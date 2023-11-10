Facts about Kelly Evans, the CNBC presenter: is she pregnant again?

Kelly Evans, the CNBC presenter, has been a regular face since she joined the network in 2012. Viewers have watched as the reporter's family expanded yearly since 2019. There are rumours of a pregnancy with a fifth child. Is there any truth to these speculations?

Evans at the 5th annual Executive Marketing Summit. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Evans' children have been featured in a few of her newsletters. The news anchor has been candid about her life with four children under five and working full-time. Discover if CNBC's Kelly Evans is engaged to the father of her children and if their family will be expanding yet again.

Kelly Evans' profile summary

How old is Kelly Evans from CNBC?

Evans (38 years of age as of 2023) was born on 17 July 1985 in Hartford, Connecticut, USA. When she was 12, her family moved to Lexington, Virginia, where she remained until she graduated from university.

Kelly moderated the Talking Stocks & Bonds panel with Bill Miller and Jeffrey Gundlach. Photo: Heidi Gutman

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Evans education

As per her profile on the official CNBC website, the former co-anchor of Closing Bell graduated magna cum laude with a degree from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, USA, where she also received a full-ride scholarship. While studying, she was awarded an internship with Bank of America.

Kelly Evans' family

There is little known about Kelly Evans' parents. The business journalist has mentioned her father, Dave Evans, a few times, especially when giving financial advice. Her sister and mother's identities remain unknown.

How many children does Kelly from CNBC have?

The host of CNBC's The Exchange has four children: Paul, Greg, Annie, and a fourth child whose name has not been shared. She has been candid about what life has been like after having four children in five years.

Did Kelly on CNBC have her baby?

Kelly Evans' baby was born in September 2022. She shared the news in an Instagram post. As of November 2023, the 38-year-old has two boys and two girls with former reporter Eric Chemi. She is also not pregnant with her fifth child, despite online speculations.

Who is Eric Chemi married to?

CNBC's Kelly Evans married Eric on 22 April 2017. The couple met while working for the business news channel, but Chemi has switched careers and started the insurance company, Team and Total, with his father-in-law.

Kelly Evans with the founder and president of Elliott Management, Paul E. Singer. Photo: Heidi Gutman

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Evans from CNBC on social media

The TV personality reactivated her Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) profiles after a brief hiatus in 2016. She uses the former for family-orientated content and the latter to share posts about the financial market and interact with viewers and retired investors.

Who are the anchors on CNBC's Power Lunch?

Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans anchor Power Lunch. The show provides viewers with an in-depth analysis of the market, real estate, economy, politics and media.

Tyler Mathisen is the co-anchor of CNBC's business programme 'Power Lunch'. Photo: Heidi Gutman

Source: Getty Images

Who is the host of The Exchange on CNBC?

Evans has hosted the afternoon programme The Exchange since its launch in 2019. The business show is aimed at investors to assist them in making investment options. They also have roundtable discussions about a variety of topics. The Exchange is also available on Apple Podcasts.

Kelly Evans from CNBC's net worth

According to reports, the mom of four has an estimated net worth of $4 million. This is from the income she generated as a news anchor since she started her career in 2007.

Kelly Evans from CNBC made a name for herself as a business journalist and anchor. She has also shared the growth of her family since the birth of her first child in 2019. As of 2023, she and her family have four children.

