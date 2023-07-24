Who is Camila Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá? Everything we know

Camila Morrone, an Argentine-American actress and model, came into the light after being linked to Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio, who she dated for four years. Her mother, Lucila Solá, also became a big name in Hollywood when she dated industry legend Al Pacino for about a decade. Keep reading to learn more about Camila Morrone's mother and their relationship.

Camilla Morrone is the breakout star of Prime Video's limited series Daisy Jones & The Six (2023), in which she portrayed Camila Alvarez-Dunne. She and her look-a-like mother have a lot in common. Lucila Solá is also an actress and previously worked as a model.

Lucila Solá's profiles summary and bio

Birth name Lucila Polak Date of birth 17th April 1976 Age 47 years in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Buenos Aires, Federal District, Argentina Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality Argentine Languages English, Italian, French, and Spanish Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Actor Maximo Morrone (1997 to 2006) Ex-partner Actor Al Pacino (2008 to 2018) Children Daughter Camila Morrone Parents Federico Polak Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Who is Camila Morrone's mother?

Her mother is Lucila Solá, an Argentine actress and former model. She is known for her roles in Kirstie (2013) as Lucila, Un buen dia (2010) as Fabiana, Pride and Prejudice (2003) as Jane Vasquez, and Modern Family as Mariela Morale. Other Lucila Solá movies and TV shows are Moving McAllister, Soul's Midnight, Resentimental, We Are Not Animals, The Cleaner, and 10 Rules for Sleeping Around.

Lucila Solá's age

Lucila was born on 17th April 1976 in Buenos Aires, Federal District, Argentina. She is 47 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aires. Solá relocated to the United States at 20. Her IMDB profile reveals that she is fluent in English, Italian, French, and Spanish.

Lucila Solá's siblings

The Argentine actress has two siblings, a brother called Federico Carlos Polak and a sister known as Micaela Polak. Her brother is an attorney.

Lucila Solá's parents are Federico Polak and Mariana Skulj. Lucila's father previously worked as the spokesperson of the late Argentine President Raul Alfonsin.

Lucila Solá's spouse

Solá tied the knot with Argentine actor and former model Maximo Morrone in 1997. Maximo is known for appearing in Forbidden Warrior (2005), CSI: Miami (2002), and Los Luchadores (2000). The couple welcomed their only child, actress Camila Morrone, on 16th June 1997 in Los Angeles, California.

Camila Morrone's parents divorced in 2006. Maximo remarried media personality Jen Boulden, and they have two children, Sky Morrone and Gabi Morrone.

Lucila Solá's dating history

Solá does not have a long dating history. After her divorce from Maximo, she started dating Hollywood icon Al Pacino in 2008. They broke up in 2015 but reconnected a few months later. They broke up again in 2018 but have remained close.

Al Pacino remains a close stepfather to Lucila's daughter Camilla Morrone. In 2018, Camilla revealed during an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show that she asks the Oscar-winning star for acting advice.

Of course, the first person I called was my stepdad, who has been an actor for a very long time and is a very established actor–And I was like, 'Look Al, I never asked you for anything. I don't even know what to do. I have a script; where do I start? How do I act?' And he said, 'Come over, we'll have tea, we'll run the script.'

Lucila Solá's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $2 million. Her only daughter Camila Morrone is estimated to be worth $3 million in 2023.

How is Al Pacino related to Camila Morrone?

Hollywood legend Al Pacino was Camila Morrone's stepfather when he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, from 2008 to 2018. She still looks up to him as a father figure and acting mentor.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-wife?

The Wolf of Wall Street actor has never been married but has a long dating history. He has been linked to over 15 women in the industry, including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Blake Lively, Camile Morrone, and Gigi Hadid.

Camila Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá, continues to build her brand beyond Argentina. The two have a close mother-daughter bond and are often seen on vacation together.

