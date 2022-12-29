Global site navigation

Kelly McGillis from Top Gun's age and other details about her tragic life story

by  Eunice Njoki

Kelly McGillis from Top Gun is a veteran American actress known for her roles in Witness (1985), Top Gun (1986), Made in Heaven (1987), and The Accused (1988). She left Hollywood at the peak of her career in 2002 and relocated to Pennsylvania and later to North Carolina. She has since been in a few films and several stage productions while keeping a low profile.

Kelly McGillis is known for her role as Charlotte in the 1986 Top Gun film. Photo: Steve Granitz
McGillis has been through terrifying and tragic experiences. She was sensually assaulted by two men when she was 24 and had to turn to drugs to escape the trauma. She has been divorced twice, and in 2016, her North Carolina home was invaded.

Kelly McGillis' profiles summary and bio

Full nameKelly Ann McGillis
Date of birth9th June 1957
Age65 years in January 2023
Birth signCancer
Place of birthNewport Beach, California, United States
Current residenceNorth Carolina
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed Scots-Irish, English, German, and Welsh
Kelly McGillis' height5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationHomosexual
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-spousesBoyd Black (1979 to 1981), Fred Tillman (1989 to 2002), Melanie Leis (2010 to 2011)
ChildrenDaughters Kelsey Lauren and Sonora Ashley
ParentsVirginia Joan and Donald McGillis
SiblingsSisters Karen and Kathleen
EducationJuilliard School, Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts
ProfessionActress, drugs counsellor
Years active1976 to date

Kelly McGillis' age and early life

The actress was born on 9th July 1957 in Newport Beach, California, United States, and is 65 years as of January 2023. Her mother is Virginia Joan, a stay-at-home mum, while her father is Donald Manson McGillis, a general medical practitioner.

Kelly is the eldest child, and she has two sisters, Karen (born in 1959) and Kathleen (born in 1961). She has mixed ethnicity, including Scots-Irish, English, German, and Welsh. She dropped out of high school and moved to New York to pursue acting. She later enrolled at Julliard in Manhattan and the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts in Santa Monica.

Kelly McGillis age
The actress is 65 years old as of January 2023. Photo: Mike Coppola
Source: Getty Images

Kelly McGillis' career

She started doing stage performances while still a student at Juilliard School in the 1970s and has since been in numerous Broadway and Shakespeare theatre productions. Kelly made her film debut in 1983 in the comedy-drama Reuben, Reuben as Geneva. In 1985, she landed her breakout role on Witness as Rachel Lapp. Later in 1986, she landed another big role in Top Gun as Charlotte Blackwood, Maverick's love interest.

Kelly McGillis' movies

FilmYearRole
Reuben, Reuben1983Geneva Spofford
Witness1985Rachel Lapp
Top Gun1986Charlotte Blackwood
Made in Heaven1987Annie Packert/Ally Chandler
Unsettled Land1987Anda
The House on Carroll Street1988Emily Crane
The Accused1988Kathryn Murphy
Winter People1989Collie Wright
Cat Chaser1989Mary DeBoya
The Babe1992Claire Merritt Ruth
North1994Amish Mother
Painted Angels1998Nettie
Ground Control1998Susan Stratton
At First Sight1999Jennie Adamson
The Monkey's Mask2000Professor Diana Maitland
Supergator2007Kim Taft
The Innkeepers2011Leanne Rease-Jones
We Are What We Are2013Marge
Tio Papi2013Elizabeth Warden
Maternal Secrets2018Rose Lewis
An Uncommon Grace 2017Elizabeth Conner
Love Finds You in Sugarcreek2014Bertha Troyler

How old was Kelly McGillis when filming Top Gun?

Top Gun filming started in the summer of 1985 when Kelly was 27. It was released about a year later, in May 1986.

Is Kelly McGillis in the 2nd Top Gun?

No. McGillis portrayed Charlie Blackwood, a flight instructor and Pete Maverick's (played by Tom Cruise) love interest in the first Top Gun. Actress Jennifer Connelly was cast to play Penny, Maverick's new love interest in the 2022 sequel.

Why was Kelly McGillis not in Top Gun?

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly revealed that the production did not contact her to film the sequel. Joseph Kosinki, who directed the sequel, told Insider that he was not planning on bringing Kelly's character back.

Top Gun cast
Kelly McGillis portrayed Maverick's love interest in the 1986 Top Gun film. Photo: CBS
Source: Getty Images

Why did Kelly McGillis stop acting?

The actress did not stop acting entirely, but she left Hollywood in 2002 to focus on her journey to sobriety. She had turned to drugs to deal with trauma. After leaving the limelight, Kelly moved to Pennsylvania with her two daughters and currently lives in North Carolina.

Kelly McGillis' net worth

The Top Gun star has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2022. She has over 40 film credits and has been in numerous stage productions.

Who is Kelly McGillis' wife?

The actress came out as gay in 2009 and entered a civil union with Melanie Leis, a Philadelphia sales executive, in 2010. They dissolved the union about a year later, in 2011. The actress was previously in straight relationships and has been married twice.

McGillis was with Boyd Black, a fellow Juilliard student from 1979 to 1981. She later tied the knot with Fred Tillman in 1989, but they divorced in 2002. McGillis and Tillman had two daughters, Kelsey and Sonora.

Kelly McGillis' weight loss

When the actress was photographed in 2019, she had a fuller frame and was barely unrecognizable compared with her prime years. She had lost weight and looked smaller and fit when she was seen later in 2022.

Kelly McGillis' then and now photo
Kelly in 1985 (left), on the set of Top Gun (centre), and in 2019 (right). Photo: @Espiral_TV on Twitter, Georges De Keerle on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Did Kelly McGillis get a concealed-carry permit?

Yes! In 2016, she got a permit to carry a concealed gun after being attacked by a stranger in her home in North Carolina. McGillis also revealed that she needed the license after being a victim of previous crimes.

Kelly McGillis from Top Gun seems to be at peace after leaving Hollywood in the early 2000s. Her daughters are now grown-ups, and she has been helping drug addicts recover through counselling.

