Charlie Cox's wife, Samantha Thomas' age, bio, family, movies, net worth

Samantha Thomas is best recognised as an American actress and television producer known for producing Jessica Jones, The River and Lost. She has been married to her husband, Charlie Cox, since 2018 and has two children with him. What does she does Cox's wife do?

Samantha Thomas and her husband Charlie Cox attend a film premiere event. Photo: @charliecox_daredevil, @_charliecox_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charlie Cox met his wife on set while filming Daredevil. Although they only exchanged vows in 2018, the entertainment stars have known each other since 2015. They are parents to two children who are respectively aged 7 and 3. Cox's wife is also in the entertainment industry. What else is known about her?

Samantha's profile and bio summary

Full name Samantha Thomas Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 1984 Age 39 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Weight in kilograms 5 feet 2 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Charlie Cox Occupation Actress and producer Net worth Approximately $1 million

How old is Samantha Thomas?

Samantha Thomas (age 39 years as of August 2023) was born on the 1st of December 1984 in the United States of America.

Where is Samantha Thomas from?

Much of Samantha's background information is unknown, so her birthplace remains undisclosed. However, sources mention that she and her family were Brooklyn, New York residents in 2022.

Samantha Thomas husband

Her husband is Charlie Cox, a prominent English actor known for his roles in Hollywood's best movies. He was born on the 15th of December 1982 in London and attended Ashton House School. After graduating from Sternberg, the actor obtained his theatre training at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Today, he is among the greatest actors of all time and has starred in movies including Stardust, The Theory of Everything, Daredevil, Spiderman: No Way Home, and The Knot.

When did Charlie Cox meet his wife?

Samantha's husband, Charlie Cox, during his Broadway debut photo shoot at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

The couple's relationship specifics are unknown, but AmoMama reports that they met on set while filming a movie and started dating afterwards. Samantha and Charlie exchanged wedding vows in 2018 and have since been together.

Samantha Thomas' movies

Samantha has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and has an impressive list of TV shows and movie production credits, which follow below:

2007-2008: Lost: Missing Pieces

2008-2009: Ugly Betty

2010: Lost

2010-2011: No Ordinary Family

2011: Revenge

2012: The River

2013: Once Upon a Time: Magic Is Coming

2014: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

2016: Luke Cage

2016-2017: Iron Fist

Samantha Thomas' net worth

She has a net worth estimated at approximately $1 million from her career as an actress and producer. Her collaboration with fashion brands has also added to how much she is worth.

Is Samantha Thomas on social media?

Social media profiles belonging to Samantha have yet to be found. However, her husband is active on Instagram, where he shares snaps and videos of himself with thousands of fans.

Who is Paula in Ruthless?

Samantha L. Thomas, not to be confused with Charlie's wife, plays the character of Paula in Ruthless. In this series, Paula wears her heart on her sleeve, which often lands her in trouble as she attempts to escape a sticky situation with Zane.

How old was Charlie Cox when he started acting?

He was 20 years old when he started his acting career in European productions, after which he received major castings for American movies and television shows. His initial international recognition came with his feature in the 2007 film Stardust.

Who is Charlie Cox's best friend?

Tom Hiddleston is Charlie's best friend, an English actor popularly known for his Thor role. He became the first to know about Charlie's casting in the Spiderman cameo. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Charlie shared how the first person he thought of calling after hearing the news was Tom, whom he knew was a part of the cast.

Does Charlie Cox have children?

Charlie Cox is a father of two children, a boy and girl. Photo: @_charliecox (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He has two children with his wife, Samantha. His first kid was born in October 2016 and his second was welcomed in March 2020.

Samantha Thomas has succeeded in building a reputable name for herself through her career spanning over a decade. She has produced some of the best TV movies and shows, and continues to bring US audiences premium entertainment.

READ ALSO: Who is Camila Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing some interesting facts about Camila Morrone, an Argentine-American actress and model, who came into the light after being linked to Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio whom she dated for four years. Her mother, Lucila Solá, also became a big name in Hollywood when she dated industry legend Al Pacino for about a decade.

Camilla Morrone is the breakout star of Prime Video's limited series Daisy Jones & The Six (2023), in which she portrayed Camila Alvarez-Dunne. She and her look-a-like mother have a lot in common. Lucila Solá is also an actress and previously worked as a model.

Source: Briefly News