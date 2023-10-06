After marrying her famous ex-husband, Chris Tyson, Katie Tyson came into the spotlight. Her man is renowned for being the co-founder of MrBeast alongside Jimmy Donaldson. Katie and her husband, now known as Kris, are the first members of the show's crew to have become married.

Katie Tyson is also an American Instagram star best known for her lifestyle, fashion, and travel social media content. She has been in the news recently due to her separation from her husband. She and her husband married barely for four years before parting ways. The action generated a lot of public opinion, especially on social media platforms.

Katie Tyson's profile summary and bio

Full name Katherine Anne Tyson Nickname Katie Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Zodiac sign Cancer Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Black Siblings Lauren Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Kris Tyson, formerly Chris Children One University University of North Carolina Profession Physician, social media influencer, YouTube personality Net worth $1–3 million

What is Katie Tyson's real name?

Her real name is Katherine Anne Tyson, born on 21 July 1994 in the United States of America. As of 2023, Katie Tyson's age is 29 years.

Katie graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Neurodiagnostics degree. She allegedly has a sister named Lauren.

Career

According to her social media page, Katie currently works at East Carolina University (ECU) Physicians. She has also appeared once alongside her ex-husband and his co-founder on the MrBeast Channel in a video titled Giving Friend One Hour To Spend $100,000 Challenge.

The businesswoman also owns a marketplace on Amazon where she sells organisation items like toys, home decor, beauty accessories, clothing dupes, and kitchenware.

Personal life

Katie Tyson's maiden name changed when she married Chris in 2018. Their union was blessed with a child on 18 June 2020.

Katie Tyson's husband, Chris, is an American YouTube celebrity. Now popularly known as Kris because of his gender change, she is widely recognised as the co-host on the MrBeast YouTube channel, frequently appearing alongside Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) in their videos.

Chris has actively participated in challenges and prank videos from MrBeast and remains a central figure on the channel. She has served as the primary host for the Beast Reacts channel, previously named BeastHacks.

What happened to Chris from MrBeast and his wife?

They went their separate ways. Katie Tyson's divorce from her husband happened in 2022. They revealed it a year later after he publicly shared his feminine traits, notably showcasing nail care on Twitter.

Why did Chris Tyson change?

Kris struggled with gender dysphoria for years before resolving to start HRT. Parenthood also encouraged him to commence the treatment. Speaking about her son, Tyson said:

If I didn't have this little nugget I'd never have gotten this far. He's taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can't wait to learn through life together.

What's Chris Tyson's new name?

He is called Kris and answers to the pronouns she and her since she now claims to be a woman. Kris' gender transition became evident when she confirmed undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in response to comments on her appearance in a video.

While supporting informed consensual HRT for gender non-conforming individuals, she had not disclosed a specific identity label then. Subsequently, she updated her pronouns to she/her on Snapchat in June.

Katie Tyson's children

The businesswoman has only one child, Tucker, which she shares with her ex-husband. Although they are no longer together, Kris has denied rumours that changing his identity would mean that the boy has no father figure in his life.

She spent some time with her son while the rest of the MrBeast crew were in Japan in May 2023.

Is Chris Tyson's wife supportive?

According to Kris, Katie supports and understands his decision to undergo gender transition. They dismissed the rumour that their divorce happened because of a misunderstanding regarding his gender change.

Is Katie Tyson still married?

There is no information on whether she has tied the knot with someone else. Whether she has another man also remains hidden from the public.

Katie Tyson's net worth

WaliKali's website reports that Katie's net worth is between $1 and $3 million. Her ex-husband's net worth, according to Sportskeeda, is around $3 million.

Katie Tyson is no longer with her ex-husband, Kris, formerly Chris, and she has primary custody of the child they share. Although she scarcely discusses the reasons for their separation, her former lover has appreciated her support towards his decision to become transgender.

