Angela Victoria Johnson is an American entrepreneur celebrated as the mother of Chloe Chrisley, the daughter of the famous Kyle Chrisley. Kyle is the son of the legendary Toddy Chrisley, an American businessman and reality television personality. He is best known for his role in the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014.

Angela rose to fame following her relationship with Kyle Chrisley and their subsequent child. Photo: @Chrisley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kyle Chrisley is known for being a member of Chrisley's reality television show Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2022. The show follows the lives of the wealthy Chrisley family and is centred around patriarch Todd Chrisley. Kyle Chrisley is also celebrated as Chloe Chrisley's father. So, who is Chloe's real mom?

Angela Victoria Johnson's profile and bio

Full name Angela Victoria Johnson Gender Female Date of birth August 28, 1991 Age 32 years (as of 2023) Birthplace South Carolina, United States Nationality American Birth sign Virgo Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye color Dark brown Marital status Single Children Chloe Chrisley Ex-boyfriend Kyle Chrisley Profession Entrepreneur

What is Angela Victoria Johnson's age?

Angela (32 years as of 2023) was born on August 28, 1991, in South Carolina, in the United States of America. She holds American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Victoria was born in an Orthodox Christian background and thus follows Christianity.

What is Angela Victoria Johnson's height?

Angela measures 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 kg. She has black hair and brown eyes; her other body measurements are 25 and 34 inches.

Who is the mother of Kyle Chrisley's daughter?

Angela Victoria Johnson is the biological daughter of Chloe Chrisley. She has a great relationship with her daughter even though she does not stay with her.

What does Angela Victoria Johnson do?

Besides being an entrepreneur, she is a registered nurse at a local hospital in South Carolina. However, she only rose to fame for her relationship with Kyle Chrisley and their subsequent child.

What does Kyle Chrisley do?

Kyle is a reality television star best known for the TV show Chrisley Knows Best, which features the lives of the Chrisley family, including patriarch Todd Chrisley. However, he is no longer active as he has faced various personal challenges, including struggles with addiction and legal issues.

What happened to the oldest Chrisley's son?

The oldest of Chrisley's sons is Kyle Chrisley, who has faced various personal challenges, including struggles with addiction and legal issues. Kyle has been open about his struggles with addiction, and there have been legal disputes with his family. In the past, he has faced legal issues, including arrests related to drugs.

Arrest

In March 2023, Kyle was arrested and booked on felony aggravated assault charges. He allegedly threatened to stab and kill his supervisor, who sustained head, neck, and hand injuries during the altercation. He was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bail bond.

Angela Victoria Johnson and Kyle Chrisley's relationship

Kyle and Angel Victoria Johnson have been in a relationship, and they gave birth to a daughter named Chloe, born on November 10, 2012.

They moved to Atlanta, where they maintained a low-profile relationship. Their relationship ended shortly following Kyle's indulgence in substance abuse and physical abuse. Following their separation, Chrisley's family took a legal allegation against Angela on October 7, 2013, to have custody of Chloe.

Todd with his granddaughter Chloe. He is best known for his role in the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014. Photo: @Chrisley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Chloe Chrisley see her mom?

Chloe was taken away from her beloved mother by Kyle's parents, and they have been parenting and taking full custody of her. Despite Victoria living away from her daughter, she often visits her.

Who is Kyle Chrisley's father?

Todd Chrisley is an American businessman and reality television personality, born on April 6, 1969, in Georgia, USA. He grew up in Westminster, South Carolina, in a middle-class family. He is best known for his role in the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014. Todd Chrisley is often portrayed as a wealthy and outspoken patriarch on the show.

Who is Kyle Chrisley's mother?

Kyle's mother is Julie Chrisley. Julie and Todd Chrisley have been married since 1996. Julie is often featured on the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best and is often portrayed as a supportive and integral part of the Chrisley family on the show.

Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley at the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Danielle Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Kyle's parents?

In 2022, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were indicated on 12 counts related to tax evasion. In June 2022, they were found guilty. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while his wife reported to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for a seven-year sentence. Their sentences began on January 17, 2023.

What is Angela Victoria Johnson's net worth?

Details about Angela's net worth have not been provided. However, his ex-boyfriend, Kyle Chrisley, has a net worth estimated at $500,000. He is best recognized as the son of Todd Chrisley, the real estate mogul.

Above is all you need to know about Angela Victoria Johnson, popularly known as Chloe Chrisley's mom. She is an American entrepreneur who rose to fame for being in a relationship with Kyle Chrisley.

READ ALSO: How old is Ciara? Details about her pregnancy, marriage, family and net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Ciara Princess Harris, popularly known as Ciara. She is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model. Ciara gained fame in the mid-2000s with her debut album Goodies, featuring hit singles like Goodies, 1, 2 Step, and Oh.

Ciara has been recognized for her contributions to the music industry and has won numerous awards. She is also known for her high-profile relationships, including her marriage to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Source: Briefly News