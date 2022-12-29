Kelly McGillis from Top Gun's age and other details about her tragic life story

Kelly McGillis from Top Gun is a veteran American actress known for her roles in Witness (1985), Top Gun (1986), Made in Heaven (1987), and The Accused (1988). She left Hollywood at the peak of her career in 2002 and relocated to Pennsylvania and later to North Carolina. She has since been in a few films and several stage productions while keeping a low profile.

Kelly McGillis is known for her role as Charlotte in the 1986 Top Gun film. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

McGillis has been through terrifying and tragic experiences. She was sensually assaulted by two men when she was 24 and had to turn to drugs to escape the trauma. She has been divorced twice, and in 2016, her North Carolina home was invaded.

Kelly McGillis' profiles summary and bio

Full name Kelly Ann McGillis Date of birth 9th June 1957 Age 65 years in January 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence North Carolina Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Scots-Irish, English, German, and Welsh Kelly McGillis' height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Homosexual Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Boyd Black (1979 to 1981), Fred Tillman (1989 to 2002), Melanie Leis (2010 to 2011) Children Daughters Kelsey Lauren and Sonora Ashley Parents Virginia Joan and Donald McGillis Siblings Sisters Karen and Kathleen Education Juilliard School, Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts Profession Actress, drugs counsellor Years active 1976 to date

Kelly McGillis' age and early life

The actress was born on 9th July 1957 in Newport Beach, California, United States, and is 65 years as of January 2023. Her mother is Virginia Joan, a stay-at-home mum, while her father is Donald Manson McGillis, a general medical practitioner.

Kelly is the eldest child, and she has two sisters, Karen (born in 1959) and Kathleen (born in 1961). She has mixed ethnicity, including Scots-Irish, English, German, and Welsh. She dropped out of high school and moved to New York to pursue acting. She later enrolled at Julliard in Manhattan and the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts in Santa Monica.

The actress is 65 years old as of January 2023. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Kelly McGillis' career

She started doing stage performances while still a student at Juilliard School in the 1970s and has since been in numerous Broadway and Shakespeare theatre productions. Kelly made her film debut in 1983 in the comedy-drama Reuben, Reuben as Geneva. In 1985, she landed her breakout role on Witness as Rachel Lapp. Later in 1986, she landed another big role in Top Gun as Charlotte Blackwood, Maverick's love interest.

Kelly McGillis' movies

Film Year Role Reuben, Reuben 1983 Geneva Spofford Witness 1985 Rachel Lapp Top Gun 1986 Charlotte Blackwood Made in Heaven 1987 Annie Packert/Ally Chandler Unsettled Land 1987 Anda The House on Carroll Street 1988 Emily Crane The Accused 1988 Kathryn Murphy Winter People 1989 Collie Wright Cat Chaser 1989 Mary DeBoya The Babe 1992 Claire Merritt Ruth North 1994 Amish Mother Painted Angels 1998 Nettie Ground Control 1998 Susan Stratton At First Sight 1999 Jennie Adamson The Monkey's Mask 2000 Professor Diana Maitland Supergator 2007 Kim Taft The Innkeepers 2011 Leanne Rease-Jones We Are What We Are 2013 Marge Tio Papi 2013 Elizabeth Warden Maternal Secrets 2018 Rose Lewis An Uncommon Grace 2017 Elizabeth Conner Love Finds You in Sugarcreek 2014 Bertha Troyler

How old was Kelly McGillis when filming Top Gun?

Top Gun filming started in the summer of 1985 when Kelly was 27. It was released about a year later, in May 1986.

Is Kelly McGillis in the 2nd Top Gun?

No. McGillis portrayed Charlie Blackwood, a flight instructor and Pete Maverick's (played by Tom Cruise) love interest in the first Top Gun. Actress Jennifer Connelly was cast to play Penny, Maverick's new love interest in the 2022 sequel.

Why was Kelly McGillis not in Top Gun?

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly revealed that the production did not contact her to film the sequel. Joseph Kosinki, who directed the sequel, told Insider that he was not planning on bringing Kelly's character back.

Kelly McGillis portrayed Maverick's love interest in the 1986 Top Gun film. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Why did Kelly McGillis stop acting?

The actress did not stop acting entirely, but she left Hollywood in 2002 to focus on her journey to sobriety. She had turned to drugs to deal with trauma. After leaving the limelight, Kelly moved to Pennsylvania with her two daughters and currently lives in North Carolina.

Kelly McGillis' net worth

The Top Gun star has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2022. She has over 40 film credits and has been in numerous stage productions.

Who is Kelly McGillis' wife?

The actress came out as gay in 2009 and entered a civil union with Melanie Leis, a Philadelphia sales executive, in 2010. They dissolved the union about a year later, in 2011. The actress was previously in straight relationships and has been married twice.

McGillis was with Boyd Black, a fellow Juilliard student from 1979 to 1981. She later tied the knot with Fred Tillman in 1989, but they divorced in 2002. McGillis and Tillman had two daughters, Kelsey and Sonora.

Kelly McGillis' weight loss

When the actress was photographed in 2019, she had a fuller frame and was barely unrecognizable compared with her prime years. She had lost weight and looked smaller and fit when she was seen later in 2022.

Kelly in 1985 (left), on the set of Top Gun (centre), and in 2019 (right). Photo: @Espiral_TV on Twitter, Georges De Keerle on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did Kelly McGillis get a concealed-carry permit?

Yes! In 2016, she got a permit to carry a concealed gun after being attacked by a stranger in her home in North Carolina. McGillis also revealed that she needed the license after being a victim of previous crimes.

Kelly McGillis from Top Gun seems to be at peace after leaving Hollywood in the early 2000s. Her daughters are now grown-ups, and she has been helping drug addicts recover through counselling.

