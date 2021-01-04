50 most popular women in the world 2022: List, pictures, and FAQs

The top 50 most popular women in the world represent the power this gender holds. These ladies have faced many challenges but rarely back down or give up on themselves. Instead, they rise and prove to fellow women that everyone's dreams are valid, regardless of gender and other factors.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The most famous women in the world are icons to many. Photo @Francois Durand, @Emma McIntyre, @Chesnot, @Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The world's most beautiful women have attained fame through their talents, education, businesses, etc. However, they managed to break the ceiling and make phenomenal footprints in their respective areas of achievement by diligently putting in their effort.

50 most popular women in the world 2022

Oprah Winfrey

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Cher

Lady Gaga

Lana Del Ray

Taylor Swift

Britney Spears

Kendall Jenner

Adele

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The world fell in love with these celebrities and continues to adore them. These most popular women in the world grow their fan base through resilience and hard work. You may not witness the sleepless nights they endure and other sacrifices, but understand that they do.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey holding her Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7th January 2018. Photo: @Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Oprah Gail Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey Born: 29th January 1954

29th January 1954 Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA

Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA Age: 68 years (as of April 2022)

68 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist

Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist Partner / Boyfriend: Stedman Graham (1986 - present)

Oprah tops our list of the 50 most popular women in the world. The talk show host has graced TV screens for about five decades, starting as a news anchor. According to Forbes magazine, she is the richest black woman globally.

Oprah has also starred in many blockbuster movies. She and Stedman began dating in 1986, the same year Winfrey's show launched. They got engaged in 1992 but called it off the following year. The duo said that their relationship would not have lasted if they had married.

2. Cher

Cher poses for a picture during the world premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" film in London on 16th July 2018. Photo: @Anthony Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Cherilyn Sarkisian

Cherilyn Sarkisian Born: 20th May 1946

20th May 1946 Place of birth: El Centro, California, USA

El Centro, California, USA Age: 75 years (as of April 2022)

75 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, television personality, and businesswoman

Singer, actress, television personality, and businesswoman Spouse: Sonny Bono (1964 - 1975), Gregg Allman (1975 - 1979)

Sonny Bono (1964 - 1975), Gregg Allman (1975 - 1979) Children: Chaz Bono, Elijah Blue Allman

Cher's consistency has seen her win several prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. For example, she has received an Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy at different times in her illustrious career.

3. Britney Spears

Britney Spears attends the 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on 15th July 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Britney Jean Spears

Britney Jean Spears Born: 2nd December 1981

2nd December 1981 Place of birth: McComb, Mississippi, USA

McComb, Mississippi, USA Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

40 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur

Singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur Spouse: Jason Allen Alexander (2004 - 2004), Kevin Federline (2004 - 2007)

Jason Allen Alexander (2004 - 2004), Kevin Federline (2004 - 2007) Children: Sean Preston Federline, Jayden James Federline

Britney Jean Spears' fame earned her the “Princess of Pop" nickname in the 90s. Alexander and Spears got married in Las Vegas in 2004 for 55 hours, and quickly their union. She later had children from her three-year marriage with Kevin Federline.

In 2020, the singer asked the court to stop her father from being the sole conservator of her finances and personal life. Jaimie has been her conservator since her public breakdown in 2007.

4. Lana Del Ray

Singer Lana Del Rey poses for a portrait during a visit to 107.7 The End on 2nd October 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: @Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant Born: 21st June 1985

21st June 1985 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA

Manhattan, New York, USA Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)

36 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman

Lana Del Ray has received critical acclaim for her singing and songwriting skills. She is a talented singer. Her music is known for its dark and melancholic themes. Lana and her fiancé, Clayton Johnson, broke up some months after meeting on a dating app

5. Rihanna

Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on 23rd June 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH

Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH Born: 20th February 1988

20th February 1988 Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados

Saint Michael, Barbados Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)

34 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, fashion designer, and entrepreneur

Ever since she launched her music career as a 16-year-old, Rihanna has become one of the most recognized faces in entertainment. Her $1.4 billion Fenty Beauty brand is wildly successful. The Barbados singer has been trending ever since she and ASAP Rocky announced their marriage plans. However, the duo never revealed to fans how soon or far it will be after their baby is born.

6. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner poses at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 20th May 2017. Photo: @Alberto Pizzoli

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kendall Nicole Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner Born: 3rd November 1995

3rd November 1995 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 26 years (as of April 2022)

26 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American fashion model and reality star, better known for her appearance in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The globally recognized fashionista has made appearances on several Vogue covers, New York Fashion Week, and The Met Gala, to name a few.

She ranks among the most popular females since her fans always want to keep up with her chic fashion sense. Jenner does not have children and has been dating NBA player Devin Booker for over a year.

7. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24th November 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Born: 13th December 1989

13th December 1989 Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA

West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)

32 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Partner / Boyfriend: Joe Alwyn

Swift was made for fame and fortune, for she is among the most successful contemporary music artists. She shifted from country music to pop without losing fans. Instead, the singer got more supporters. According to Glamour.com, Taylor Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn have been dating for about five years and might even be engaged. They have been spotted together many times after attending the 2016 Met Gala.

8. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on 28th January 2018 in New York City. Photo: @Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Born: 28th March 1986

28th March 1986 Place of birth: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA

Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)

36 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Lady Gaga is also among the most famous women in the world. She is known for her singing talents and love for fashion and design. She often flaunts her catchy garments at events and on social media. The teenage Stefani nurtured her talent by singing at open mic nights and acting in school plays.

The singer was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in February 2015, but they never tied the knots. After that, Gaga began to reinvent her image and style. She has been in several relationships and is now dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky. They have been together for over two years.

Gaga does not have children but revealed that she got pregnant at age 19 due to rape by a record producer. However, the star never revealed her attacker and whether she miscarried or terminated the pregnancy.

9. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in May 2021. Photo: @Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Born: 22nd July 1992

22nd July 1992 Place of birth: Grand Prairie, Texas, USA

Grand Prairie, Texas, USA Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)

29 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, and producer

Selena is also one of the top 50 most popular women. From her early days starring Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place TV shows, her singing, and acting prowess continues to amaze many. Fame has earned the lady a huge social media following.

She has an on and off relationship with singer Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Selena refuted gossip surrounding her and American actor Chris Evans. Some sources claim they are dating, while others allege they had a secret wedding.

10. Shakira

Shakira attends The Voice on 6th May 2013 as one of the celebrity judges. Photo: @Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Born: 2nd February 1977

2nd February 1977 Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Age: 45 years (as of April 2022)

45 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Partner / Boyfriend: Gerard Piqué (2011 - present)

Gerard Piqué (2011 - present) Children: Sasha Piqué Mebarak, Milan Piqué Mebarak

The Colombian-born Latina superstar is best known for releasing the Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) theme song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Her music career began at age 13 under Sony Music Colombia.

She was famous in Hispanic countries until her fifth album, Laundry Service (2001, gave her a breakthrough in the English-language market. Shakira had a relationship with Argentinian lawyer Antonio de la Rúa (the son of the former president of Argentina, Fernando de la Rua) from 2000 to 2010.

Shakira met Barcelona football player Gerard Piqué in the spring of 2010. They began dating in 2011 and have two children. Piqué even featured in her Waka Waka hit song. According to Dailymail, the two no longer live together. Shakira initiated their separation.

11. Katy Perry

Katy Perry attending the Louis Vuitton dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on 5th July 2021 in Paris, France. Photo: @Christian Vierig

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Born: 25th October 1984

25th October 1984 Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California, USA

Santa Barbara, California, USA Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)

37 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and television panelist

Singer, songwriter, and television panelist Spouse: Russell Brand (2010 - 2012)

Russell Brand (2010 - 2012) Partner: Orlando Bloom (2016 - present)

Orlando Bloom (2016 - present) Children: Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry's songs have dominated top positions on music charts since the early 2010s. The singer is also a United Nations Goodwill ambassador.

She began dating actor Orlando Bloom in 2016, got engaged in February 2019, and had a daughter in 2020. Before this, Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for a year and some months. They split because of their hectic work schedules, and she was not ready for children.

12. Adele

Adele attends the BRIT Awards 2012 at 02 Arena on 21st February 2012 in London, England. Photo: @Fred Duval

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE Born: 5th May 1988

5th May 1988 Place of birth: Tottenham, London, UK

Tottenham, London, UK Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)

33 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Spouse: Simon Konecki (2018 - 2021)

Simon Konecki (2018 - 2021) Children: Angelo Adkins

The mellow-voiced English musician launched her career in 2006 at age 19 and experienced a meteoric rise to superstardom. She is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 120 million sold records.

She and Simon Konecki (a British charity entrepreneur) parted ways in April 2019 after two years of dating and seven years of being together as a couple.

Adele told Vogue that she met Rich Paul at a party where she drunkenly joked about signing up as his client. The two became friends for some time before dating. Paul is one of the most prominent Sports Agents in the NBA.

13. Beyoncé

Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on 12th February 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Born: 4th September 1981

4th September 1981 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

40 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Spouse: Jay-Z (2008 - present)

Jay-Z (2008 - present) Children: Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter

Beyoncé is irreplaceable in the entertainment world. Her loyal and devoted fans call themselves, The Beyhives. She became famous in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child. They were the most famous girls then, and their band was among the best-selling girl groups nationwide.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z met in 2000 at the MTV Spring Break festival in Cancún. She was 18 and still a member of Destiny's Child, while he was 30 and making a difference in the rap game. They began dating in 2001 and tied the knots in secret in April 2008. The couple now has three kids, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

14. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14, for the world premiere of 'Second Act' on 12th December 2018 in New York City. Photo: @James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jennifer Lynn "J.Lo" Lopez

Jennifer Lynn "J.Lo" Lopez Born: 24th July 1969

24th July 1969 Place of birth: Castle Hill, New York, USA

Castle Hill, New York, USA Age: 52 years (as of April 2022)

52 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, fashion designer, film producer, dancer, and businesswoman

Singer, actress, fashion designer, film producer, dancer, and businesswoman Spouse: Ojani Noa (1997- 1998), Cris Judd (2001- 2003), Marc Anthony (2004 - 2014)

Ojani Noa (1997- 1998), Cris Judd (2001- 2003), Marc Anthony (2004 - 2014) Children: Emme Maribel Muñiz, Maximilian David Muñiz

Jennifer Lopez is popularly known as J Lo or Jenny from the block. She began her acting career as a regular cast member of the show In Living Colour. Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera and Lopez divorced in 2014 after a 10-year marriage. She rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck after nearly two decades.

Ben has two children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins with her former husband, Marc Anthony. The two spent a lot of time together in the early 2000s because of work, from shooting movies to music videos.

15. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends the 16th Rome Film Fest on 24th October 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo:@Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Angelina Jolie DCMG

Angelina Jolie DCMG Born: 4th June 1975

4th June 1975 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 46 years (as of April 2022)

46 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian

Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Spouse: Jonny Lee Miller (1996 - 1999), Billy Bob Thornton (2000 - 2003), Brad Pitt (2014 - 2019)

Jonny Lee Miller (1996 - 1999), Billy Bob Thornton (2000 - 2003), Brad Pitt (2014 - 2019) Children: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid Hollywood actress thrice and received three Golden Globe Awards. During her childhood, she acted alongside her father in Lookin' to Get Out (1982).

Jolie dated actor Brad Pitt for 10 years, married in 2014, and separated in 2019. They had twins Vivienne ad Knox in 2008 and adopted Shiloh from Namibia, Maddox from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam. They are among the richest kids in America.

Their court battle for their children's custody ended in October 2021. Jolie retained sole custody of their six children, while Pitt was granted "therapeutic visits." The actress suffers from hypertension and Bell's palsy, while her twins have down syndrome.

16. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on 16th November 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Paris Whitney Hilton

Paris Whitney Hilton Born: 17th February 1981

17th February 1981 Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

41 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, and actress

Media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, and actress Spouse: Carter Reum (2021 - present)

Paris hails from one of the wealthiest families in the world. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Regardless of her family's status, Paris became a top-billed entertainer in her own right. She is also a UN goodwill ambassador.

Paris got married to venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021. Before this, the multi-billionaire heiress was engaged to actor Chris Zylka in 2018 and fashion model Jason Shaw in 2002.

17. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on 27th August 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo: @Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Demetria Devonne Lovato

Demetria Devonne Lovato Born: 20th August 1992

20th August 1992 Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)

29 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actor

Demi Lovato rose to fame after acting in a kids' series called Barney & Friends (2002 to 2004), a teenagers' musical television film titled Camp Rock (2008), and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). She uses pronouns they/them instead of she/he because she is non-binary.

Demi and Max Ehrich spent the COVID-19 quarantine together. He proposed to her in July 2020. They celebrated their five-month anniversary at Nobu in Malibu on 7th August 2020, then called off the engagement in September.

18. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends Fashion Rocks 2014 at Barclays Center on 9th September 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: @Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Born: 8th December 1982

8th December 1982 Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago Age: 39 years (as of April 2022)

39 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Spouse: Kenny Petty (2019 - present)

Kenny Petty (2019 - present) Children: 1

Nicki Minaj is known for her smooth flow, sharp lyrics, altered ego, and changing accents. She and Kenneth Petty got married on 22nd October 2019 after dating for about a year.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on 30th September 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to reveal his name. The rapper calls him Papa Bear, while loyal supporters think Simba suits him better.

19. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Week on 21st June 2018 in Paris, France. Photo: @Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Born: 21st October 1980

21st October 1980 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

41 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman

Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman Spouse: Damon Thomas (2000 - 2004), Kris Humphries (2011 - 2013), Ye (2014 - 2022)

Damon Thomas (2000 - 2004), Kris Humphries (2011 - 2013), Ye (2014 - 2022) Children: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West

Besides being one of the 50 most popular women, Kim is also the most famous member of the Kardashian clan. She became popular in 2007 after a sex tape leaked of her and boyfriend Ray J leaked.

The lady has come a long way from being Paris Hilton's stylist and friend to owning KKW Beauty, which she sold to Coty Inc. for $200 million. However, she still has her shapewear company, Skims.

Kim has been trending for over a year due to her separation from billionaire rapper Kanye West, the father of her four children. Kanye West changed his name to Ye. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete Davidson's relationship is steady, for she met his grandparents.

20. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6th May 2019 in New York City. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Miley Ray Cyrus

Miley Ray Cyrus Born: 23rd November 1992

23rd November 1992 Place of birth:

Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)

29 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality

Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Spouse: Liam Hemsworth (2018 - 2020)

Miley was one of the most famous girls growing up. She sings with a naturally unique raspy voice. The Disney child actress from the hit series Hannah Montana has grown into a Grammy-winning pop, rock, and hip hop singing sensation.

Miley and actor Liam Hemsworth divorced in August 2019 after almost eight months of marriage. According to E! News, she is dating musician Maxx Morando.

21. Megan Fox

Megan Fox attends "This Is 40" - Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on 12th December 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Megan Denise Fox

Megan Denise Fox Born: 16th May 1986

16th May 1986 Place of birth: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)

35 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress and former model

Actress and former model Spouse: Brian Austin Green (2010 - 2021)

Brian Austin Green (2010 - 2021) Partner: Machine Gun Kelly (2020 - present)

Machine Gun Kelly (2020 - present) Children: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green

The model stepped into the film's arena by featuring in a 2001 movie called Holiday in the Sun. After that, she continued doing supporting roles until major film franchises began hiring her.

Megan made headlines after separating from Brian Austin Greene in 2021. The couple split and reconciled multiple times the entire time they were together. The divorce was finalized in February 2022.

The celebrity met actor Machine Gun Kelly on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass serial killer thriller in 2020 and spent a lot of time together. They confirmed their relationship in May 2020 after she starred in his music video.

22. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey performs at the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape at Rockefeller Center on 3rd December 2013. Photo: @James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Born: 27th March 1969

27th March 1969 Place of birth: Huntington, New York, USA

Huntington, New York, USA Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)

53 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer

Singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer Spouse: Tommy Mottola (1993 - 1998), Nick Cannon (2008 - 2016)

Tommy Mottola (1993 - 1998), Nick Cannon (2008 - 2016) Children: Moroccan Scott Cannon, Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey rose to fame in 1990 and has been one of America's most beloved musicians ever since. Her dynamic vocal range and signature use of the whistle register are mesmerizing. The songbird is now a mother of two.

It is unlikely for her and the father to reunite with Nick Cannon, for he is expecting his eighth child with a fifth woman in February 2022. The two used to be a power couple and were the envy of many. Mariah and Cannon met in 2005 and began dating in 2008. They married on 30th April 2008 in the Bahamas and split in 2016.

23. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera during an interview on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on 28th November 2013. Photo: @Paul Drinkwater

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Christina María Aguilera

Christina María Aguilera Born: 18th December 1980

18th December 1980 Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA

Staten Island, New York, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

41 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality

Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Spouse: Jordan Bratman (2005 - 2011)

Jordan Bratman (2005 - 2011) Partner / Boyfriend: Matthew Rutler (2010 - present)

Matthew Rutler (2010 - present) Children: Max Liron Bratman, Summer Rain Rutler

Christina's six Grammys are a small reflection of her many achievements. The singer met Matthew Rutler on the set of her 2010 film with Cher, Burlesque. He was the movie's production assistant. Christina says they never dated until she filed a divorce from Jordan Bratman.

By April 2013, she had left the Beverly Hills mansion she had shared with Bratman and moved into a new Mulholland Estates home with Mathew and her son, Max. She had a daughter called Summer Rutler on 16th April 2014.

24. Avril Lavigne

Avril Levigne celebrates her 30th birthday at the Bank Nightclub in the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on 28th September 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Avril Ramona Lavigne

Avril Ramona Lavigne Born: 27th September 1984

27th September 1984 Place of birth: Belleville, Canada

Belleville, Canada Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)

37 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Spouse: Deryck Whibley (2006 - 2010), Chad Kroeger (2013 - 2015)

Avril Lavigne is a famous Canadian rockstar. Arista Records signed her up for a two-album recording contract when she was 16. Her song, I’m With You, was a great hit in the 2000s. The singer has eight Grammy Awards nominations.

Avril's seventh studio album, Love Sux, came out in March 2022. It has a deep connection to her love life, and she collaborated with her new boyfriend, Mod Sun, on some of the tracks.

25. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends REVOLVE Desert House on 17th April 2016 in Palm Springs, California. Photo: @Thaddaeus McAdams

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Born: 10th August 1997

10th August 1997 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 24 years (as of April 2022)

24 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman

Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman Children: Stormi Webster, Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner is among the youngest and wealthiest women worldwide. She is also the second most famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner, after her elder sister Kim Kardashian.

Their family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired from 2007 to 2021 on E! TV. Kylie also owns a cosmetic company called Kylie Cosmetics. She has two children, Stormi (born in 2018) and Wolf (born in 2022), with rapper Travis Scott. The couple began dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella.

26. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 3rd March 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: @Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid

Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid Born: 23rd April 1995

23rd April 1995 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 27years (as of April 2022)

27years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Model

Model Children: Khai Hadid Malik

Jelena appeared in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com in 2014, and the British Fashion Council named her the International Model of the Year in 2016.

The American supermodel's siblings, Bella, Anwar, Alana, and Marielle, are also famous. She is the eldest child in the family. Jelena and British singer Zayn Malik broke up in 2020 after six years of dating. Their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, was born in September 2020.

27. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 2nd February 2020. Photo: @Tolga Akmen

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Born: 22nd November 1984

22nd November 1984 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA

Manhattan, New York, USA Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)

37 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress

Actress Spouse: Ryan Reynolds (2008 - 2011), Romain Dauriac (2014 - 2017), Colin Jost (2020 - present)

Ryan Reynolds (2008 - 2011), Romain Dauriac (2014 - 2017), Colin Jost (2020 - present) Children: Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost

The American star is known for appearances in Marvel movies. Scarlett topped the list of the world's best-paid actresses in 2018 and 2019. She has appeared on the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list multiple times, and Time magazine named her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

Scarlett and her husband met on the set of SNL back in 2006. She was hosting the show for the first time while Colin was its writer. However, they did not begin dating until she landed her second SNL hosting gig in 2017. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo in August 2021.

28. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart poses for the photographers during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on 13th September 2019 in Deauville, France. Photo: @Francois Durand

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart

Kristen Jaymes Stewart Born: 9th April 1990

9th April 1990 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)

32 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress and film director

Kristen Stewart also happens to be among the top 50 most popular women. She broke into stardom by acting in the Twilight series. The actress identifies as queer. She has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2019, and they got engaged in November 2021. The duo met on a movie set six years before there were romantically linked in the summer of 2019.

29. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Performs On NBC's "Today" on 14th December 2021 in New York City. Photo: @Debra L Rothenberg

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Alicia Augello Cook

Alicia Augello Cook Born: 25th January 1981

25th January 1981 Place of birth: Hell's Kitchen, New York, USA

Hell's Kitchen, New York, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

41 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Spouse: Swizz Beatz (2010 - present)

Swizz Beatz (2010 - present) Children: Egypt Daoud Dean, Genesis Ali Dean

Alicia Keys is known for her versatile range of musical styles. She is also an acclaimed piano virtuoso. Keys wrote several songs by age 12 and was signed by Columbia Records at age 15. She has racked up incredible 15 Grammy awards in her career.

The singer has been married to music producer Kasseem Daoud Dean (alias Swizz Beatz) for over a decade. A mutual friend introduced them in 2013 when they were teenagers and kicking off their careers.

At the time, Alicia could not stand him because she thought he was too ostentatious. Kasseem had the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, and the loudest jacket. They now have two kids.

30. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attending the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on 28th April 2012 in Washington, DC. Photo: @Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Lindsay Dee Lohan

Lindsay Dee Lohan Born: 2nd July 1986

2nd July 1986 Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA

Bronx, New York, USA Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)

35 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and former model

Actress, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and former model Partner / Boyfriend: Bader Shammas (2019–present)

Lindsay Lohan is a former child star and has gained notoriety for her various transgressions. Her parents signed her to Ford Models at the age of three. She was engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov in 2016, but they never wedded.

Lindsay has been dating Bader Shammas since 2019, and he proposed to her in November 2011. The couple lives in Dubai in the Middle East.

31. Fergie

Fergie performs on Day 1 of Live In The Vineyard 2017 on 2nd November 2017 in Napa, California. Photo: @Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Fergie Duhamel

Fergie Duhamel Born: 27th March 1975

27th March 1975 Place of birth: Hacienda Heights, California, USA

Hacienda Heights, California, USA Age: 47 years (as of April 2022)

47 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, and songwriter

Singer, actress, and songwriter Spouse: Josh Duhamel (2009 - 2019)

Josh Duhamel (2009 - 2019) Children: Axl Jack Duhamel

The American lyricist can sing and rap. She is the only female vocalist in the group The Black-Eyed Peas. Fergie's debut solo album, The Dutchess, spawned three Billboard Hot 100 numbers. Moreover, her acting talent can be traced back to when she starred in the Kids Incorporated TV series.

Fergie and her ex-husband, Duhamel, met on the set of Las Vegas in 2004. He was the Black Eyed Peas' guest cast. The couple married on 10th January 2009 after dating for two years. They broke up in September 2017, and Duhamel is now engaged to Audra Mari.

32. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends "L.A.'S Finest" photocall at Villa Magna hotel on 10th June 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jessica Marie Alba

Jessica Marie Alba Born: 28th April 1981

28th April 1981 Place of birth: Pomona, California, USA

Pomona, California, USA Age: 41 years old (as of April 2022)

41 years old (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress and businesswoman

Actress and businesswoman Spouse: Cash Warren (2008 - present)

Cash Warren (2008 - present) Children: Honor Marie Warren, Hayes Alba Warren, Haven Garner Warren

Any list of the top 50 most popular women should never miss Jessica Alba. She began acting at age 13. Her first movies were Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack. The Dark Angel television series made her a global household name at age 19. The lady has successfully transitioned from a reputable actress to a housewife, mother, and thriving entrepreneur.

Jessica met Cash Warren (actor Michael Warren's son) while filming Fantastic Four in 2004. He was the movie director's assistant. They got married in Los Angeles in May 2008 and have been blessed with three children.

33. Kate Middleton

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' at The Palace of Holyroodhouse on 26th May 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: @Max Mumby

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO Born: 9th January 1982

9th January 1982 Place of birth: Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, UK

Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, UK Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

40 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess of Cambridge Spouse: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2011 - present)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2011 - present) Children: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge

Kate Middleton's name changed to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO, when she did wed Prince William in 2011. The future queen of England is admired by many for her poise and humility.

The British princess' popularity in the royal family is perhaps second only to the queen, and her children are among the wealthiest kids on the planet.

34. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence poses for a photograph upon arrival for the UK premiere of the film "Mother !" in London on 17th September 2017. Photo: @Tolga Akmen

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Born: 15th August 1990

15th August 1990 Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, USA

Indian Hills, Kentucky, USA Age: 31 years (as of April 2022)

31 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress

Actress Spouse: Cooke Maroney (2019 - present)

Cooke Maroney (2019 - present) Children: 1

She is often referred to as J Law (not J Lo). The star was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016. She appeared on Time's 100 most influential people in the world list in 2013 and on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016. Her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide to date.

Jennifer and Cooke Maroney (an art gallery director) got engaged in February 2019 and had a lavish wedding in October at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island. Their baby was born in February 2022 in Los Angeles.

35. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson makes an in-store appearance celebrating her Jessica Simpson Collection at Dillard's Oak Park on 13th November 2010 in Overland Park, Kansas. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jessica Ann Simpson

Jessica Ann Simpson Born: 10th July 1980

10th July 1980 Place of birth: Abilene, Texas, USA

Abilene, Texas, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

41 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, businesswoman, and fashion designer

Singer, actress, businesswoman, and fashion designer Spouse: Nick Lachey (2002 - 2006), Eric Johnson (2014 - present)

Nick Lachey (2002 - 2006), Eric Johnson (2014 - present) Children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson

From being a church chorister to an award-winning pop star, is there anything Simpson cannot achieve? She sang in the church her entire childhood, then signed with Columbia Records in 1997, at age 17.

Jessica and her spouse, Eric Johnson, met in 2010 through a mutual friend, who invited Eric to a party at her house. The couple's wedding was on 5th July 2014 in Montecito, California.

36. Jenifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 25th January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston Born: 1h February 1969

1h February 1969 Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA

Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)

53 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress and film producer

Actress and film producer Spouse: Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017)

Jenifer is the daughter of retired actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. The lady has one of the most adorable smiles in Hollywood. She is the outstanding star of the Friends TV show and continues to dish out addictive movies and series. The actress is single and has no child.

37. Halle Berry

Halle Berry poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Halle Maria Berry

Halle Maria Berry Born: 14th August 1966

14th August 1966 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Age: 55 years (as of April 2022)

55 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress

Actress Spouse: David Justice (1993 - 1997), Eric Benét (2001 - 2005), Olivier Martinez (2013 - 2016)

David Justice (1993 - 1997), Eric Benét (2001 - 2005), Olivier Martinez (2013 - 2016) Children: Nahla Ariela Aubry, Maceo Robert Martinez

Halle Berry was so famous that the rapper Hurricane Chris released a hit bearing her moniker. She is renowned for both her beauty and acting prowess. Some of her best movies are Boomerang (1992), The Flintstones (1994), and Bulworth (1998)

38. Kesha

Kesha speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on 5th December 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kesha Rose Sebert

Kesha Rose Sebert Born: 1st March 1987

1st March 1987 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)

35 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Kesha is a multi-talented artist who has effortlessly combined singing, rapping, composition, and acting skills into one vibrant package. Her live performances are guaranteed to leave you wanting for more.

The singer withdrew from the limelight after singing at the Grammys in 2013. She credited her boyfriend, Brad Ashenfelter, for helping her make the momentous comeback in 2014. The duo live together but are not monogamous.

39. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff seen on the set of 'Younger' in Bryant Park on 22nd May 2019 in New York City. Photo: @James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Hilary Erhard Duff

Hilary Erhard Duff Born: 28th September 1987

28th September 1987 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)

34 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman

Actress, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman Spouse: Mike Comrie (2010 - 2016), Matthew Koma (2019 - present)

Mike Comrie (2010 - 2016), Matthew Koma (2019 - present) Children: Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, Mae James Bair

Hilary Duff started as a child actress on Nickelodeon and gradually reinvented herself into a remarkably successful businesswoman. Duff's son, Luca, is from her previous marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie. The star has been married to Koma since 2019, and they have two children, Banks and Mae.

40. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama speaks during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on 23rd May 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Billboard Music Awards 2021

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama Born: 17th January 1964

17th January 1964 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Age: 58 years (as of April 2022)

58 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Lawyer, writer, and philanthropist

Lawyer, writer, and philanthropist Spouse: Barack Hussein Obama II (1992 - present)

Barack Hussein Obama II (1992 - present) Children: Malia Ann Obama, Sasha Obama

America's former US first lady (from 2009 to 2017) has consistently topped People magazine’s annual list of the country’s most admired women. She is also a bestselling author.

Michelle and Obama were among the few African Americans at their law firm, Sidley Austin LLP. The duo became close when she was assigned to mentor him. Obama was a summer associate at that time. The couple tied the knots on 3rd October 1992 and have two daughters.

41. Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding attends The Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Takes Root benefit dinner and auction supporting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at Sotheby's on 5th May 2017 in New York City. Photo: @Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Elena Jane Goulding

Elena Jane Goulding Born: 30th December 1986

30th December 1986 Place of birth: Hereford, UK

Hereford, UK Age: 35 years (as of April 2022)

35 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Spouse: Caspar Jopling (2019- present)

Caspar Jopling (2019- present) Children: Arthur Ever Winter Jopling

The English lady is mainly known for her singing and songwriting acumen. She is such an excellent hit-maker. Jamie Lillywhite spotted her talent and later became her manager and A&R.

Ellie and Caspar met on a celebrity-studded dating app called Raya and were later introduced by a mutual friend (rumored to be Princess Eugenie) in 2016. The couple has been married since 2019 and even has a son.

42. Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton signs copies of her book, "What Happened" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on 12th September 2017 in New York City. Photo: @John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Born: 26th October 1947

26th October 1947 Place of birth: Edgewater Hospital, Chicago, USA

Edgewater Hospital, Chicago, USA Age: 74 years (as of April 2022)

74 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker

Politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker Spouse: Bill Clinton (1975- present)

Bill Clinton (1975- present) Children: Chelsea Clinton

Hillary Clinton is one of the most popular female politicians on the planet. The wife of former US President Bill Clinton served as America's first lady from 1993 to 2001. She was also the 67th United States secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and New York's senator from 2001 to 2009.

Hillary and Bill's daughter, Chelsea, got married to Marc Mezvinsky on 31st July 2010. The couple has three children, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, and Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.

43. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the press junket for "RENT" at Fox Studio Lot on 8th January 2019 in Century City, California. Photo: @Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Vanessa Anne Hudgens

Vanessa Anne Hudgens Born: 14th December 1988

14th December 1988 Place of birth: Salinas, California, USA

Salinas, California, USA Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)

33 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress and singer

Vanessa first graced our screens in the High School Musical movie series. The film landed her significant breaks into the industry. The star confirmed her relationship with American baseball player Cole Bryson Tucker on Valentine's Day in 2021. Tucker joined the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball in 2019 as an outfielder.

44. Jessie J

Jessie J poses during the Voice Live Finals Show Launch on 29th July 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: @Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jessica Ellen Cornish

Jessica Ellen Cornish Born: 27th March 1988

27th March 1988 Place of birth: Seven Kings, Ilford, UK

Seven Kings, Ilford, UK Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)

34 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

The London-based musician has been dropping hit after hit ever since her career began at age 11. Her music style is often seen as unconventional. After splitting with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum in October 2020, Jessica confirmed dating dancer Max Pham Nguyen in March 2021 when the Daily Mail published pictures of them together.

45. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on 3rd December 2019 in New York City. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Born: 18th July 1982

18th July 1982 Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India

Jamshedpur, India Age: 39 years (as of April 2022)

39 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress, model, and singer

Actress, model, and singer Spouse: Nick Jonas (2018 - present)

Nick Jonas (2018 - present) Children: 1

Priyanka Chopra is a former Miss Universe who is married to Nick Jonas. She started off honing her acting skills in Bollywood. She has managed to transition to Hollywood and go international seamlessly. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, and their daughter was born towards the end of January this year through surrogacy.

46. Emma Watson

Emma Watson poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7th May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Born: 15th April 1990

15th April 1990 Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)

32 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress and activist

Many people first fell in love with this British actress in the Harry Potter movie series, where she starred as Hermione. She is the third UN Goodwill Ambassador on this list. Although Emma has been quiet about her love life, rumors have it that she has been dating Leo Robinton for over a year.

47. Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends the screening of "Loving" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 16th May 2016 in Cannes, France. Photo: @Kristina Nikishina

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Katherine Ann Moss

Katherine Ann Moss Born: 16th January 1974

16th January 1974 Place of birth: Croydon, UK

Croydon, UK Age: 48 years (as of April 2022)

48 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Model and businesswoman

Model and businesswoman Spouse: Jamie Hince (2011 - 2016)

Jamie Hince (2011 - 2016) Partner / Boyfriend: Nikolai von Bismarck (2015 - present)

Nikolai von Bismarck (2015 - present) Children: Lila Grace Moss Hack

Kate Moss is a British supermodel. Past stays in rehab and run-ins with the law have not diminished her popularity. Katherine and her ex-husband, Jefferson Hack, have a daughter named Lila. Her long-time boyfriend, photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, gifted her a vintage emerald and diamond ring in 2020.

48. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue visits The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios on 26th April 2018, in New York City. Photo: @Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kylie Ann Minogue AO OBE

Kylie Ann Minogue AO OBE Born: 28th May 1968

28th May 1968 Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)

53 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

The Australian superstar deserves a spot on this list of the most popular women worldwide. She launched her career on the Neighbors TV show. Kylie is the highest-selling female Australian artist, with over 80 million records sold globally.

She met British GQ boss Paul Solomons in February 2018 through a friend after parting ways with fiancé Joshua Sasse in 2017. In February 2021, actress Billie Piper referred to Paul as Kylie's "fiancé" during an interview with ELLE magazine.

After that, Paul's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, confirmed to the Daily Mail that the two were engaged. However, Kylie denied rumors of them being engaged.

49. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre on 14th September 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Born: 1st June 1973

1st June 1973 Place of birth: Bergisch Gladbach, Germany

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany Age: 48 years (as of April 2022)

48 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Model, television host, producer, and businesswoman

Model, television host, producer, and businesswoman Spouse: Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002), Seal (2005 - 2014), Tom Kaulitz (2019 - present)

Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002), Seal (2005 - 2014), Tom Kaulitz (2019 - present) Children: Leni Olumi Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel

Heidi is a German supermodel and television personality. She is among the most adored female celebrities globally. Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum were engaged in 2018 and tied the knots the following year. The couple has a beautiful blended family. They are close to each other's kids from previous relationships.

50. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on 14th February 2016 in London, England. Photo: @John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kate Elizabeth Winslet CBE

Kate Elizabeth Winslet CBE Born: 5th October 1975

5th October 1975 Place of birth: Reading, UK

Reading, UK Age: 46 years (as of April 2022)

46 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Actress

Actress Spouse: Jim Threapleton (1998 - 2001), Sam Mendes (2003 - 2011), Edward Abel Smith (2012 - present)

Jim Threapleton (1998 - 2001), Sam Mendes (2003 - 2011), Edward Abel Smith (2012 - present) Children: Mia Honey Threapleton, Bear Blaze Winslet, Joe Mendes

Everyone remembers her classic scenes in the movie Titanic alongside Leonardo Di Caprio. The British beauty has starred in many movies and series since then. She has a son called Bear Blaze with her husband, Edward Abel Smith, and two more children, Mia and Joe, from previous marriages.

Who are the most famous female celebrities?

The list keeps on changing now and then. So, who are the 50 most popular women in 2021? Currently, the most popular female celebrities are those named in this list:

Oprah Winfrey Cher Britney Spears Lana Del Ray Rihanna Kendall Jenner Taylor Swift Lady Gaga Selena Gomez Shakira Katy Perry Adele Beyoncé Jennifer Lopez Angelina Jolie Paris Hilton Demi Levato Nicki Minaj Kim Kardashian Miley Cyrus Megan Fox Mariah Carey Christina Aguilera Avril Lavigne Kylie Jenner Gigi Hadid Scarlett Johnson Kristen Stewart Alicia Keys Lindsay Lohan Fergie Jessica Alba Kate Middleton Jennifer Lawrence Jessica Simpson Jenifer Aniston Halle Berry Kesha Hilary Duff Michelle Obama Ellie Goulding Hillary Clinton Vanessa Hudgens Jessie J Priyanka Chopra Ema Watson Kate Moss Kylie Minogue Heidi Klum Kate Winslet

Who is the most famous woman in the world?

According to Forbes, the most famous and powerful woman is Oprah Winfrey.

Who is the most famous female on Instagram?

The most-followed woman on Instagram is Kylie Jenner, with 325 million, followed by Selena Gomez's 310 million, and Ariana Grande takes the third position with 303million. These figures might change with time.

Who is the most famous girl singer?

When considering singers who have the highest wins and nominations for the Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist, these seven stars emerge at the top:

Taylor Swift

Rihanna

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Maria Carey

Katy Perry

Adele

Who among these 50 most popular women in the world is your role model? Since the list could not mention all famous females worldwide, celebrate every star you look up to that has not been mentioned here.

READ ALSO: Top 25 popular curvy women in Africa

Briefly.co.za shared a detailed list of the top 25 popular curvy women in Africa. Most African ladies are endowed with curves, but that does not mean ladies without curves are not beautiful.

Pictures of Tango Ncetezo, Faith Nkesi, Londie London, and Boitumelo Thulo will make you proud of the African genes.

Source: Briefly News