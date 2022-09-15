Who is Angelica Zachary? All you need to know about Marlon Wayans ex-wife

Angelica Zachary is an American celebrated actress from New York, United States. She came to the limelight as the former spouse of Marlon Wayans, a producer, comedian, and screenwriter, with whom she has two children. Angelica has had a thriving acting career and has achieved a lot, as seen in this article. Who is Marlon Wayans's wife in real life?

Angelica Zachary is among the famous women in the United States. She is known to many as the ex-wife of the renowned comedian Marlon Wayans. Despite being affiliated with a celebrity, she is a private person and prefers to stay away from the prying eyes of the media. However, this article has all you need to know about Marlon Wayans ex-wife.

Angelica Zachary's biography & profiles

Name Angelica Zachary Date of birth 1972 Age 50 years Birthplace New York City Ethnicity Afro American Occupation Actress Nationality American Height 5'5" Weight 56kg Body measurements 34-26-35 Gender Female Children Amai Zackery and Shawn Howell Religion Christianity Current residence New York, USA Eye colour Black Hair Colour Brown Marital status Divorced Spouse Marlon Wayans (1992 - 2013) Sexual orientation Straight Net worth $3.5 million Hobbies Playing golf and shopping Famous as Ex-wife of Marlon Wayans

What is Angelica Zachary's age?

The celebrated actress was born in 1972 in New York City, in the United States of America. She is 50 years as of 2022 and has an Afro-American background. Unfortunately, there are no details about Angelica Zachary's parents; she has never opened up about her childhood or education.

Who is Angelica Zachary's husband?

She is currently single. She is the ex-wife of Marlon Wayans. They met in the early 1990s, and they started dating. Several years after their dating, they gave birth to their first child Amai Zachary Wayans on May 24, 2000. Two years later, their second child Shawn Howell Wayans was born on February 2002.

Is Marlon Wayans still married to Angelica Zachary?

Things did not work well, and the couple parted ways in 2013 after two decades of relationship and eight years of marriage. According to several sources, they settled on separating after Wayans was allegedly spotted kissing another woman on a yacht. However, they maintained a cordial relationship after separation to protect their children from the effect of their divorce. The children stay with Angelica.

Who is Marlon Wayans?

Marlon Lamont Wayans is an accomplished American actor, comedian, film producer, and screenwriter. He is best recognized for starring in films like Scary Movie and sitcoms like The Wayans Bros and Marlon. He was born on July 23, 1972, in New York City.

Is Essence Atkins married to Marlon Wayans?

In 2017, Wayans created and starred in a show titled Maron that started airing on NBC Network. The show starred Essence Atkins in the role of his ex-wife, Ashley Wayans, followed by Notlim Taylor and Amir as his two children. Wayans and Atkins were speculated to be in a relationship after their chemistry in the series. As for Atkins, she married football player Jaime Mendez in 2009 and welcomed their first child together in 2011.

Angelica Zachary's career

Angelica has not revealed much about her career. However, according to some sources, she started her acting career with a brief role as a pedestrian in the 1988 action-comedy parody film I'm Gonna Git You Sucka.

Together with the ex-husband, they created a show, Marlon. The series portrays the real life of the Wayans family. Zachary gained stardom being the central character in the television program.

Angelica Zachary's movies and TV shows

I'm Gotta Git You Sucka

White Chicks

Marlon

What is Angelica Zachary's height?

The actress stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 56 kg. Likewise, she has a slim and slender body type with a body measurement of 34-26-35. She prefers to wear a shoe size of 5 (UK). Looking at her physical appearance, she has a dark skin complexion with dark brown and a brown pair of eyes.

Is Angelica Zachary on Social media?

Angelica is not much active on any social media. Even though she has an Instagram account, it is private and only has 138 followers. In addition, she does not like discussing her personal life on social media.

What is Angelica Zachary's net worth?

Angelica's net worth is estimated at $3.5 million. She has gotten this from her thriving acting career and other sources. Marlon has a net worth of more than $40 million. Although he is not living with the family, he provides monetary support to his two kids for their education and upkeep. Angelica is leading a luxurious lifestyle in New York City.

Above is all you need to know about Angelica Zachary, famously known as Marlon Wayans ex-wife. She is very discreet and dislikes sharing much about her family and personal life.

