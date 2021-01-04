Global site navigation

50 most popular women in the world 2022: List, pictures, and FAQs
Top 10

50 most popular women in the world 2022: List, pictures, and FAQs

The top 50 most popular women in the world represent the power this gender holds. These ladies have faced many challenges but rarely back down or give up on themselves. Instead, they rise and prove to fellow women that everyone's dreams are valid, regardless of gender and other factors.

most popular women
The most famous women in the world are icons to many. Photo @Francois Durand, @Emma McIntyre, @Chesnot, @Jason LaVeris (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The world's most beautiful women have attained fame through their talents, education, businesses, etc. However, they managed to break the ceiling and make phenomenal footprints in their respective areas of achievement by diligently putting in their effort.

50 most popular women in the world 2022

  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Rihanna
  • Selena Gomez
  • Cher
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lana Del Ray
  • Taylor Swift
  • Britney Spears
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Adele

The world fell in love with these celebrities and continues to adore them. These most popular women in the world grow their fan base through resilience and hard work. You may not witness the sleepless nights they endure and other sacrifices, but understand that they do.

1. Oprah Winfrey

50 most popular women
Oprah Winfrey holding her Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7th January 2018. Photo: @Kevork Djansezian
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
  • Born: 29th January 1954
  • Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA
  • Age: 68 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist
  • Partner / Boyfriend: Stedman Graham (1986 - present)

Oprah tops our list of the 50 most popular women in the world. The talk show host has graced TV screens for about five decades, starting as a news anchor. According to Forbes magazine, she is the richest black woman globally.

Oprah has also starred in many blockbuster movies. She and Stedman began dating in 1986, the same year Winfrey's show launched. They got engaged in 1992 but called it off the following year. The duo said that their relationship would not have lasted if they had married.

2. Cher

50 most popular women
Cher poses for a picture during the world premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" film in London on 16th July 2018. Photo: @Anthony Harvey
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
  • Born: 20th May 1946
  • Place of birth: El Centro, California, USA
  • Age: 75 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, actress, television personality, and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Sonny Bono (1964 - 1975), Gregg Allman (1975 - 1979)
  • Children: Chaz Bono, Elijah Blue Allman

Cher's consistency has seen her win several prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. For example, she has received an Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy at different times in her illustrious career.

3. Britney Spears

50 most popular women
Britney Spears attends the 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on 15th July 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason Merritt
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Britney Jean Spears
  • Born: 2nd December 1981
  • Place of birth: McComb, Mississippi, USA
  • Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur
  • Spouse: Jason Allen Alexander (2004 - 2004), Kevin Federline (2004 - 2007)
  • Children: Sean Preston Federline, Jayden James Federline

Britney Jean Spears' fame earned her the “Princess of Pop" nickname in the 90s. Alexander and Spears got married in Las Vegas in 2004 for 55 hours, and quickly their union. She later had children from her three-year marriage with Kevin Federline.

In 2020, the singer asked the court to stop her father from being the sole conservator of her finances and personal life. Jaimie has been her conservator since her public breakdown in 2007.

4. Lana Del Ray

50 most popular women
Singer Lana Del Rey poses for a portrait during a visit to 107.7 The End on 2nd October 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: @Mat Hayward
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
  • Born: 21st June 1985
  • Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
  • Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman

Lana Del Ray has received critical acclaim for her singing and songwriting skills. She is a talented singer. Her music is known for its dark and melancholic themes. Lana and her fiancé, Clayton Johnson, broke up some months after meeting on a dating app

5. Rihanna

50 most popular women
Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on 23rd June 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH
  • Born: 20th February 1988
  • Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados
  • Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, actress, fashion designer, and entrepreneur

Ever since she launched her music career as a 16-year-old, Rihanna has become one of the most recognized faces in entertainment. Her $1.4 billion Fenty Beauty brand is wildly successful. The Barbados singer has been trending ever since she and ASAP Rocky announced their marriage plans. However, the duo never revealed to fans how soon or far it will be after their baby is born.

6. Kendall Jenner

50 most popular women
Kendall Jenner poses at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 20th May 2017. Photo: @Alberto Pizzoli
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kendall Nicole Jenner
  • Born: 3rd November 1995
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 26 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American fashion model and reality star, better known for her appearance in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The globally recognized fashionista has made appearances on several Vogue covers, New York Fashion Week, and The Met Gala, to name a few.

She ranks among the most popular females since her fans always want to keep up with her chic fashion sense. Jenner does not have children and has been dating NBA player Devin Booker for over a year.

7. Taylor Swift

50 most popular women
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24th November 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Taylor Alison Swift
  • Born: 13th December 1989
  • Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA
  • Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter
  • Partner / Boyfriend: Joe Alwyn

Swift was made for fame and fortune, for she is among the most successful contemporary music artists. She shifted from country music to pop without losing fans. Instead, the singer got more supporters. According to Glamour.com, Taylor Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn have been dating for about five years and might even be engaged. They have been spotted together many times after attending the 2016 Met Gala.

8. Lady Gaga

50 most popular women
Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on 28th January 2018 in New York City. Photo: @Mike Coppola
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
  • Born: 28th March 1986
  • Place of birth: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA
  • Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Lady Gaga is also among the most famous women in the world. She is known for her singing talents and love for fashion and design. She often flaunts her catchy garments at events and on social media. The teenage Stefani nurtured her talent by singing at open mic nights and acting in school plays.

The singer was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in February 2015, but they never tied the knots. After that, Gaga began to reinvent her image and style. She has been in several relationships and is now dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky. They have been together for over two years.

Gaga does not have children but revealed that she got pregnant at age 19 due to rape by a record producer. However, the star never revealed her attacker and whether she miscarried or terminated the pregnancy.

9. Selena Gomez

50 most popular women
Selena Gomez attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in May 2021. Photo: @Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Selena Marie Gomez
  • Born: 22nd July 1992
  • Place of birth: Grand Prairie, Texas, USA
  • Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, actress, and producer

Selena is also one of the top 50 most popular women. From her early days starring Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place TV shows, her singing, and acting prowess continues to amaze many. Fame has earned the lady a huge social media following.

She has an on and off relationship with singer Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Selena refuted gossip surrounding her and American actor Chris Evans. Some sources claim they are dating, while others allege they had a secret wedding.

10. Shakira

50 most popular women
Shakira attends The Voice on 6th May 2013 as one of the celebrity judges. Photo: @Joe Scarnici
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
  • Born: 2nd February 1977
  • Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
  • Age: 45 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter
  • Partner / Boyfriend: Gerard Piqué (2011 - present)
  • Children: Sasha Piqué Mebarak, Milan Piqué Mebarak

The Colombian-born Latina superstar is best known for releasing the Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) theme song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Her music career began at age 13 under Sony Music Colombia.

She was famous in Hispanic countries until her fifth album, Laundry Service (2001, gave her a breakthrough in the English-language market. Shakira had a relationship with Argentinian lawyer Antonio de la Rúa (the son of the former president of Argentina, Fernando de la Rua) from 2000 to 2010.

Shakira met Barcelona football player Gerard Piqué in the spring of 2010. They began dating in 2011 and have two children. Piqué even featured in her Waka Waka hit song. According to Dailymail, the two no longer live together. Shakira initiated their separation.

11. Katy Perry

50 most popular women
Katy Perry attending the Louis Vuitton dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on 5th July 2021 in Paris, France. Photo: @Christian Vierig
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
  • Born: 25th October 1984
  • Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California, USA
  • Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and television panelist
  • Spouse: Russell Brand (2010 - 2012)
  • Partner: Orlando Bloom (2016 - present)
  • Children: Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry's songs have dominated top positions on music charts since the early 2010s. The singer is also a United Nations Goodwill ambassador.

She began dating actor Orlando Bloom in 2016, got engaged in February 2019, and had a daughter in 2020. Before this, Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for a year and some months. They split because of their hectic work schedules, and she was not ready for children.

12. Adele

50 most popular women
Adele attends the BRIT Awards 2012 at 02 Arena on 21st February 2012 in London, England. Photo: @Fred Duval
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE
  • Born: 5th May 1988
  • Place of birth: Tottenham, London, UK
  • Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter
  • Spouse: Simon Konecki (2018 - 2021)
  • Children: Angelo Adkins

The mellow-voiced English musician launched her career in 2006 at age 19 and experienced a meteoric rise to superstardom. She is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 120 million sold records.

She and Simon Konecki (a British charity entrepreneur) parted ways in April 2019 after two years of dating and seven years of being together as a couple.

Adele told Vogue that she met Rich Paul at a party where she drunkenly joked about signing up as his client. The two became friends for some time before dating. Paul is one of the most prominent Sports Agents in the NBA.

13. Beyoncé

50 most popular women
Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on 12th February 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
  • Born: 4th September 1981
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
  • Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
  • Spouse: Jay-Z (2008 - present)
  • Children: Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter

Beyoncé is irreplaceable in the entertainment world. Her loyal and devoted fans call themselves, The Beyhives. She became famous in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child. They were the most famous girls then, and their band was among the best-selling girl groups nationwide.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z met in 2000 at the MTV Spring Break festival in Cancún. She was 18 and still a member of Destiny's Child, while he was 30 and making a difference in the rap game. They began dating in 2001 and tied the knots in secret in April 2008. The couple now has three kids, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

14. Jennifer Lopez

50 most popular women
Jennifer Lopez arrives at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14, for the world premiere of 'Second Act' on 12th December 2018 in New York City. Photo: @James Devaney
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jennifer Lynn "J.Lo" Lopez
  • Born: 24th July 1969
  • Place of birth: Castle Hill, New York, USA
  • Age: 52 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, actress, fashion designer, film producer, dancer, and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Ojani Noa (1997- 1998), Cris Judd (2001- 2003), Marc Anthony (2004 - 2014)
  • Children: Emme Maribel Muñiz, Maximilian David Muñiz

Jennifer Lopez is popularly known as J Lo or Jenny from the block. She began her acting career as a regular cast member of the show In Living Colour. Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera and Lopez divorced in 2014 after a 10-year marriage. She rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck after nearly two decades.

Ben has two children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins with her former husband, Marc Anthony. The two spent a lot of time together in the early 2000s because of work, from shooting movies to music videos.

15. Angelina Jolie

50 most popular women
Angelina Jolie attends the 16th Rome Film Fest on 24th October 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo:@Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Angelina Jolie DCMG
  • Born: 4th June 1975
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 46 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian
  • Spouse: Jonny Lee Miller (1996 - 1999), Billy Bob Thornton (2000 - 2003), Brad Pitt (2014 - 2019)
  • Children: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid Hollywood actress thrice and received three Golden Globe Awards. During her childhood, she acted alongside her father in Lookin' to Get Out (1982).

Jolie dated actor Brad Pitt for 10 years, married in 2014, and separated in 2019. They had twins Vivienne ad Knox in 2008 and adopted Shiloh from Namibia, Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam. They are among the richest kids in America.

Their court battle for their children's custody ended in October 2021. Jolie retained sole custody of their six children, while Pitt was granted "therapeutic visits." The actress suffers from hypertension and Bell's palsy, while her twins have down syndrome.

16. Paris Hilton

50 most popular women
Paris Hilton attends the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on 16th November 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Paris Whitney Hilton
  • Born: 17th February 1981
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
  • Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, and actress
  • Spouse: Carter Reum (2021 - present)

Paris hails from one of the wealthiest families in the world. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Regardless of her family's status, Paris became a top-billed entertainer in her own right. She is also a UN goodwill ambassador.

Paris got married to venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021. Before this, the multi-billionaire heiress was engaged to actor Chris Zylka in 2018 and fashion model Jason Shaw in 2002.

17. Demi Lovato

50 most popular women
Demi Lovato attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on 27th August 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo: @Rich Fury
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Demetria Devonne Lovato
  • Born: 20th August 1992
  • Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
  • Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actor

Demi Lovato rose to fame after acting in a kids' series called Barney & Friends (2002 to 2004), a teenagers' musical television film titled Camp Rock (2008), and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). She uses pronouns they/them instead of she/he because she is non-binary.

Demi and Max Ehrich spent the COVID-19 quarantine together. He proposed to her in July 2020. They celebrated their five-month anniversary at Nobu in Malibu on 7th August 2020, then called off the engagement in September.

18. Nicki Minaj

50 most popular women
Nicki Minaj attends Fashion Rocks 2014 at Barclays Center on 9th September 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: @Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
  • Born: 8th December 1982
  • Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
  • Age: 39 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress
  • Spouse: Kenny Petty (2019 - present)
  • Children: 1

Nicki Minaj is known for her smooth flow, sharp lyrics, altered ego, and changing accents. She and Kenneth Petty got married on 22nd October 2019 after dating for about a year.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on 30th September 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to reveal his name. The rapper calls him Papa Bear, while loyal supporters think Simba suits him better.

19. Kim Kardashian

50 most popular women
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Week on 21st June 2018 in Paris, France. Photo: @Chesnot
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
  • Born: 21st October 1980
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Damon Thomas (2000 - 2004), Kris Humphries (2011 - 2013), Ye (2014 - 2022)
  • Children: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West

Besides being one of the 50 most popular women, Kim is also the most famous member of the Kardashian clan. She became popular in 2007 after a sex tape leaked of her and boyfriend Ray J leaked.

The lady has come a long way from being Paris Hilton's stylist and friend to owning KKW Beauty, which she sold to Coty Inc. for $200 million. However, she still has her shapewear company, Skims.

Kim has been trending for over a year due to her separation from billionaire rapper Kanye West, the father of her four children. Kanye West changed his name to Ye. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete Davidson's relationship is steady, for she met his grandparents.

20. Miley Cyrus

50 most popular women
Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6th May 2019 in New York City. Photo: @Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Miley Ray Cyrus
  • Born: 23rd November 1992
  • Place of birth:
  • Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality
  • Spouse: Liam Hemsworth (2018 - 2020)

Miley was one of the most famous girls growing up. She sings with a naturally unique raspy voice. The Disney child actress from the hit series Hannah Montana has grown into a Grammy-winning pop, rock, and hip hop singing sensation.

Miley and actor Liam Hemsworth divorced in August 2019 after almost eight months of marriage. According to E! News, she is dating musician Maxx Morando.

21. Megan Fox

50 most popular women
Megan Fox attends "This Is 40" - Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on 12th December 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Lester Cohen
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Megan Denise Fox
  • Born: 16th May 1986
  • Place of birth: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA
  • Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress and former model
  • Spouse: Brian Austin Green (2010 - 2021)
  • Partner: Machine Gun Kelly (2020 - present)
  • Children: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green

The model stepped into the film's arena by featuring in a 2001 movie called Holiday in the Sun. After that, she continued doing supporting roles until major film franchises began hiring her.

Megan made headlines after separating from Brian Austin Greene in 2021. The couple split and reconciled multiple times the entire time they were together. The divorce was finalized in February 2022.

The celebrity met actor Machine Gun Kelly on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass serial killer thriller in 2020 and spent a lot of time together. They confirmed their relationship in May 2020 after she starred in his music video.

22. Mariah Carey

50 most popular women
Mariah Carey performs at the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape at Rockefeller Center on 3rd December 2013. Photo: @James Devaney
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Mariah Carey
  • Born: 27th March 1969
  • Place of birth: Huntington, New York, USA
  • Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer
  • Spouse: Tommy Mottola (1993 - 1998), Nick Cannon (2008 - 2016)
  • Children: Moroccan Scott Cannon, Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey rose to fame in 1990 and has been one of America's most beloved musicians ever since. Her dynamic vocal range and signature use of the whistle register are mesmerizing. The songbird is now a mother of two.

It is unlikely for her and the father to reunite with Nick Cannon, for he is expecting his eighth child with a fifth woman in February 2022. The two used to be a power couple and were the envy of many. Mariah and Cannon met in 2005 and began dating in 2008. They married on 30th April 2008 in the Bahamas and split in 2016.

23. Christina Aguilera

50 most popular women
Christina Aguilera during an interview on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on 28th November 2013. Photo: @Paul Drinkwater
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Christina María Aguilera
  • Born: 18th December 1980
  • Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA
  • Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality
  • Spouse: Jordan Bratman (2005 - 2011)
  • Partner / Boyfriend: Matthew Rutler (2010 - present)
  • Children: Max Liron Bratman, Summer Rain Rutler

Christina's six Grammys are a small reflection of her many achievements. The singer met Matthew Rutler on the set of her 2010 film with Cher, Burlesque. He was the movie's production assistant. Christina says they never dated until she filed a divorce from Jordan Bratman.

By April 2013, she had left the Beverly Hills mansion she had shared with Bratman and moved into a new Mulholland Estates home with Mathew and her son, Max. She had a daughter called Summer Rutler on 16th April 2014.

24. Avril Lavigne

50 most popular women
Avril Levigne celebrates her 30th birthday at the Bank Nightclub in the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on 28th September 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Denise Truscello
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Avril Ramona Lavigne
  • Born: 27th September 1984
  • Place of birth: Belleville, Canada
  • Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter
  • Spouse: Deryck Whibley (2006 - 2010), Chad Kroeger (2013 - 2015)

Avril Lavigne is a famous Canadian rockstar. Arista Records signed her up for a two-album recording contract when she was 16. Her song, I’m With You, was a great hit in the 2000s. The singer has eight Grammy Awards nominations.

Avril's seventh studio album, Love Sux, came out in March 2022. It has a deep connection to her love life, and she collaborated with her new boyfriend, Mod Sun, on some of the tracks.

25. Kylie Jenner

50 most popular women
Kylie Jenner attends REVOLVE Desert House on 17th April 2016 in Palm Springs, California. Photo: @Thaddaeus McAdams
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
  • Born: 10th August 1997
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 24 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman
  • Children: Stormi Webster, Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner is among the youngest and wealthiest women worldwide. She is also the second most famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner, after her elder sister Kim Kardashian.

Their family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired from 2007 to 2021 on E! TV. Kylie also owns a cosmetic company called Kylie Cosmetics. She has two children, Stormi (born in 2018) and Wolf (born in 2022), with rapper Travis Scott. The couple began dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella.

26. Gigi Hadid

50 most popular women
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 3rd March 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: @Stephane Cardinale
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid
  • Born: 23rd April 1995
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 27years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Model
  • Children: Khai Hadid Malik

Jelena appeared in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com in 2014, and the British Fashion Council named her the International Model of the Year in 2016.

The American supermodel's siblings, Bella, Anwar, Alana, and Marielle, are also famous. She is the eldest child in the family. Jelena and British singer Zayn Malik broke up in 2020 after six years of dating. Their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, was born in September 2020.

27. Scarlett Johansson

50 most popular women
Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 2nd February 2020. Photo: @Tolga Akmen
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
  • Born: 22nd November 1984
  • Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
  • Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress
  • Spouse: Ryan Reynolds (2008 - 2011), Romain Dauriac (2014 - 2017), Colin Jost (2020 - present)
  • Children: Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost

The American star is known for appearances in Marvel movies. Scarlett topped the list of the world's best-paid actresses in 2018 and 2019. She has appeared on the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list multiple times, and Time magazine named her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

Scarlett and her husband met on the set of SNL back in 2006. She was hosting the show for the first time while Colin was its writer. However, they did not begin dating until she landed her second SNL hosting gig in 2017. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo in August 2021.

28. Kristen Stewart

50 most popular women
Kristen Stewart poses for the photographers during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on 13th September 2019 in Deauville, France. Photo: @Francois Durand
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart
  • Born: 9th April 1990
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress and film director

Kristen Stewart also happens to be among the top 50 most popular women. She broke into stardom by acting in the Twilight series. The actress identifies as queer. She has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2019, and they got engaged in November 2021. The duo met on a movie set six years before there were romantically linked in the summer of 2019.

29. Alicia Keys

50 most popular women
Alicia Keys Performs On NBC's "Today" on 14th December 2021 in New York City. Photo: @Debra L Rothenberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Alicia Augello Cook
  • Born: 25th January 1981
  • Place of birth: Hell's Kitchen, New York, USA
  • Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
  • Spouse: Swizz Beatz (2010 - present)
  • Children: Egypt Daoud Dean, Genesis Ali Dean

Alicia Keys is known for her versatile range of musical styles. She is also an acclaimed piano virtuoso. Keys wrote several songs by age 12 and was signed by Columbia Records at age 15. She has racked up incredible 15 Grammy awards in her career.

The singer has been married to music producer Kasseem Daoud Dean (alias Swizz Beatz) for over a decade. A mutual friend introduced them in 2013 when they were teenagers and kicking off their careers.

At the time, Alicia could not stand him because she thought he was too ostentatious. Kasseem had the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, and the loudest jacket. They now have two kids.

30. Lindsay Lohan

50 most popular women
Lindsay Lohan attending the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on 28th April 2012 in Washington, DC. Photo: @Walter McBride
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Lindsay Dee Lohan
  • Born: 2nd July 1986
  • Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA
  • Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and former model
  • Partner / Boyfriend: Bader Shammas (2019–present)

Lindsay Lohan is a former child star and has gained notoriety for her various transgressions. Her parents signed her to Ford Models at the age of three. She was engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov in 2016, but they never wedded.

Lindsay has been dating Bader Shammas since 2019, and he proposed to her in November 2011. The couple lives in Dubai in the Middle East.

31. Fergie

50 most popular women
Fergie performs on Day 1 of Live In The Vineyard 2017 on 2nd November 2017 in Napa, California. Photo: @Steve Jennings
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Fergie Duhamel
  • Born: 27th March 1975
  • Place of birth: Hacienda Heights, California, USA
  • Age: 47 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, actress, and songwriter
  • Spouse: Josh Duhamel (2009 - 2019)
  • Children: Axl Jack Duhamel

The American lyricist can sing and rap. She is the only female vocalist in the group The Black-Eyed Peas. Fergie's debut solo album, The Dutchess, spawned three Billboard Hot 100 numbers. Moreover, her acting talent can be traced back to when she starred in the Kids Incorporated TV series.

Fergie and her ex-husband, Duhamel, met on the set of Las Vegas in 2004. He was the Black Eyed Peas' guest cast. The couple married on 10th January 2009 after dating for two years. They broke up in September 2017, and Duhamel is now engaged to Audra Mari.

32. Jessica Alba

50 most popular women
Jessica Alba attends "L.A.'S Finest" photocall at Villa Magna hotel on 10th June 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Pablo Cuadra
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jessica Marie Alba
  • Born: 28th April 1981
  • Place of birth: Pomona, California, USA
  • Age: 41 years old (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Cash Warren (2008 - present)
  • Children: Honor Marie Warren, Hayes Alba Warren, Haven Garner Warren

Any list of the top 50 most popular women should never miss Jessica Alba. She began acting at age 13. Her first movies were Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack. The Dark Angel television series made her a global household name at age 19. The lady has successfully transitioned from a reputable actress to a housewife, mother, and thriving entrepreneur.

Jessica met Cash Warren (actor Michael Warren's son) while filming Fantastic Four in 2004. He was the movie director's assistant. They got married in Los Angeles in May 2008 and have been blessed with three children.

33. Kate Middleton

50 most popular women
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' at The Palace of Holyroodhouse on 26th May 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: @Max Mumby
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO
  • Born: 9th January 1982
  • Place of birth: Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, UK
  • Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Duchess of Cambridge
  • Spouse: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2011 - present)
  • Children: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge

Kate Middleton's name changed to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO, when she did wed Prince William in 2011. The future queen of England is admired by many for her poise and humility.

The British princess' popularity in the royal family is perhaps second only to the queen, and her children are among the wealthiest kids on the planet.

34. Jennifer Lawrence

50 most popular women
Jennifer Lawrence poses for a photograph upon arrival for the UK premiere of the film "Mother !" in London on 17th September 2017. Photo: @Tolga Akmen
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
  • Born: 15th August 1990
  • Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, USA
  • Age: 31 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress
  • Spouse: Cooke Maroney (2019 - present)
  • Children: 1

She is often referred to as J Law (not J Lo). The star was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016. She appeared on Time's 100 most influential people in the world list in 2013 and on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016. Her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide to date.

Jennifer and Cooke Maroney (an art gallery director) got engaged in February 2019 and had a lavish wedding in October at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island. Their baby was born in February 2022 in Los Angeles.

35. Jessica Simpson

50 most popular women
Jessica Simpson makes an in-store appearance celebrating her Jessica Simpson Collection at Dillard's Oak Park on 13th November 2010 in Overland Park, Kansas. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jessica Ann Simpson
  • Born: 10th July 1980
  • Place of birth: Abilene, Texas, USA
  • Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, actress, businesswoman, and fashion designer
  • Spouse: Nick Lachey (2002 - 2006), Eric Johnson (2014 - present)
  • Children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson

From being a church chorister to an award-winning pop star, is there anything Simpson cannot achieve? She sang in the church her entire childhood, then signed with Columbia Records in 1997, at age 17.

Jessica and her spouse, Eric Johnson, met in 2010 through a mutual friend, who invited Eric to a party at her house. The couple's wedding was on 5th July 2014 in Montecito, California.

36. Jenifer Aniston

50 most popular women
Jennifer Aniston attends TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 25th January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @C Flanigan
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
  • Born: 1h February 1969
  • Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress and film producer
  • Spouse: Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017)

Jenifer is the daughter of retired actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. The lady has one of the most adorable smiles in Hollywood. She is the outstanding star of the Friends TV show and continues to dish out addictive movies and series. The actress is single and has no child.

37. Halle Berry

50 most popular women
Halle Berry poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Michael Kovac
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Halle Maria Berry
  • Born: 14th August 1966
  • Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
  • Age: 55 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress
  • Spouse: David Justice (1993 - 1997), Eric Benét (2001 - 2005), Olivier Martinez (2013 - 2016)
  • Children: Nahla Ariela Aubry, Maceo Robert Martinez

Halle Berry was so famous that the rapper Hurricane Chris released a hit bearing her moniker. She is renowned for both her beauty and acting prowess. Some of her best movies are Boomerang (1992), The Flintstones (1994), and Bulworth (1998)

38. Kesha

50 most popular women
Kesha speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on 5th December 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kesha Rose Sebert
  • Born: 1st March 1987
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Kesha is a multi-talented artist who has effortlessly combined singing, rapping, composition, and acting skills into one vibrant package. Her live performances are guaranteed to leave you wanting for more.

The singer withdrew from the limelight after singing at the Grammys in 2013. She credited her boyfriend, Brad Ashenfelter, for helping her make the momentous comeback in 2014. The duo live together but are not monogamous.

39. Hilary Duff

50 most popular women
Hilary Duff seen on the set of 'Younger' in Bryant Park on 22nd May 2019 in New York City. Photo: @James Devaney
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Hilary Erhard Duff
  • Born: 28th September 1987
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
  • Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Mike Comrie (2010 - 2016), Matthew Koma (2019 - present)
  • Children: Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, Mae James Bair

Hilary Duff started as a child actress on Nickelodeon and gradually reinvented herself into a remarkably successful businesswoman. Duff's son, Luca, is from her previous marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie. The star has been married to Koma since 2019, and they have two children, Banks and Mae.

40. Michelle Obama

50 most popular women
Michelle Obama speaks during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on 23rd May 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Billboard Music Awards 2021
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama
  • Born: 17th January 1964
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
  • Age: 58 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Lawyer, writer, and philanthropist
  • Spouse: Barack Hussein Obama II (1992 - present)
  • Children: Malia Ann Obama, Sasha Obama

America's former US first lady (from 2009 to 2017) has consistently topped People magazine’s annual list of the country’s most admired women. She is also a bestselling author.

Michelle and Obama were among the few African Americans at their law firm, Sidley Austin LLP. The duo became close when she was assigned to mentor him. Obama was a summer associate at that time. The couple tied the knots on 3rd October 1992 and have two daughters.

41. Ellie Goulding

50 most popular women
Ellie Goulding attends The Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Takes Root benefit dinner and auction supporting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at Sotheby's on 5th May 2017 in New York City. Photo: @Andrew Toth
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Elena Jane Goulding
  • Born: 30th December 1986
  • Place of birth: Hereford, UK
  • Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter
  • Spouse: Caspar Jopling (2019- present)
  • Children: Arthur Ever Winter Jopling

The English lady is mainly known for her singing and songwriting acumen. She is such an excellent hit-maker. Jamie Lillywhite spotted her talent and later became her manager and A&R.

Ellie and Caspar met on a celebrity-studded dating app called Raya and were later introduced by a mutual friend (rumored to be Princess Eugenie) in 2016. The couple has been married since 2019 and even has a son.

42. Hillary Clinton

50 most popular women
Hillary Clinton signs copies of her book, "What Happened" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on 12th September 2017 in New York City. Photo: @John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton
  • Born: 26th October 1947
  • Place of birth: Edgewater Hospital, Chicago, USA
  • Age: 74 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker
  • Spouse: Bill Clinton (1975- present)
  • Children: Chelsea Clinton

Hillary Clinton is one of the most popular female politicians on the planet. The wife of former US President Bill Clinton served as America's first lady from 1993 to 2001. She was also the 67th United States secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and New York's senator from 2001 to 2009.

Hillary and Bill's daughter, Chelsea, got married to Marc Mezvinsky on 31st July 2010. The couple has three children, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, and Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.

43. Vanessa Hudgens

50 most popular women
Vanessa Hudgens attends the press junket for "RENT" at Fox Studio Lot on 8th January 2019 in Century City, California. Photo: @Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Vanessa Anne Hudgens
  • Born: 14th December 1988
  • Place of birth: Salinas, California, USA
  • Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress and singer

Vanessa first graced our screens in the High School Musical movie series. The film landed her significant breaks into the industry. The star confirmed her relationship with American baseball player Cole Bryson Tucker on Valentine's Day in 2021. Tucker joined the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball in 2019 as an outfielder.

44. Jessie J

50 most popular women
Jessie J poses during the Voice Live Finals Show Launch on 29th July 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: @Don Arnold
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Jessica Ellen Cornish
  • Born: 27th March 1988
  • Place of birth: Seven Kings, Ilford, UK
  • Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer and songwriter

The London-based musician has been dropping hit after hit ever since her career began at age 11. Her music style is often seen as unconventional. After splitting with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum in October 2020, Jessica confirmed dating dancer Max Pham Nguyen in March 2021 when the Daily Mail published pictures of them together.

45. Priyanka Chopra

50 most popular women
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on 3rd December 2019 in New York City. Photo: @Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  • Born: 18th July 1982
  • Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India
  • Age: 39 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress, model, and singer
  • Spouse: Nick Jonas (2018 - present)
  • Children: 1

Priyanka Chopra is a former Miss Universe who is married to Nick Jonas. She started off honing her acting skills in Bollywood. She has managed to transition to Hollywood and go international seamlessly. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, and their daughter was born towards the end of January this year through surrogacy.

46. Emma Watson

50 most popular women
Emma Watson poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7th May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
  • Born: 15th April 1990
  • Place of birth: Paris, France
  • Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress and activist

Many people first fell in love with this British actress in the Harry Potter movie series, where she starred as Hermione. She is the third UN Goodwill Ambassador on this list. Although Emma has been quiet about her love life, rumors have it that she has been dating Leo Robinton for over a year.

47. Kate Moss

50 most popular women
Kate Moss attends the screening of "Loving" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 16th May 2016 in Cannes, France. Photo: @Kristina Nikishina
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Katherine Ann Moss
  • Born: 16th January 1974
  • Place of birth: Croydon, UK
  • Age: 48 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Model and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Jamie Hince (2011 - 2016)
  • Partner / Boyfriend: Nikolai von Bismarck (2015 - present)
  • Children: Lila Grace Moss Hack

Kate Moss is a British supermodel. Past stays in rehab and run-ins with the law have not diminished her popularity. Katherine and her ex-husband, Jefferson Hack, have a daughter named Lila. Her long-time boyfriend, photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, gifted her a vintage emerald and diamond ring in 2020.

48. Kylie Minogue

50 most popular women
Kylie Minogue visits The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios on 26th April 2018, in New York City. Photo: @Robin Marchant
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kylie Ann Minogue AO OBE
  • Born: 28th May 1968
  • Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
  • Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

The Australian superstar deserves a spot on this list of the most popular women worldwide. She launched her career on the Neighbors TV show. Kylie is the highest-selling female Australian artist, with over 80 million records sold globally.

She met British GQ boss Paul Solomons in February 2018 through a friend after parting ways with fiancé Joshua Sasse in 2017. In February 2021, actress Billie Piper referred to Paul as Kylie's "fiancé" during an interview with ELLE magazine.

After that, Paul's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, confirmed to the Daily Mail that the two were engaged. However, Kylie denied rumors of them being engaged.

49. Heidi Klum

50 most popular women
Heidi Klum attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre on 14th September 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Heidi Klum
  • Born: 1st June 1973
  • Place of birth: Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
  • Age: 48 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Model, television host, producer, and businesswoman
  • Spouse: Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002), Seal (2005 - 2014), Tom Kaulitz (2019 - present)
  • Children: Leni Olumi Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel

Heidi is a German supermodel and television personality. She is among the most adored female celebrities globally. Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum were engaged in 2018 and tied the knots the following year. The couple has a beautiful blended family. They are close to each other's kids from previous relationships.

50. Kate Winslet

50 most popular women
Kate Winslet attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on 14th February 2016 in London, England. Photo: @John Phillips
Source: Getty Images
  • Real name: Kate Elizabeth Winslet CBE
  • Born: 5th October 1975
  • Place of birth: Reading, UK
  • Age: 46 years (as of April 2022)
  • Occupation: Actress
  • Spouse: Jim Threapleton (1998 - 2001), Sam Mendes (2003 - 2011), Edward Abel Smith (2012 - present)
  • Children: Mia Honey Threapleton, Bear Blaze Winslet, Joe Mendes

Everyone remembers her classic scenes in the movie Titanic alongside Leonardo Di Caprio. The British beauty has starred in many movies and series since then. She has a son called Bear Blaze with her husband, Edward Abel Smith, and two more children, Mia and Joe, from previous marriages.

Who are the most famous female celebrities?

The list keeps on changing now and then. So, who are the 50 most popular women in 2021? Currently, the most popular female celebrities are those named in this list:

  1. Oprah Winfrey
  2. Cher
  3. Britney Spears
  4. Lana Del Ray
  5. Rihanna
  6. Kendall Jenner
  7. Taylor Swift
  8. Lady Gaga
  9. Selena Gomez
  10. Shakira
  11. Katy Perry
  12. Adele
  13. Beyoncé
  14. Jennifer Lopez
  15. Angelina Jolie
  16. Paris Hilton
  17. Demi Levato
  18. Nicki Minaj
  19. Kim Kardashian
  20. Miley Cyrus
  21. Megan Fox
  22. Mariah Carey
  23. Christina Aguilera
  24. Avril Lavigne
  25. Kylie Jenner
  26. Gigi Hadid
  27. Scarlett Johnson
  28. Kristen Stewart
  29. Alicia Keys
  30. Lindsay Lohan
  31. Fergie
  32. Jessica Alba
  33. Kate Middleton
  34. Jennifer Lawrence
  35. Jessica Simpson
  36. Jenifer Aniston
  37. Halle Berry
  38. Kesha
  39. Hilary Duff
  40. Michelle Obama
  41. Ellie Goulding
  42. Hillary Clinton
  43. Vanessa Hudgens
  44. Jessie J
  45. Priyanka Chopra
  46. Ema Watson
  47. Kate Moss
  48. Kylie Minogue
  49. Heidi Klum
  50. Kate Winslet

Who is the most famous woman in the world?

According to Forbes, the most famous and powerful woman is Oprah Winfrey.

Who is the most famous female on Instagram?

The most-followed woman on Instagram is Kylie Jenner, with 325 million, followed by Selena Gomez's 310 million, and Ariana Grande takes the third position with 303million. These figures might change with time.

Who is the most famous girl singer?

When considering singers who have the highest wins and nominations for the Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist, these seven stars emerge at the top:

  • Taylor Swift
  • Rihanna
  • Beyoncé
  • Ariana Grande
  • Maria Carey
  • Katy Perry
  • Adele

Who among these 50 most popular women in the world is your role model? Since the list could not mention all famous females worldwide, celebrate every star you look up to that has not been mentioned here.

READ ALSO: Top 25 popular curvy women in Africa

Briefly.co.za shared a detailed list of the top 25 popular curvy women in Africa. Most African ladies are endowed with curves, but that does not mean ladies without curves are not beautiful.

Pictures of Tango Ncetezo, Faith Nkesi, Londie London, and Boitumelo Thulo will make you proud of the African genes.

