Who is Farieda Metsileng? Biography, age, family, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Farieda Metsileng is a talented South African actress, VJ, production manager, and voice-over artist. She is widely recognized for her role as Kandy on Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso. In 2021, she landed the role of Bettina Sikhakane on the SABC 1 comedy-drama series uBettina Wethu, a South African adaptation of the American hit show Ugly Betty.

Actress Metsileng started her career as a comedian. She was doing stage comedy and then later moved to social media platforms. Her rise has been quick since she became an actress.

Farieda Metsileng's profiles summary and bio

Full name Farieda Metsileng Other names Pharoahfi Date of birth 31st May 1990 Age 32 years in 2022 Birth sign Geminis Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Entrepreneur Thebogo Mahange Career Actress, voice-over artist, production manager, VJ Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter

Farieda Metsileng's biography

Metsileng is a South African actress, comedian, VJ, voice-over artist, and production manager. She began her career as a comedian and later landed a television presenting job on MTV Base. She started acting in 2010 but had her breakthrough in 2017 after landing the role of Kandy on Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso.

Farieda Metsileng's age

The actress was born on 31st May 1990 in South Africa. She is 32 years old in 2022.

Farieda Metsileng's parents and siblings

The actress lost her mother when she was only 14 years. She previously revealed that she has grown to look just like her late mom, and her father is her number one supporter. Little is known regarding Farieda Metsileng's siblings. Farieda is related to Fatima Metsileng, the wife of Rhythm City actor Mduduzi 'Suffocate' Mabaso.

Farieda Metsileng's husband

The uBettina Wethu actress is currently dating South African entrepreneur Thebogo Mahange. She introduced her man in June 2021, thanking him for making her birthday celebration special. It is not known if the two have tied the knot.

Farieda Metsileng's career

Metsileng was a social media content creator and comedian before she landed roles in Mzansi soapies. She made her acting debut in 2010 on eTV's drama series 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls. In 2016, the actress played Hlubi's role in the SABC 1 sitcom Ses'Top La and later appeared in another SABC 1 sitcom, My Perfect Family, as Nthabiseng.

In 2017, she landed her first starring role on television in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Isithembiso. She portrayed the role of Kandy, a charming girl who is everybody's best friend. Later, in 2021, Farieda was cast to play the role of Bettina Sikhakane on SABC 1's uBettina Wethu. She is the first black actress to portray Betty's character in the Ugly Betty franchise.

The Mzansi actress appeared on MTV Base South Africa as a presenter. She previously worked as a production manager at Red Pepper Pictures.

Farieda Metsileng's TV shows

TV show Network Season Role 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls eTV/eKasi+ Season 1 Lindiwe Isithembiso Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu Seasons 1, 2, and 3 Kandy My Perfect Family SABC 1 Season 4 Nthabiseng Ses'Top La SABC 1 Season 3 Hlubi UBettina Wethu SABC 1/SABC 2/BET Africa Season 1 Bettina Sikhakane Uzalo SABC 1 Season 5 Polite

Farieda Metsileng's net worth

The actress's exact net worth is unknown. However, various online sources estimate it to be around $400,000 as of 2022.

Farieda Metsileng's star has been rising quickly because of her unmatched skills. She is a great comedian, and it did not take long for her to become a household name in South African soap operas.

