Meet Ren Taylor Roberts: Sarah Jakes Roberts' daughter

Sarah Jakes Roberts, daughter of Bishop TD Jakes, is a renowned American author, motivational speaker, and pastor who influences countless lives. Beyond her impactful career, she is a mother of six, with three biological and three stepchildren, including Ren Taylor Roberts, her eldest stepdaughter.

Who is Ren Taylor Roberts? Ren is a talented singer and the daughter of the well-known American preacher Pastor Toure Roberts. She is the stepdaughter of Sarah Jakes Roberts and is Pastor Toure's child from his first marriage to Lori Roberts.

Ren Taylor Roberts' profile summary and bio

Full name Ren Taylor Roberts Gender Female Date of birth 20 May 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lori Father Touré Roberts Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Tyler Joseph Headlee Profession Singer, writer, producer Social media account Instagram

Ren Taylor Roberts' background information

Ren Taylor Roberts (now Ren Taylor Headlee) was born in the United States, making her an American citizen, although the specific place of her birth is unknown.

As of 2023, Ren Taylor Roberts' age is 27; she was born on 20 May 1996 and is of African-American ethnicity. She maintains a private lifestyle; little is known about her early life and formal educational background.

Career

Ren Taylor is a talented singer; she began her musical journey at a young age, guided by her mother, a singer and worship leader. She has a passion for performing and producing original songs and covers.

She also collaborates with her sister Teya and is a vital member of the worship team Night in The Wild, founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts. Ren actively participates in Sarah Jakes' tour and is deeply involved in the Woman Evolve conference and movement.

Ren Taylor Roberts' husband

According to his Instagram bio, the singer is happily married to Tyler Joseph Headlee, a speaker and digital creator. The couple engaged in April 2021 and eventually tied the knot on 5 April 2022, exactly one year after the engagement.

Ren Taylor Roberts' wedding was a private ceremony with close friends and family members. Ren's two moms, Sarah Jakes and Lori Roberts, were also seen at her wedding.

Ren Taylor Roberts' parents

Ren's biological parents are Lori and Touré Roberts. Her father, Touré, is an American author, speaker, and producer serving as the founding Pastor of One, a Potters House church in LA. Meanwhile, her mother, Lori, is reportedly a children's book author and writer.

Their union produced three children: Ren, Teya and Isaiah. After their separation, Ren's father married Sarah Jakes in 2014, who co-pastors One Church with him. Ren has three additional siblings from her father's marriage to Sarah and shares a positive relationship with her stepmom.

Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts?

Sarah is a businesswoman, writer, speaker, and media personality. She is the senior editor of eMotions, an online magazine. She has been featured in numerous media outlets, including The Associated Press, The Today Show, and The 700 Club.

Ren Taylor Roberts may be known as the stepdaughter of Sarah Jakes Roberts, but her identity goes beyond family ties. She is also a devoted wife, relishing life with her husband and building a loving home. Ren balances familial connections with her pursuits, creating a multifaceted, fulfilling life.

