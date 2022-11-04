Cherie van der Merwe biography: age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles
Cherie van der Merwe is a renowned South African actress and aspiring tattoo artist. She is popular for her role in the film Bakgat (2008) as Katrien Swanepoel. She also featured in its sequel, Bakgat 2, which aired in 2010. Her love for drama and acting led her to join a drama school in Alpen Park. Since her debut, she has been featured in films such as Die Uwe Pottie Potgieter, among others.
The television actress and artist reside in Hekpoort, Gauteng, South Africa. Lately, Cherie's net worth and list of credits have been increasing. This is from her successful career as an actress and tattoo artist.
Cherie van der Merwe's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Cherie van der Merwe
|Year of birth
|January 31, 1985
|Place of birth
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Gender
|Female
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Profession
|South African actress and Founder/Owner @the_ambling_bear
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Ruan Coetzee
Cherie van der Merwe's age
Cherie van der Merwe was born on January 31, 1985, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Cherie's age is 37 years as of 2022. She grew up on her farm in Hekpoort, outside Krugersdorp, Gauteng.
Cherie van der Merwe's education
During her early years, she attended Bekker primary and later joined Pro Alphen Park high school in Pretoria, South Africa. From a young age, she enjoyed jotting down stories. Cherie later joined Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.
Cherie van der Merwe's movies and TV shows
Her love and passion for acting led her to join drama at Technikon in Pretoria in 2004. She took part in various productions, such as The Hours and Sexual Perversity in Chicago and The Death of Joe Egg. In 2006, the actress played Anna in Dis Ek Anna. She also performed at Aardklop.
The actress made her debut in 2007 after appearing in a short comedy called Andre Metstrepie. Since then, she has never looked back. She has appeared in movies such as Fanie Fourie's Lobola (2013), Bakgat (2008), and Vaatjie Sien sy Gat (2008).
|Film
|Year
|Andre Metstrepie
|2007
|Egoli:Place of Gold
|2007
|Bakgat!
|2008
|Vaatjie Sien sy Gat
|2008
|Bakgat! 11
|2010
|Die Uwe Pottie Potgieter
|2010
|Bakgat tot die mag 3
|2013
|Fanie Fourie’s Lobola
|2013
|Molly & Wors
|2013
|Kolskoot
|2016
The actress is married to Ruan Coetzee, founder and co-owner of The Ambling Bear. He is a senior tattoo artist at the parlour. It was originally known as Truth be Told and was established in 2014 in Roodepoort, South Africa. The Ambling Bear is a family established business situated in the heart of Plettenberg Bay.
Cherie van der Merwe's Instagram handle is @land_of_beloved. Her account is private, and she has about 1,205 followers. Her Facebook account is @Cherie Coetzee Vd Merwe.
Cherie van der Merwe's net worth
According to reports in November 2022, the Afrikaans South African actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
Over the years, Cherie van der Merwe has showcased her talent and zeal for acting. Despite her absence from the entertainment industry for a few years, she continues to be a role model through her work.
