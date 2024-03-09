Who is Parker Schnabel's wife or girlfriend? His romantic history

Parker Schnabel is a renowned American reality television star and gold miner. He rose to prominence after his appearance on Gold Rush, a reality show that follows the mining endeavours of various family mining companies. Following his career success, most fans have been curious about his love life. So, who is Parker Schabel's wife?

The Gold Rush show airs on the Discovery Channel, with Parker and Todd Hoffman being some of the main characters. At just 16 years old, he took over the management of the family mine, the Big Nugget, after his grandfather, John Schnabel, who was the founder of the mine, died. Despite his tender age, Parker had gained vast knowledge to run the company.

Parker Schnabel's profile summary and bio

Full name Parker Russell Schnabel Gender Male Date of birth July 22, 1994 Age 29 years (as of 2024) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Haines, Alaska, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 73 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 9 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Roger Schnabel and Nancy Schnabel Sibling Payson Schnabel Marital status Single Ex-girlfriend Ashley Youle Education Haines High School Profession American gold miner and reality television star Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $8 million

How old is Parker Schnabel?

Parker (age 29 years in 2024) was born on July 22, 1994, in Haines, Alaska, United States of America. He holds American nationality, follows the Christian religion and belongs to the White ethnicity. Growing up, he spent most of his time in his grandfather's mine.

Who are Parker Schnabel's parents?

His parents are Roger and Nancy Schnabel. His father is also a gold miner and has been featured on the reality show alongside Parker.

Does Parker Schnabel have a sibling?

Parker has an older brother named Payson Schnabel, and he has captured fans' attention through his cameo appearance on Gold Rush. He graduated from the University of Northern Arizona with a dual degree in construction management and business administration. He is also credited for his strong business mind.

Parker Schnabel's education

After his elementary studies, he attended Haines High School. He later enrolled in college to learn geology and mining but dropped out to focus on the family business and the reality show.

Who is Parker Schnabel's wife?

Parker has not publicly disclosed having a wife. Initially, he dated Ashley Youle, an Australian veterinarian, who also appeared in the reality show Gold Rush on Season 7, Episode 25.

Are Parker and Ashley still together?

Parker Schnabel and Ashley met in Australia in 2016 during one of his vacations. They got along well, and they started dating. However, they faced irreconcilable differences and parted ways after being together for two years.

Is Parker Schnabel in a relationship with Tyler?

Tyler Mahoney is the star of Discovery's Aussie Gold Hunters and has also appeared on Gold Rush: The Dirt, Wow. After Gold Rush: Parker's Trail's fourth season aired in 2020, featuring Parker Schnabel and Tyler Mahoney, viewers started speculating if they were dating.

Is Parker in a relationship with Brit Sheena Cowell?

Parker left fans curious after he shared an Instagram picture in 2018 with Brit Sheena Cowell, a co-miner. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the allegations.

Who is Parker Schnabel's girlfriend now?

After Parker's break up with Ashley Youle, he remained single and focused on his mining businesses. Youle has since moved on, and her current boyfriend is Mitch Baker.

Parker Schnabel's career

Parker was exposed to mining throughout childhood, forming the basis for his successful career. He has also been featured on a reality show, Gold Rush.

Mining

The boy from Alaska grew up close to his grandfather, who ran the Big Nugget gold mine. He learned how to operate heavy machinery and manage the workforce. So, when his grandfather died at 96, Parker had the necessary experience and skills to run the company.

Besides running the family business, Parker is also the owner and founder of Little Flake Mining. It hit the headlines in January 2023 following its partnership with Metallic Minerals, a Canada-based exploration and development stage company. Their partnership cemented Parker's place as an adept mining operator with vast experience.

Television show

Parker's breakthrough was when he was cast in the Gold Rush: Parker's Trail series, which follows a group of determined, hard-working miners digging for gold in the Klondike area of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. The series aims to show the reality behind gold mining, the miners' hardships, and the beauty of that job.

Parker's involvement with the Discovery Network was a perfect match for both parties as he was able to showcase his craft. Some of his other professional gold miners on the show are Rick Ness, Fred Dodge and Roger Schnabel.

What is Parker Schnabel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the young gold miner has a net worth of $8 million. He derives his fortunes from gold mining and his television shows.

Lesser known facts about Parker Schnabel

He has a great fondness for dogs.

He loves to travel and walk through snowy mountains.

He is an American gold miner and reality TV star.

Parker stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches.

Above is all you need to know about Parker Schnabel's wife, dating history and personal life. Schnabel's journey in the gold mining world has captivated audiences, highlighting both the challenges and rewards of the profession. He is also a self-professed workaholic who prioritises his mining work over his personal life.

