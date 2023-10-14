Is Mia Randall, Patrick Mahomes' first half-sister, a celebrity in her own right?

Fans of the Kansas City Chief stud Patrick Mahomes are familiar with his family supporting him in almost every game, including his teenage half-sister. Mia Randall is the first half-sister of the 2022 Super Bowl MVP and one of his biggest fans. Born into a family of athletes, it is no surprise that the celebrity sister is on the road to becoming a great athlete like her brother.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' half-sister? She is Mia Randall, an upcoming basketball player, content creator, Tiktoker, and YouTuber. The youngster is gradually making a name for herself outside the shadow of her famous brother and NFL quarterback player. She has managed to get public attention with her videos and raw display of talents in various sports at a young age.

Mia Randall's profile and bio summary

Full name Mia Randall Mahomes Nickname Mighty Mia and Mia Bliss Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 2011 Age 12 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence Tyler, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height in feet 4'5" Weight in kilograms 25 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Mother Randi Martin Mahomes Siblings 2 School All Saints Episcopal School Profession Athlete, social media influencer Net worth $1 - $5 million

Who is Randi Martin's daughter?

Mia Randall is the daughter of Randi Martin, also known as Randi Mahomes. She gave birth to Mia on 12 July 2011 in Texas, United States of America. Mia Randall's age in 2023 is 12.

Mia Randall's career

Mia Bliss is a multitalented athlete. She is a fast-rising basketball and volleyball player. She also plays baseball, softball, football, and tennis and goes swimming and skate-bowling.

She attends All Saints Episcopal School and plays in the school's basketball and volleyball teams. Mia has also received an Awesome Athlete certificate for her skill. Mia Randall's mother often posts her training sessions on her Instagram account.

Mia is also a YouTuber and a TikToker. She also has a private Instagram account, which her mother manages. Her videos are on her mother's TikTok account, making her a famous online personality. She supports Patrick on and off the field and also learns from him.

Mia Randall's siblings

Here are details about Mighty Mia's two half-brothers:

Patrick Mahomes Jr

He is the firstborn of Randi, born on 17 September 1995. He is a professional football player who played in college before joining Texas Tech. The NFL's Kansas City Chiefs later drafted him as a quarterback.

Patrick Jr., aside from other achievements and awards, has led his team to three Super Bowls and recently won the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023.

He has also made NFL history by throwing 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a single season. The NFL MVP is married to Brittany Mahomes, and they have two kids: Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Jackson

Mia Randall's sibling, Jackson was born on 15 May 2000. He played basketball in high school but has yet to establish himself in sports like his brother and father. Instead, he is a Tiktok star and a part-time dancer.

Jackson posts videos and content on his TikTok account, earning him 1.1 million followers. In 2022, Jackson graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a Bachelor's degree in marketing.

How is Mia Randall related to Patrick Mahomes?

She is the half-sister of Patrick because Randi Martin gave birth to them. Randi works as a special event coordinator at Hollytree Country Club in Texas.

Do Patrick Mahomes and Mia have the same dad?

Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. is the father of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, while Mia's father is unknown. Patrick Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball player who played as a professional baseball pitcher from 1992 to 2003.

During his time, he played for top teams like Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. He married Randi in the 90s but later divorced in 2006 after giving birth to Patrick and his brother Jackson.

After their separation, Mia Randall's parents met, and she was born in 2011. Some reports state Mia's father is P. J. Randall, but Randi has not confirmed this. Also, Patrick Mahomes Sr. had a daughter named Zoe in 2015 with another woman after his divorce.

Despite being former couples, Randi and Patrick Sr. maintain a close relationship as friends and support their children.

Mia Randall's net worth

According to Popular Bio's website, she has an alleged net worth of between $1 and $5 million. She enjoys the wealth of her family members.

How much is Patrick Mahomes worth?

Mia Randall's half-brother has a net worth of $70 million, placing him among the highest-paid NFL players in 2023.

Mia Randall is a child celebrity who has earned fame because of her prominent family members. She is also building her career from a young age, making many fans interested in her.

