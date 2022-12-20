Who is Farieda Metsileng? Biography, age, family, TV shows, profiles, net worth
Farieda Metsileng is a talented South African actress, VJ, production manager, and voice-over artist. She is widely recognized for her role as Kandy on Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso. In 2021, she landed the role of Bettina Sikhakane on the SABC 1 comedy-drama series uBettina Wethu, a South African adaptation of the American hit show Ugly Betty.
Actress Metsileng started her career as a comedian. She was doing stage comedy and then later moved to social media platforms. Her rise has been quick since she became an actress.
Farieda Metsileng's profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Farieda Metsileng
|Other names
|Pharoahfi
|Date of birth
|31st May 1990
|Age
|32 years in 2022
|Birth sign
|Geminis
|Place of birth
|South Africa
|Current residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Entrepreneur Thebogo Mahange
|Career
|Actress, voice-over artist, production manager, VJ
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokTwitter
Farieda Metsileng's biography
Metsileng is a South African actress, comedian, VJ, voice-over artist, and production manager. She began her career as a comedian and later landed a television presenting job on MTV Base. She started acting in 2010 but had her breakthrough in 2017 after landing the role of Kandy on Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso.
Farieda Metsileng's age
The actress was born on 31st May 1990 in South Africa. She is 32 years old in 2022.
Farieda Metsileng's parents and siblings
The actress lost her mother when she was only 14 years. She previously revealed that she has grown to look just like her late mom, and her father is her number one supporter. Little is known regarding Farieda Metsileng's siblings. Farieda is related to Fatima Metsileng, the wife of Rhythm City actor Mduduzi 'Suffocate' Mabaso.
Farieda Metsileng's husband
The uBettina Wethu actress is currently dating South African entrepreneur Thebogo Mahange. She introduced her man in June 2021, thanking him for making her birthday celebration special. It is not known if the two have tied the knot.
Farieda Metsileng's career
Metsileng was a social media content creator and comedian before she landed roles in Mzansi soapies. She made her acting debut in 2010 on eTV's drama series 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls. In 2016, the actress played Hlubi's role in the SABC 1 sitcom Ses'Top La and later appeared in another SABC 1 sitcom, My Perfect Family, as Nthabiseng.
In 2017, she landed her first starring role on television in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Isithembiso. She portrayed the role of Kandy, a charming girl who is everybody's best friend. Later, in 2021, Farieda was cast to play the role of Bettina Sikhakane on SABC 1's uBettina Wethu. She is the first black actress to portray Betty's character in the Ugly Betty franchise.
The Mzansi actress appeared on MTV Base South Africa as a presenter. She previously worked as a production manager at Red Pepper Pictures.
Farieda Metsileng's TV shows
|TV show
|Network
|Season
|Role
|4Play: Sex Tips for Girls
|eTV/eKasi+
|Season 1
|Lindiwe
|Isithembiso
|Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu
|Seasons 1, 2, and 3
|Kandy
|My Perfect Family
|SABC 1
|Season 4
|Nthabiseng
|Ses'Top La
|SABC 1
|Season 3
|Hlubi
|UBettina Wethu
|SABC 1/SABC 2/BET Africa
|Season 1
|Bettina Sikhakane
|Uzalo
|SABC 1
|Season 5
|Polite
Farieda Metsileng's net worth
The actress's exact net worth is unknown. However, various online sources estimate it to be around $400,000 as of 2022.
Farieda Metsileng's star has been rising quickly because of her unmatched skills. She is a great comedian, and it did not take long for her to become a household name in South African soap operas.
