not so happy. He has about 40.4 million subscribers and an estimated worth of $9 million.

38. Colleen Ballinger

The American has created a career for herself in front of one camera and is associated with comedy, acting, singing, and sharing content on her YouTube page. She has a net worth of around $8 million, and her YouTube page has close to nine million subscribers.

39. Collins Key

This personality's YouTube channel is dedicated to the world of magic, tricks, and comedy. He has about 23.7 million subscribers and has made a net worth of about $7.53 million from his various endeavours in front of the camera. In addition, he was a finalist in the eighth season of America's Got Talent.

40. Tom Cassell

Tom is the face of a YouTube channel known simply as Syndicate. The channel runs video games commentary, especially Minecraft, to its teeming subscribers numbering close to 10 million. According to Holly Wood Worth, he has made a fortune of $6 million for himself to live a lavish life even though he dropped out of school.

41. Alia Marie Shelesh

Shelesh is popularly known as SSSniperWolf, which is the name of her YouTube channel. Her contents are usually about the world of games, and she has made a $6 million fortune for herself as a result. Over 31.2 million users have subscribed to her channel so far.

42. Conor Maynard

This YouTuber's channel is dedicated to his music career. He shares visuals and audio of his latest and upcoming musical projects on the platform, where he has about 12.7 million subscribers. He has a net worth of around $6 million.

43. Nikkie De Jager

This YouTube channel associated with Nikkie is known as Nikkie Tutorials. She started sharing videos on the platform when she was 14 years old and has grown the channel to have 13.9 million subscribers. She majorly shares content on beauty and makeup tips and has a net worth of $6 million for her efforts.

44. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy has been in the world of social media content creation since the time of Vine in 2013. She focused more on YouTube after the platform crashed in 2017 and has grown her subscribers to around $17.5 million. She is worth $6 million.

45. Matthew Fredrick

Matthias is the Chief Executive Officer of Hi-5 studios dedicated to creating compelling stories and sharing them with its audience. As a writer, he can dish out the right amount of intrigue on his content on YouTube. The channel has 1.45 million subscribers, and Matt has a net worth of around $4 million.

46. Zoe Sugg

She is popularly known as Zoella, which is the name of her YouTube channel. She makes a great deal of fortune-sharing content, promoting her beauty line and advertising for brands on the page with over 4.9 million subscribers. The YouTuber's net worth is estimated at $4 million.

47. Andrew Rea

This American author and filmmaker takes his game to YouTube, where he shares interesting culinary content with his 9.54 million subscribers. He has made about $4 million from his recreation of recipes from television series, video games, and movies.

48. Lele Pons

Born Eleonora Pons Maronese, this Venezuelan-American is famous for sharing stories about her daily experiences on her YouTube page, with about 17.6 million subscribers. She has a net worth of around $3 million which comes from a career as a YouTuber, actress, and singer.

49. Mark Wiens

Mark Wien is a travel blogger who mostly shares his food experiences while on his roaming adventures. His page is the ideal place to go if you love travelling and looking for tips on your next trip. He has close to nine million subscribers and has made about $3 million from his channel.

50. Alfie Deyes

Alfie is in a relationship with Zoe Sugg, which may not be far from the truth since he is also a YouTuber. He is also an author of two books titled The Pointless Book and The Pointless Book 2. He is worth about $2 million, and over 3.5 million users have subscribed to his vlog page, while his YouTube blog page has 4.72 million subscribers.

The richest YouTubers around the world are the ones who have strategically developed content that meets the needs of the majority of their target audience. This will mostly lead to an increase in the number of subscribers to their channel, resulting in increased YouTube earnings.

