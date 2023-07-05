Camille Fishel, Michael Rubin's girlfriend, age, model, religion, net worth

Camille Fishel is an American fashion model and philanthropist. She is best known for being the girlfriend of billionaire Michael Rubin, the CEO of the leading online sports merchandising retailer Fanatics. Keep reading for more on Camille Fishel's biography and life with the e-commerce entrepreneur.

Camille is the girlfriend of Fanatic CEO Michael Rubin. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Camille Fishel's partner, Michael Rubin, had created a multi-million business empire by the time he turned 23. He dropped out of Villanova University in his first year of study to pursue the business of buying and reselling sports equipment. He acquired Fanatics Inc in 2011, and the company is currently valued at over $18 billion.

Camille Fishel's profiles summary and bio

Full name Camille Olivia Fishel Date of birth 12th November 1990 Age 32 years in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Saint Cloud, Florida, United States Current residence New York, United States Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Billionaire businessman Michael Rubin Children Two, including daughters Romi Eloise Rubin and Gema Rubin Education Florida International University (Communication of Arts) Profession Model, entrepreneur, philanthropist Modelling agency Bella Agency, The Rock Agency Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Michael Rubin's wife?

The Fanatics CEO is not married but is dating model Camille Fishel. The businessman was previously married to dance teacher Meegan Rubin.

Who is Camille Fishel?

Michael Rubin's partner is an American fashion model previously signed by Bella Agency and The Rock Agency. She has walked on several global fashion runways, including the New York Fashion Week. Some of the designers she has worked for include Gigi.

Fishel sells female sporting attire in collaboration with Phat Buddha. She is also a philanthropist associated with Baby2Baby NGO, which provides underprivileged children with clothes, diapers, and other necessities. She occasionally participates in charity events organized by Michael Rubin's Fanatics company.

Rubin started dating model Camille Fishel after divorcing his first wife, Meegan. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Camille Fishel's age

Camille Fishel's birthday is 12th November 1990. She was born in Saint Cloud, Florida and is 32 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Camille Fishel's religion and education

The model was raised in a Christian family in Florida, United States. She studied Communication of Arts at Florida International University from 2009 to 2015.

Camille Fishel's children

Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin have two daughters. Photo: @camillefishel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fishel shares two daughters with billionaire businessman Michael Rubin. Their firstborn, Romi Eloise Rubin, was born in July 2020, while their secondborn, Gema Rubin, was born in June 2022. She is also stepmother to Michael's daughter Kylie from his marriage to ex-wife Meegan.

Camille Fishel's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $4 million and $5 million. According to Forbes, her partner entrepreneur Michael Rubin is worth $11.4 billion as of July 2023.

What happened to Camille Fishel?

Fishel was injured after falling off the stage during the 4th of July Party in 2022. Photo: @michaelrubin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael Rubin's model girlfriend made headlines in July 2022 after falling on her face while on stage during Rubin's Fourth of July party in The Hamptons. The A-list party featured live performances from several top artists like Lil Durk, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Drake, and Meek Mill.

After the incident, Camille was rushed to the hospital and was later spotted wearing a neck brace. Taking to Instagram, Michael wrote;

What a crazy night. Amazing impromptu performances by Drake, Meek, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi, 21 Savage, Quavo, Ferg, Lil Durk, Fab, Zack Bia, Diplo, Chase B and Miguel, but nothing better than the finale - @camillefishel doing a face plant off the stage and ending up w a quick hospital visit - Thanks Camille for making me miss my own party. All joking aside, she has a few bruises and a very bruised ego, but she's all good and ready to redeem herself next year!

Model Camille Fishel, who had just welcomed her second child three weeks prior, also addressed the situation on Instagram, writing;

I swear I had fun before the face plant (see previous post- I'm fine I promise)!! BUT Being 3 wks post-partum and having 350 people over your house is not for the faint of heart but we survived (barely)!! With that said I'm already ready for next year.

In July 2023, the couple held another star-studded all-white Fourth of July party at their $50 million beachside mansion in The Hamptons. Over 300 celebrities were in attendance, including movie stars, top musicians, sports stars, and business moguls. Luckily, there was no faceplanting at this year's epic Independence Day party!

Some of the guests at Rubin's 4th of July party in The Hamptons in 2023. Photo: @michaelrubin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin are an American power couple with high-end connections in Hollywood, business, music, and sports industries. Rubin continues to expand his multi-billion business empire but has yet to reveal if he will wed Fishel.

