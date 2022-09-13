It takes effort, sweat, tears and sometimes blood to bring a dream to fruition. However, a slight mistake can override, squash and erase decades' worth of work and success. These details about Cuba Gooding Jr's net worth are the perfect example of such a case. The actor had his glorious years and won one of the most coveted awards, but when his career came tumbling down, it cost him more than his dignity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Details of Cuba Gooding Jr's net worth take you through his life. Photo: @Daniele Venturelli and @Sean Zanni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cuba Gooding Jr's net worth takes you through his life, how he rose to fame and when the rain started beating him. He went from being an admired actor with a promising future to a controversial celebrity with a series of court cases. After settling six previous counts of misdemeanours, he is facing another accusation of s*xual assault.

Cuba Gooding Jr's profile summary and bio

Birth name Cuba Mark Gooding Jr Gender Male Date of birth 2nd January 1968 Age 45 years (2022) Place of birth The Bronx, New York, U.S. Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in cm 178 cm Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kg 76 kg Weight in pounds 167 lbs Education Apple Valley High School Occupation Actor, director Years active 1986–present Marital status Divorced ​(m. 1994; div. 2017)​ Ex-wife Sara Kapfer Children Spencer, Piper and Mason Father Cuba Gooding Sr Mother Shirley Sullivan Children April, Omar, and Thomas Awards Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram

Cuba Gooding Jr's age

As of September 2022, Gooding is 54 years of age. His date of birth was 2nd January 1968 in the Bronx, New York City, USA. He was born to Cuba Gooding Sr, the lead vocalist of soul group The Main Ingredient, and Shirley Sullivan, a singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cuba Gooding Jr's height

According to reports in 2022, Cuba stands 178 cm tall, weighs 76 kg and has black hair and dark brown eyes. He has maintained a steady weight throughout his career.

Cuba Gooding Jr's family

Gooding was born to a musical family; his parents were musicians. Dudely MacDonald Gooding, his paternal grandfather, was a native of Barbados. His family relocated to Los Angeles in 1972 after his father's musical career became promising. Cuba Gooding Jr's father left the family in 1975; hence, his mother raised him and his siblings, April, Thomas and Omar.

Cuba Gooding Jr's wife

Gooding married his high school sweetheart, Sara Kapfer, in 1994. Their marriage yielded three children, Spencer, Piper and Mason Gooding. Cuba Gooding Jr's son, Mason, took after his father and became an actor. Cuba and Sara's marriage of twenty years hit the rocks, and in 2014, Sara filed for legal separation. In January 2017, Gooding filed for divorce.

Education

Cuba attended four high schools. Photo: @Daniele Venturelli and @Sean Zanni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cuba attended four high schools: North Hollywood High School, Tustin High School, Apple Valley High School, and John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills in Los Angeles. In three of the schools, he was the class president.

Career

Gooding realized he was passionate about the arts at a tender age. He landed his first job as a breakdancer for Lionel Richie, a singer, at the closing ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He had not cleared high school then.

When he completed high school, he devoted three years to studying Japanese martial arts. Later, he focused his attention on acting. Shortly after, he started receiving acting opportunities.

In 1998, Cuba landed a guest starring role in Hill Street Blues. In 1988, he got another role in Amen and MacGyver from 1988 to 1990. In 1988, he also had a small part in Coming To America, the popular comedy movie.

In 1991, Gooding had his first significant role in Boyz n the Hood, John Singleton's inner-city crime drama, where he played the lead role, Tre Styles. The film set the pace for other major films like Gladiator and A Few Good Men in 1992, Judgement Night in 1993, Lightning Jack in 1994 and Outbreak in 1995.

Cuba Gooding Jr's rise and fall

In 1996, Cuba unlocked a new level of competence after he was cast in Cameron Crowe's sports comedy, Jerry Maguire. He shared a platform with the iconic Tom Cruise, and the role propelled his fame and commercial success.

The role earned Cuba Gooding a nomination for the Oscar's Best Supporting Actor category, and he eventually won the title. His Oscar's acceptance speech has often been cited for its enthusiasm. His exuberant "Show me the money!" phrase in Jerry Maguire became a worldwide phrase.

Cuba Gooding Jr's movies

In 1997, Cuba followed his breakout with a notable supporting role in As Good as It Gets, the acclaimed Academy Award-winning comedy show. However, in the following years, his career became inconsistent. Nonetheless, it was successful. Some of his notable performances were in the following shows:

What Dreams May Come in 1998

in 1998 Instinct in 1999

in 1999 Chill Factor in 1999

in 1999 Men of Honor in 2000

in 2000 Pearl Harbor in 2001

in 2001 Rat Race in 2001

in 2001 Snow Dogs in 2002

in 2002 Boat Trip in 2002

in 2002 The Fighting Temptations in 2003

in 2003 Home on the Range in 2004

in 2004 Daddy Day Camp in 2007

As his career progressed, he featured in many critically ignored films. Photo: @Thaddaeus McAdams and @Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At the start of his career, the actor featured in award-winning shows that received positive feedback from the public. However, that changed. In great contrast, as his career progressed, he featured in many films and TV series. They include:

American Gangster in 2007

in 2007 Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story in 2009

in 2009 Red Tail in 2012

in 2012 The Butler in 2013

in 2013 The Trip to Bountiful in 2014

in 2014 Selma in 2014

His other TV appearances include:

The Book of Negroes

Big Time in Hollywood

FL

American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson

Directing role

Cuba's directorial debut, Bayou Caviar, was released in October 2018. The American neo-noir drama film was written by Eitan Gorlin and Gooding. It has a rating of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cuba Gooding Jr's awards

Apart from bagging an Oscar award during the prime years of his career, Cuba received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. In 2006, the American Academy of Neurology accorded Cuba the Public Leadership in Neurology Award for raising awareness about Multiple Sclerosis.

The actor reportedly groped a woman at a bar in Times Square. Photo @Anadolu Agency (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened with Cuba Gooding Jr?

Despite the uncertainties in his career and his determination to return to his glory, Cuba Gooding Jr's career faced another bump. In June 2019, he was taken in on charges of misdemeanour, forcible touching and s*xual abuse in the third degree in New York City. The charges related to an incident where he reportedly groped a woman at a bar in Times Square.

What did Cuba Gooding Junior get charged with?

On 10th October 2019, his woes heightened when he got indicted on a separate additional s*xual charge. As of August 2020, thirty women had accused Cuba Gooding Jr of s*xual misconduct and groping. He was formally charged with three incidents, each resulting in misdemeanour charges of third-degree s*xual abuse and forcible touching.

On 12th April 2022, Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a nightclub in New York in 2018. He also told the judge that he had,

Kissed the waiter on her lips without her consent.

He also admitted to the other two alleged incidents of s*xually touching the other victims without their consent. The two incidents took place in October 2018 and June 2019. After several court hearings, Gooding received a plea deal where the prosecutors called for no jail time, allowing him to withdraw his misdemeanour plea and plead for the lesser violation of harassment. However, he was required to go for counselling for six months.

Gooding's r*pe charges

On 19th August 2020, a lawsuit accused Cuba Gooding Jr of r*ping a woman twice in 2013 in a hotel room in New York. After the judge issued a default judgement in July 2022 because he had not responded to the lawsuit, the famous actor retained a lawyer and is fighting the allegations.

What is Cuba Gooding Jr's worth in 2022?

The actor's net worth as of 2022 is a whopping $12 million. He made his wealth through his career as a comic and drama actor. This amount is approximate and may fluctuate due to his legal fees.

These details about Cuba Gooding Jr's net worth highlight the actor's rise and fall. He went from being a famous and admirable actor to a controversial figure. Ensure to check out updates on his latest accusations.

READ ALSO: Who is Michael Held? Age, children, wife, nationality, education, career

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about Michael Held. He is famous for being a celebrity husband, even though he does not seem to enjoy being in the limelight.

Michael Held is Jo-Ann Strauss' husband and a medical professional. His biography unpacks unknown facts bout his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News