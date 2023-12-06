Adrian Grenier's wife, Jordan Roemmele, is a famous American artist, business consultant, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and animal rights activist. She is also celebrated as Adrian Grenier's partner, an American actor, producer, director, and musician. He is best known for his role as Vincent Chase on the Entourage HBO series, which aired from 2004 to 2011.

Besides acting, Grenier is an environmental activist and co-founded the Lonely Whale Foundation, which focuses on ocean health and marine life conservation. Jordan is also famous for her outstanding and creative collages. Here is what we know about the celebrity couple who exchanged vows in a spontaneous ceremony in a desert in Morocco.

Jordan Roemmele's profile summary

Full name Jordan Roemmele Gender Female Date of birth June 9, 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Ranson, West Virginia, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac sign Gemini College Shepherd University Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 54 kg Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Adrian Grenier Child Seiko Aurelius Grenier Profession Business Consultant, Traveling Agent, Marketing Manager, Animal Right Activist Social media Instagram Net worth $1.5 million

How old is Jordan Roemmele?

Jordan (age 30 years as of 2023) was born on June 9, 1993, in Ranson, West Virginia, United States. Roemmele holds American nationality and stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches.

Shelly Southerland, Jordan's mother, is a businesswoman and runs a rental business called Pampered Pioneer.

Roemmele attended Shepherd University, where she learned about business administration and marketing. Later, she began her career as a marketing manager.

Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele's marriage

Jordan rose to fame after getting into a relationship with American actor Adrian Grenier. They started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in Morocco in June 2022.

Jordan Roemmele's career

She is an animal rights activist and also worked as a spray technician. Jordan also serves as a business consultant and entrepreneur.

She also creates collages, something she started as a child to cope with anxiety. She redoes the collages for her clients so that they may connect with their vision for the life they want to live.

Who is Jordan Roemmele's husband?

Adrian Grenier is an American actor, producer, director, and musician born on July 10, 1976, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA. His mother, Karesse Grenier, is a real estate agent, and his father, John Dunbar, is a musician. Adrian's diverse heritage includes English, Irish, French, and Apache Native American.

Does Adrian Grenier have a child?

Adrian and Jordan announced on June 8, 2023, that they welcomed their first child, Seiko Aurelius Grenier.

Adrian Grenier's career

Grenier's career showcases his versatility and involvement in the entertainment industry, from acting to environmental advocacy and filmmaking. Here is an overview of his career:

Early career

Grenier gained widespread recognition and success for his role as Vincent Chase in the HBO television series Entourage. The show followed the life of a young actor and his friends navigating the entertainment industry in Hollywood. Some of his other notable films include:

Films

1998: The Adventures of Sebastian Cole

2001: Harvard Man

1999: Drive Me Crazy

2001: A.I. Artificial Intelligence

2006: The Devil Wears Prada

2015: Entourage

Environmental activism

In addition to his acting career, Grenier is known for his commitment to environmental causes. He co-founded the Lonely Whale Foundation, an organisation focused on ocean conservation and raising awareness about plastic pollution.

Music

Grenier is also a musician. He played drums in the band The Honey Brothers, which he formed with friends. They released several albums, and some of their notable works include:

2003: Demonstration

2006: Green & Gold

2008: Time Flies like a Peach

Adrian Grenier at the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

How old was Adrian Grenier in Entourage?

Grenier was born on July 10, 1976. The HBO television series Entourage premiered on July 18, 2004, and concluded on September 11, 2011. Therefore, Adrian Grenier's age ranged from 28 to 35 during the entire series run.

Where is Adrian Grenier now?

In an interview with City Lifestyle, Adrian explains that after achieving his celebrity status, he likes staying off social media and focusing on things that matter most to his life. The actor and his wife, Jordan Roemmele, are raising their baby, Seiko Aurelius Grenier.

What is Adrian and his wife, Jordan Roemmele's net worth?

According to reports, Jordan has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, which she derives from her professional career. Her husband, Adrian Grenier, has a net worth of $12 million from his acting career.

Above is Jordan Roemmele's biography and everything you need to know about Adrian Grenier's wife. She is also an animal rights activist and a philanthropist.

