Cherie van der Merwe is a renowned South African actress and aspiring tattoo artist. She is popular for her role in the film Bakgat (2008) as Katrien Swanepoel. She also featured in its sequel, Bakgat 2, which aired in 2010. Her love for drama and acting led her to join a drama school in Alpen Park. Since her debut, she has been featured in films such as Die Uwe Pottie Potgieter, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cherie van der Merwe is a renowned South African actress and aspiring tattoo artist. Photo: @NutsAboutMovies on Twitter, @Cherie Coetzee Vd Merwe on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

The television actress and artist reside in Hekpoort, Gauteng, South Africa. Lately, Cherie's net worth and list of credits have been increasing. This is from her successful career as an actress and tattoo artist.

Cherie van der Merwe's profile and bio summary

Full name Cherie van der Merwe Year of birth January 31, 1985 Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Zodiac sign Aquarius Profession South African actress and Founder/Owner @the_ambling_bear Marital status Married Husband Ruan Coetzee

Cherie van der Merwe's age

Cherie van der Merwe was born on January 31, 1985, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Cherie's age is 37 years as of 2022. She grew up on her farm in Hekpoort, outside Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress is a co-founder and owner of The Ambling Bear, a family established business situated in the heart of Plettenberg Bay. Photo: @Cherie Coetzee Vd Merwe on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Cherie van der Merwe's education

During her early years, she attended Bekker primary and later joined Pro Alphen Park high school in Pretoria, South Africa. From a young age, she enjoyed jotting down stories. Cherie later joined Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

Cherie van der Merwe's movies and TV shows

Her love and passion for acting led her to join drama at Technikon in Pretoria in 2004. She took part in various productions, such as The Hours and Sexual Perversity in Chicago and The Death of Joe Egg. In 2006, the actress played Anna in Dis Ek Anna. She also performed at Aardklop.

The Ambling Bear, a family business co-owned by Cherie and her husband, was established in 2014 in Roodepoort South-Africa. Photo: @Cherie Coetzee Vd Merwe on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

The actress made her debut in 2007 after appearing in a short comedy called Andre Metstrepie. Since then, she has never looked back. She has appeared in movies such as Fanie Fourie's Lobola (2013), Bakgat (2008), and Vaatjie Sien sy Gat (2008).

Film Year Andre Metstrepie 2007 Egoli:Place of Gold 2007 Bakgat! 2008 Vaatjie Sien sy Gat 2008 Bakgat! 11 2010 Die Uwe Pottie Potgieter 2010 Bakgat tot die mag 3 2013 Fanie Fourie’s Lobola 2013 Molly & Wors 2013 Kolskoot 2016

The actress is married to Ruan Coetzee, founder and co-owner of The Ambling Bear. He is a senior tattoo artist at the parlour. It was originally known as Truth be Told and was established in 2014 in Roodepoort, South Africa. The Ambling Bear is a family established business situated in the heart of Plettenberg Bay.

Cherie van der Merwe's Instagram handle is @land_of_beloved. Her account is private, and she has about 1,205 followers. Her Facebook account is @Cherie Coetzee Vd Merwe.

Cherie van der Merwe's net worth

According to reports in November 2022, the Afrikaans South African actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Over the years, Cherie van der Merwe has showcased her talent and zeal for acting. Despite her absence from the entertainment industry for a few years, she continues to be a role model through her work.

READ ALSO: Nzuzo Njilo's biography: Age, family, career, fraud, house, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently highlighted a Nzuzo Njilo's bio. South African celebrity Faith Nketsi married her now-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, during a private ceremony on 10 April 2022, with just close friends and family in attendance. The union thrust her new husband into the spotlight, but he has gained more notoriety for other, more controversial reasons.

Although he became well-known through his marriage to Faith, Nzuzo Njilo’s fraud charges made him ultimately trend on social media in recent months, causing even more public interest in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News