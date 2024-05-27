Who is Corinna Kopf's boyfriend? A closer look at her love life

Maintaining beauty and a solid online presence is no easy feat, but Corinna Kopf has made it look effortless. She has become a social media sensation, with millions of followers hanging on her every post. Her romantic relationships have also garnered headlines, sparking fans' curiosity about her love life with questions about Corinna Kopf's boyfriend.

Corinna Kopf. Photo: @corinnakopff on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Corinna Kopf is a social media sensation and content creator known for her gaming streams, vlogs, and adult content. She rose to fame by associating with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad and has since built a massive social media following. Her numerous high-profile relationships and romantic affairs have also made headlines, sparking fans' curiosity about her love life. So, who is Corinna Kopf dating?

Corinna Kopf's profile summary

Full name Corina Kopf Nickname Pouty Girl Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Palatine, Illinois, U.S Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5' 5" (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Profession Social media personality, content creator Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok

Who is Corinna Kopf's boyfriend?

Allegedly Corinna Kopf's new boyfriend is a social media influencer and musician. But neither she nor her boyfriend has publicly confirmed a relationship.

Who is Corinna Kopf in a relationship with?

Corinna Kopf's boyfriend now is reportedly Sammy Wilk, a 28-year-old social media influencer and musician. Although the couple allegedly started dating in 2021 and have been featured on social media.

A look at Corinna Kopf's boyfriend history reveals a list of high-profile boyfriends, including fellow streamers and social influencers. From on-again, off-again romances to alleged relationships, here is a breakdown of her past relationships:

Brennen Taylor

Actor Brennen Taylor at the premiere of The Standoff at Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Corinna Kopf and Brennen Taylor sparked a social media frenzy with a fake pregnancy scare video, fueling relationship speculation. They added a My New Girlfriend video and a playful ad to the buzz.

They neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, leaving everyone wondering if their romance was real or a publicity stunt.

Todd Smith

Todd Smith addressing flight attendants. Photo: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Regarding Corinna Kopf's relationships, her romance with former Vlog Squad member and social media star Todd "Toddy" Smith is considered her first public one.

The two grew close after spending time together in the Vlog Squad and shared their love story on social media. They dated for a year, from 2017 to 2018, before breaking up in April 2018.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul during SmackDown at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

Did Logan date Corinna? Although it was a short-lived fling, Logan Paul and Corrina Kopf allegedly dated. They met in 2017, and rumours of their relationship surfaced in 2018.

They were spotted together publicly in 2019, and Logan Paul later confirmed in a podcast that they had a "friends-with-benefits" relationship.

Turner Tenney (aka Tfue)

Turner Ellis Tenney at the final of a Solo competition in New York City. Photo: Johannes EISELE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

When did Tfue date Corinna Kopf? Tfue and Corinna Kopf dated from December 2018 and were together for several months before breaking up in June 2019 due to the struggles of a long-distance relationship. Corinna Kopf later stated in an interview:

We dated for like, almost a year. He only came to LA three times. I was in Florida for weeks on end. Usually, long-distance relationships don't work out if there's not an end goal.

Adin Ross

Adin Ross at the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Corinna Kopf made headlines again in late 2020 and early 2021 due to her romantic involvement with fellow Twitch creator Adin Ross. Corinna Kopf and Adin Ross made waves on social media as they kissed on a Twitch livestream.

Their romance was short-lived, ending just a few months later. Kopf later regretted the relationship and criticised Adin Ross's fanbase as "the most toxic on the internet." Despite this, the two remain friends.

David Dobrik

David Dobrik at the Darren Dzienciol's Pop Icons Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Another name romantically linked to the internet personality is her close Vlog Squad associate, David Dobrik. Kopf once referred to Dobrik as her "sugar daddy" in a birthday post and shared a kiss with him on a live stream, fueling speculation that the pair were dating.

Did David Dobrik and Corinna hook up?

They did not. Corinna clarified in an interview that they were close friends and colleagues, squashing the rumours. When addressing this question, she said they never knew each other beyond normal friends, though they kissed once at his apartment.

Is Garrett Clark with Corinna Kopf?

They are not together. Garrett Clark is an American YouTuber, golfer, and social media influencer. Although there have been rumours about his relationship with Kopf, nothing has been confirmed.

Frequently asked questions

Many fans have shown an interest in Corinna Kopf's personal life, considering her dating history. Here are a few questions and the best answers given:

What is Corinna Kopf's age? She is 28 years old as of 2024, having been born on 1 December 1995.

Is Corinna Kopf married? The social media personality has yet to be married.

Is Corinna Kopf single? She allegedly dates Samuel Wilkinson, aka Sammy Wilk, an American social media influencer and musician.

Kopf's popularity has led to intense scrutiny of her personal life, with fans eager to know who Corinna Kopf's boyfriend is. After a string of high-profile relationships, she is allegedly dating Sammy Wilk, and questions about her love life will be a constant interest among her fan base.

