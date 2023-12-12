Untold story of Gene Raymond Chrisley, Todd Chrisley's father

Todd Chrisley is best recognised as a devoted family man by fans of the long-running reality show Chrisley Knows Best. Premiered on 11 March 2014, the show centres around the life of real estate tycoon Todd and his affluent family. Interestingly, the show started just two years after Todd's father, Gene Raymond Chrisley, passed away, yet it has propelled the Chrisley clan into the limelight.

Gene Raymond Chrisley came into the spotlight due to his son, Todd, a reality TV personality. Despite Todd's father passing before their family reality show premiered, he still has a presence on the show as they continue to speak highly of him. But what happened to Gene, and what was the cause of his death?

Gene Raymond Chrisley's profile summary

Full name Gene Raymond Chrisley Gender Male Date of birth 9 May 1935 Date of death 11 July 2012 Age at death 77 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth South Carolina, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Allie Mae Childers Chrisley Father Leonard A. Chrisley Siblings 7 Marital status Married Wife Faye Chrisley Children 3 Profession Marketer, retired soldier

Gene Raymond Chrisley's biography

Gene Raymond Chrisley was born in South Carolina, USA, to Leonard A. and Allie Mae Childers Chrisley. He was an American citizen of white ethnicity raised in a large family with three brothers and four sisters, including Kathryn McAlister and Jane Wilder.

He maintained a private life despite having famous relatives, including his son Todd and wife Faye. However, details about his childhood and education remain undisclosed.

How old was Gene Chrisley when he died?

Gene Chrisley was 77 at the time of his death on 11 July 2012. He was born on 9 May 1935 and passed away at Emory University Hospital.

What was Gene Raymond Chrisley's cause of death?

He battled cancer until death. Nonetheless, the specific type remains undisclosed.

What did Gene Raymond Chrisley do for a living?

Gene Raymond spent most of his career at WestPoint Stevens, a US-based manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bed and bath home fashion products. Afterwards, he lived as a retiree until his passing.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, enlisting at 16. Then, he earned a bronze star for his dedicated service before leaving the military.

Who was Faye Chrisley married to?

Faye married Gene Raymond. But then, details of their meeting and marriage remain undisclosed. Most people believe they married in the 1960s because they had been together since then until his death.

Also known as Nanny Faye, Faye was born in 1943, making her 80 in 2023. She gained fame as a reality TV star, starting with Chrisley Knows Best in 2014 and later appearing in Growing Up Chrisley (2019) and Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving (2021).

Gene Raymond and Nanny Faye had three children: Todd, Randy, and Derrick. Todd, the oldest, born on 6 April 1969, is 54 and gained fame as a real estate tycoon and star of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best. Randy, born on 28 August 1970, is a businessman known through his brother's TV show.

Derrick, the couple's youngest child, was born in the early 1970s but unfortunately passed away during infancy. How old was Derrick Chrisley when he died? Derrick was only four months old when he passed away.

Who are Gene Raymond Chrisley's grandchildren?

Gene Raymond Chrisley's grandchildren include Amber, Gabe, Grayson, Savannah, Chase, Kyle, and Lindsie Campbell.

Gene Raymond Chrisley's lasting impact endures, as his family consistently expresses fondness for him on Chrisley Knows Best. Despite his passing before the show's premiere, he remains a spotlight presence. This showcases his lasting influence as a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and inspiration to many who knew him.

