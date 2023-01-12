Dominique Ruiz and Ethan Thais' relationship: Are they still together?

Dominique Ruiz is among the newer faces featured in the rising wave of media celebrities, primarily through her impressive musical talent that she regularly showcases on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Much of her personal life is left to speculation, especially her romantic life. Here is everything we know about her.

The musician has gathered a huge fanbase on social media. Photo: @dominiqueguitar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dominique Ruiz plays live with her fellow band member Andrea Crisalli on vocals for their band, Dixie Jade. The duo is originally from California but has decided to make Nashville, the heart of country music, their new home. Here is Dominique Ruiz’s biography before we discuss her relationships and career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dominique Ruiz Date of birth 1996 (month and date unknown) Age 27 in 2023 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 50-54 kg (most widely reported) Height 163 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Profession YouTuber, model, guitarist, social media star Native language English Net worth $500,000 to $1 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles YouTube Instagram Facebook TikTok

Dominique Ruiz’s Wikipedia and other sources do not have much information regarding her family life and upbringing, including details on her parents and whether she has any siblings. But, here are widely reported facts by media outlets which we have cross-referenced.

Dominique Ruiz’s age

She was born in 1996, but the date and month remain unknown. This would make her 27 years of age by 2023.

Where is Dominique Ruiz from?

Dominique Ruiz’s family is believed to be from Los Angeles, California, where she was born and raised. Eventually, she moved to Nashville with her band member to further explore their business opportunities and fully immerse themselves into the massive music culture that Nashville offers.

Who is Dominique Ruiz married to?

Now the burning question is, who is Dominique Ruiz's husband? Dominique Ruiz is not married, despite some online rumours stating otherwise. The confusion may come due to a website dedicated to a couple named Dominique Ruiz and Ethan Thais.

Despite resembling the famous blonde guitarist, the woman due to get married is not the same person, and they have no relation to one another. The musician is believed to be single.

She forms one part of the country duo Dixie Jade. Photo: @dominiqueguitar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What band does Dominique Ruiz play in?

Dominique Ruiz’s band, Dixie Jade, is a country band with one album out titled With a Little Grit. The album was released in 2015. The album began to put them on the map slowly, and as mentioned earlier, the duo moved to the country music capital Nashville to further expand their reach to country music fans.

Dominique Ruiz’s net worth

Although sources vary, the most widely estimated net worth is reported to be anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

Dominique Ruiz’s social media profiles

Her Instagram page is @dominiqueguitar, with 255,000 followers. Her TikTok page is @dominiqueguitar, where she has 281,400 followers on the platform. You can subscribe to her YouTube channel under her name, with 440,000 subscribers. She also has a Facebook page under the same name, with 273,000 followers and 52,000 likes.

Dominique Ruiz and her bandmate may be reasonably new to the country music scene, but judging by their ever-increasing fanbase online and already one album under their belt, the duo seem to be just starting in the industry and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Are Ilusion Millan and Cesar still together, and how is their relationship?

Briefly.co.za discussed the current relationship status of another famous pair of individuals, Mexican-American canine professional and reality TV star Cesar Millan and his wife, TV producer Ilusion Millan.

This article details everything we know about the individuals and the current state of their marriage.

Source: Briefly News