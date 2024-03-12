R. Kelly's net worth today: the R&B icon's financial fallout

R. Kelly is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who was one of the best-selling R&B artists of the 1990s. Besides his successful career, his life has been overshadowed by numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2020, he was convicted of racketeering and sexual abuse involving minors. So, what is R. Kelly's net worth today?

Kelly has lost much of his net worth due to several events, including legal troubles. Photo: @Ben Gabbe (modified by author)

R. Kelly is known for his gospel-tinged vocals and highly sexualized lyrics. His music career was on the right trajectory until legal issues led to his financial fallout. In 2019, he was indicted on ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and has since faced various legal battles over the years. So, is R. Kelly broke?

R. Kelly's profile summary

Full name Robert Sylvester Kelly Gender Male Birth date January 8, 1967 Age 57 years (in 2024) Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Zodiac Capricorn Religion Christian Education Kenwood Academy Height 6 feet 1 inches tall Weight 91 kg (approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Andrea Lee Kelly Children Jaya, Joan, and Robert Kelly Jr. Mother Joanne Kelly Siblings Bruce, Theresa, and Carey Kelly Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer Net worth -$2 million

How old is R. Kelly?

R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly (age 57 years in 2024), was born on January 8, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America. He grew up in a Chicago housing project, raised by his single mother, Joanne Kelly, and developed an interest in gospel music, which he started singing in his church choir at a tender age.

R. Kelly won three Grammy Awards for his hit, I Believe I Can Fly. Photo: @Ben Gabbe (modified by author)

Who is R. Kelly's wife?

In 1994, the musician secretly married Aaliyah, who was 15, while he was around 26 years old. Aaliyah had lied on the marriage certificate, claiming to be 18 years old yet she was 15. But her family had their union dissolved in 1995.

Shortly after, Kelly married dancer Andrea Lee. The couple had three children together before divorcing in 2009. Andrea cited domestic abuse as the reason for parting ways.

What is R. Kelly's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American celebrity has a net worth of negative $2 million. However, at his peak, R. Kelly's highest net worth was over $100 million.

Why is R. Kelly's net worth so low?

Kelly has lost much of his net worth due to several events, including legal troubles. He also lost part of his wealth in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Andrea Lee.

In 2012, it was revealed that the musician owed the IRS $4.8 million in unpaid taxes. Further, some concert venues and streaming services like Spotify dropped Kelly from their platforms and cancelled his scheduled performances in response to public pressure.

R. Kelly has won dozens of awards, including three Grammys, a BET award, several AMAs, and many Billboard awards. Photo: @Billboard (modified by author)

R. Kelly's house in Chicago

In 1994, the musician purchased an 8,400-square-foot mansion in Chicago's Lakeview neighbourhood at $1.107 million. He later sold it in 2002 for $2.25 million.

How much is R. Kelly's music catalogue worth?

The musicians' publishing catalogue was placed on sale in August 2021. According to Billboard, it was worth $21 million.

R. Kelly's career

R. Kelly attended Kenwood Academy High School, where his music teacher, Lena McLin, inspired him to become a singer. After high school, he started his music career with a group called Public Announcement.

Kelly’s debut album, Born Into the ’90s, was released in early 1992 and contained hits such as Honey Love, She’s Got That Vibe and Slow Dance. His first solo album, 12 Play, was released on November 9, 1993.

R. Kelly during the launch of his book Soulacoaster: The Diary of Me at Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City. Photo by Rob Kim

Awards

R. Kelly has won dozens of awards, including three Grammys, a BET award, several AMAs, and many Billboard awards. He has also participated in over 12 official tours worldwide from 1994 to 2013.

Singer R. Kelly at the Leighton Courthouse in Chicago. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo

Controversies

R. Kelly's life has been plagued by numerous controversies and legal issues, some of which have overshadowed his musical achievements. Here are some of his major controversies:

Allegations of sexual misconduct

Since the 1990s, R. Kelly has had controversies surrounding sexual abuse and misconduct, often with underage girls. On February 22, 2019, he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Surviving R. Kelly documentary

In January 2019, Lifetime Channel aired a six-part documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, which exposed the accusations against him over the years. Several musicians who previously collaborated with Kelly, including Ciara and Lady Gaga, condemned him for his actions, and they withdrew their works from him. His record label, RCA Records, also terminated its working relationship with the musician.

R. Kelly Performs during the Holiday Jam at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Prince Williams

Criminal charges and convictions

In 2019 and 2021, R. Kelly faced multiple criminal charges, including racketeering and sexual abuse. He was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years behind bars, and he will be eligible for release at around age 80.

As a master producer, composer and performer, his music can be described as spiritually inspirational and extremely sexual. Due to the many controversies that have significantly impacted his public image and career, R. Kelly's net worth has dropped from the hundreds of millions to a negative.

