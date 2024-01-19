Meet Eddie Murphy's daughter, Zola Ivy Murphy (photos)

Zola Ivy Murphy is an American model and writer famous for being Eddie Murphy's daughter. Her father, a renowned actor whose success in the American entertainment and movie industry spans almost five decades, has paved the way for her and other children to be a force to reckon with in the public media.

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Zola Ivy Murphy, at the Ladylike Foundation event in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Being the sixth child among Eddie Murphy's children, Zola Ivy Murphy's other siblings have managed to carve a niche for themselves within and outside Hollywood. Despite the magnitude of her family size, they all share a closely-knit bond often observable in several photos they share online.

Zola Ivy Murphy's profile summary

Full name Zola Ivy Murphy Nickname Angel of the Moon Gender Female Date of birth 24 December 1999 Age 24 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-22-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-56-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Nicole Mitchell Murphy Father Edward "Eddie" Regan Murphy Siblings Nine School Beverly Hills Private School Profession Model, writer, television personality, actress

How old is Zola Ivy Murphy?

Zola is 24 years of age, and she was born on 24 December 1999 in Los Angeles, California. She is the sixth child of the legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy and his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The family is unique, seeing that she has siblings from different mothers who remain part of a close-knit family.

Zola Ivy Murphy's siblings are nine in total, and only four are her biological siblings. The rest are from her father's relationship with women who became known only as his baby mamas or his current partner, Paige.

Career

Zola's journey into the public eye involves more than being a celebrity child. She has ventured into modelling, following in the footsteps of her mother, Nicole. Her interest in fashion and modelling has seen her collaborate with the Coachella Fashion Line in March 2019. Zola continues to make a name for herself in the modelling world; she signed with the renowned agency IMG Models.

TV personalities Nicole Mitchell and Zola Ivy at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Besides, the teenager's modelling career reflects her artistic side, and she once explored the possibility of making it a lifelong pursuit. In an interview, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have a career while discovering herself. Zola also has a creative approach to photography.

Regarding fashion, Eddie Murphy's daughter loves things simple but uses jewellery to express herself. The then-teenager who appeared in VH1's Hollywood Exes alongside her mother also loved expressing herself through writing and was interested in criminology.

Personal life

The celebrity child has not revealed aspects of her romantic life on social media. Although some people suggest that she must be dating Matin, her best friend, because she shared a picture of them, she has neither confirmed nor denied the rumour.

Who are Zola Ivy Murphy's parents?

Eddie Murphy is the young actress' father. He was born on 3 April 1961 in Brooklyn, New York. Eddie became a comedic icon known for his versatile talents, starting from his early days as a stand-up comic to becoming a Saturday Night Live sensation.

Murphy's career skyrocketed with hits like Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America. Despite several ups and downs, he remains a beloved figure in Hollywood, showcasing his comedic prowess and earning acclaim for roles in films like Dreamgirls and the Shrek franchise.

Zola's mother, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, was born on 5 January 1968 in Sacramento, California. She is a model, movie producer, and actress renowned for roles in Just Love and Hard Knocks.

Nicole and Eddie married in 1993, even though they had been dating and had had their first child before then. The union was dissolved in 2006 due to irreconcilable differences.

Eddie Murphy at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The parents have since moved on to settle with different partners. Eddie Murphy married Paige Butcher, while Nicole has been in and out of various romantic relationships.

Does Eddie Murphy have ten children?

The actor has ten children from five different women. He married two of them officially. The children include Eric, Christian, Myles Mitchell, Audra, Zola Ivy, Angel Iris, Max Charles, and Izzy Iona.

How many baby mamas does Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy has three baby mamas: Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood, and Melanie Brown. Each of them has one child with Ed.

Did Mel B have a child with Eddie Murphy?

Yes, she does. She is the mother of Angel Iris, who was born on 3 April 2007 and is 17 years of age as of January 2024.

Zola's social media presence

Her Instagram account, with over 22,000 followers as of 19 January 2024, provides a glimpse into her life. It showcases her modelling ventures and her advocacy for social and environmental issues.

Net worth

Zola Ivy Murphy's net worth as of 2024 is allegedly $100,000. She reportedly made most of this from her modelling career and appearances on television. Her net worth is nothing compared to her mother's $10 million and her father's $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Zola Ivy Murphy might have celebrity status by being biologically related to Eddie and Nicole Murphy; she is also carving a niche in the industry. Her exploration of different areas of the industry will help her find what perfectly works for her.

