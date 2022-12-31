Global site navigation

Are Ilusion Millan and Cesar still together, and how is their relationship?
Сelebrity biographies

Are Ilusion Millan and Cesar still together, and how is their relationship?

by  Eunice Njoki

Ilusion Millan is an American psychologist, TV producer, former preschool teacher, and businesswoman. She is famous for being the ex-wife of Cesar Millan, a Mexican-American dog trainer, author, and entrepreneur. The couple was married for about 16 years, from 1994 to 2010, and had two sons together.

Ilusion Millan's bio
Ilusion and Cesar were married from 1994 to 2010. Photo: @Neilson Barnard
Source: Getty Images

Cesar gained fame when he started his reality series, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, on National Geographic and later on Nat Geo Wild. The show aired from 2004 to 2012 and featured Cesar working with problem dogs. He is also a New York Times bestselling author.

Ilusion Millan's profiles summary and bio

Full nameIlusion Millan (née Wilson)
Date of birth18th September 1976
Age46 years as of January 2023
Birth signVirgo
Place of birthUnited States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityHispanic
ReligionChristian (Catholic)
Height5 feet 6 inches (1.6 m)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourDark brown
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbandDog behaviourist Cesar Millan
ChildrenSons Andre and Calvin
EducationPacific Oaks College (Human Development)
ProfessionPsychologist, TV producer, former preschool teacher, businesswoman
Known forBeing Cesar Millan's wife

Read also

Kelly McGillis from Top Gun's age and other details about her tragic life story

Ilusion Millan's age

Cesar Millan's ex-wife was born on 18th September 1976 in the United States. She comes from a middle-class family, and her father owned a precision machine business.

Ilusion Millan's nationality

She was born and raised in the United States and is an American citizen. Her parents are Mexican Americans.

Ilusion Millan's husband and children

Ilusion Millan's family
Cesar's father, Filipe (far left), his former wife Ilusion, and their two sons. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images

Ilusion tied the knot with Cesar in 1994, and they had two sons. The former couple met when the dog trainer was 23, and she was 17. She saw him in a crowded ice rink and was instantly attracted to him.

Cesar illegally migrated to the United States from Mexico at 21 and was working as a limousine cleaner while living with his six dogs. Since they could not date when Ilusion was 17, he waited until she was 18, and they started living together.

Read also

What happened to Tracey Wahlberg? Here is everything you need to know

After finding out about Ilusion's pregnancy, Cesar proposed, and they tied the knot in 1994. Their first-born son Andre was born in 1995. Things did not go well in their first year as Cesar was more focused on his work than his family and did not take care of her when she had surgery in 1995. When Ilusion decided to leave him, he agreed to attend therapy, and they got back together six months later.

The couple welcomed their second son Calvin Millan in 2001. In July 2010, Ilusion filed for divorce, and Cesar attempted suicide when he learnt of his wife's intention to end their marriage. The divorce was finalized in April 2012.

Cesar was asked to pay his wife $10,000 monthly in child support, $23,000 monthly in spousal support, and a $400,000 one-time payment. Before the end of their marriage, 20th Century Fox Television had approved the production of Cesar and Ilusion, a pilot based on the couple's life.

Read also

Who is Tommy Lee's ex-wife Elaine Starchuk? All to know

Did Illusion Millan remarry?

She did not remarry. There are no details regarding Ilusion Millan's boyfriend.

Is Cesar Millan married?

No. Since his divorce from Ilusion in 2010, he has yet to walk down the aisle again.

Are Cesar and Jahira still together?

Yes. They started dating in August 2010, just two months after Cesar Millan's wife, Ilusion, filed for divorce. Jahira Dar is an actress, former stylist, and wardrobe consultant from the Dominican Republic

The reality TV star announced his engagement to Jahira in April 2016. He popped the question while on vacation at the top of Mount Lycabettus, Athens, in Greece. It is not clear when they plan to make their union official.

Cesar Millan
Jahira and the dog behaviourist have been together since 2010. Photo: Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images

Ilusion Millan's career

Ilusion previously worked as a preschool teacher before quitting to be involved in the Cesar Millan Inc company as president and co-CEO. She was behind the organization's success in helping charities promote the well-being of animals. She helped design the Ilusion Collar that is used to keep the leash high on a dog's neck for easier control of problematic dogs.

Read also

Who is Scott Blokker? The life story of Shaun T's wife and model

She was the associate and co-executive producer of Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan for about six years, from season two to season nine.

Ilusion Millan's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be between $200,000 and $1.5 million. Meanwhile, her former husband, Cesar, has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Ilusion's career
After her divorce, Ilusion returned to school and started building an independent career. Photo: Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images

Where is Ilusion Millan today?

She is focused on building an independent career. After her divorce from Cesar, she enrolled at Pacific Oaks College in California to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Human Development. She later furthered her studies at Pepperdine University.

Cesar Millan credited his ex-wife Ilusion Millan for helping him know the value of family. Even if their marriage failed to work, they helped bring out the best in each other professionally.

READ ALSO: Lesley Musina's biography: age, wife, home language, career, profiles, net worth

Read also

Who is Adam Beason from the Last Man Standing? Meet Catherine Bell's spouse

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Lesley Musina. He is a South African actor, boxing commentator, TV presenter, and voice-over artist.

Lesley is known for his role as Ndalamo on SABC 2's Muvhango and as Chief Magistrate Bongikosi Khumalo on SABC 1's The Executives drama series. He was also a presenter on SABC 2's Mind the Gap.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel