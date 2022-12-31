Are Ilusion Millan and Cesar still together, and how is their relationship?

Ilusion Millan is an American psychologist, TV producer, former preschool teacher, and businesswoman. She is famous for being the ex-wife of Cesar Millan, a Mexican-American dog trainer, author, and entrepreneur. The couple was married for about 16 years, from 1994 to 2010, and had two sons together.

Ilusion and Cesar were married from 1994 to 2010. Photo: @Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Cesar gained fame when he started his reality series, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, on National Geographic and later on Nat Geo Wild. The show aired from 2004 to 2012 and featured Cesar working with problem dogs. He is also a New York Times bestselling author.

Ilusion Millan's profiles summary and bio

Full name Ilusion Millan (née Wilson) Date of birth 18th September 1976 Age 46 years as of January 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.6 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dog behaviourist Cesar Millan Children Sons Andre and Calvin Education Pacific Oaks College (Human Development) Profession Psychologist, TV producer, former preschool teacher, businesswoman Known for Being Cesar Millan's wife

Ilusion Millan's age

Cesar Millan's ex-wife was born on 18th September 1976 in the United States. She comes from a middle-class family, and her father owned a precision machine business.

Ilusion Millan's nationality

She was born and raised in the United States and is an American citizen. Her parents are Mexican Americans.

Ilusion Millan's husband and children

Cesar's father, Filipe (far left), his former wife Ilusion, and their two sons. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Ilusion tied the knot with Cesar in 1994, and they had two sons. The former couple met when the dog trainer was 23, and she was 17. She saw him in a crowded ice rink and was instantly attracted to him.

Cesar illegally migrated to the United States from Mexico at 21 and was working as a limousine cleaner while living with his six dogs. Since they could not date when Ilusion was 17, he waited until she was 18, and they started living together.

After finding out about Ilusion's pregnancy, Cesar proposed, and they tied the knot in 1994. Their first-born son Andre was born in 1995. Things did not go well in their first year as Cesar was more focused on his work than his family and did not take care of her when she had surgery in 1995. When Ilusion decided to leave him, he agreed to attend therapy, and they got back together six months later.

The couple welcomed their second son Calvin Millan in 2001. In July 2010, Ilusion filed for divorce, and Cesar attempted suicide when he learnt of his wife's intention to end their marriage. The divorce was finalized in April 2012.

Cesar was asked to pay his wife $10,000 monthly in child support, $23,000 monthly in spousal support, and a $400,000 one-time payment. Before the end of their marriage, 20th Century Fox Television had approved the production of Cesar and Ilusion, a pilot based on the couple's life.

Did Illusion Millan remarry?

She did not remarry. There are no details regarding Ilusion Millan's boyfriend.

Is Cesar Millan married?

No. Since his divorce from Ilusion in 2010, he has yet to walk down the aisle again.

Are Cesar and Jahira still together?

Yes. They started dating in August 2010, just two months after Cesar Millan's wife, Ilusion, filed for divorce. Jahira Dar is an actress, former stylist, and wardrobe consultant from the Dominican Republic

The reality TV star announced his engagement to Jahira in April 2016. He popped the question while on vacation at the top of Mount Lycabettus, Athens, in Greece. It is not clear when they plan to make their union official.

Jahira and the dog behaviourist have been together since 2010. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Ilusion Millan's career

Ilusion previously worked as a preschool teacher before quitting to be involved in the Cesar Millan Inc company as president and co-CEO. She was behind the organization's success in helping charities promote the well-being of animals. She helped design the Ilusion Collar that is used to keep the leash high on a dog's neck for easier control of problematic dogs.

She was the associate and co-executive producer of Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan for about six years, from season two to season nine.

Ilusion Millan's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be between $200,000 and $1.5 million. Meanwhile, her former husband, Cesar, has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

After her divorce, Ilusion returned to school and started building an independent career. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Where is Ilusion Millan today?

She is focused on building an independent career. After her divorce from Cesar, she enrolled at Pacific Oaks College in California to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Human Development. She later furthered her studies at Pepperdine University.

Cesar Millan credited his ex-wife Ilusion Millan for helping him know the value of family. Even if their marriage failed to work, they helped bring out the best in each other professionally.

Source: Briefly News