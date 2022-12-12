Who is Kim Quintero? Age, husband, salary, political party, profiles, net worth

Kim Quintero is an American journalist from Arizona. She previously worked with the Arizona Family stations as a meteorologist before landing the role of director of communication at the Arizona Senate Majority Caucus.

Kim Quintero is the director of communications at the Arizona Senate Majority Caucus. Photo: @kimmie_q_wx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is not uncommon for journalists to leave their broadcasting jobs to join politics. Although Kim Quintero may not be running for office, her role is politically aligned. Why did she decide to leave broadcasting?

Kim Quintero's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kim Quintero Date of birth 16th June 1984 Age 38 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth San Joaquin, Fresno, California Current residence Arizona Nationality American Ethnicity Latin-American Religion Christian Height Approximately 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Education Fresno State University (BA in Journalism and Mass Communication), Mississippi State University (MS in Geological and Earth Sciences) Profession Journalist Position Director of Communications at the Arizona Senate Majority Caucus (since November 2021) Former meteorologist for the Arizona Family stations Political party Republican Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Kim Quintero's age

Quintero was born on 16th June 1984 in Joaquin, Fresno, California, United States. She is 38 years old in 2022. Her ethnicity is Latin American.

Is Kim Quintero married?

The journalist is a proud dog mom. Photo: @kimmie_q_wx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The journalist keeps a low profile regarding her personal life. Details about Kim Quintero's husband or boyfriend are not known. On her Twitter profile, she describes herself as a dog mom.

Where did Kim Quintero go to college?

Quintero went to California State University, Fresno from 2002 to 2006 to study for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. She later enrolled at Mississippi State University to pursue an MS in Geological and Earth Sciences and Geosciences from 2009 to 2012.

Kim Quintero's career

Quintero landed her first job as a reporter, weather anchor, and assignment editor for KMPH FOX 26/KFRE CW 59 in July 2004. She then joined KVAL-TV in November 2007 to work as a weather anchor, reporter, and news anchor. She worked there for about two years and left in November 2009.

From 2009 to 2013 Kim was a meteorologist at WYFF then joined Phoenix, Arizona's KTVK 3TV from 2013 to 2021. Kim also worked at KPHO from 2015 until 2021. As a meteorologist, she covered several major events, including Hurricane Irene (2011) and Super Storm Sandy (2012).

In November 2021, the journalist announced that she was leaving the Arizona Family and quitting her role as a meteorologist and weather forecaster. She had landed another job at the Arizona Senate Majority Caucus as the Director of Communications.

Kim left the Arizona Family in late 2021. Photo: @kimmie_q_wx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to Kim Quintero on Arizona TV?

Quintero wanted new challenges and growth after working as a meteorologist and reporter for the Arizona Family stations for about 9 years. In an email sent to the Arizona Republic, she wrote;

Unfortunately, there sometimes comes a point where you begin to feel stagnant in your career, and the opportunities for growth become limited. That became very apparent for me over the past two years.

Kim Quintero's political party

The former meteorologist is a republican. She works at the republican office of the Arizona State Senate Caucus.

Kim Quintero's net worth

The journalist's net worth is estimated at about $1 million in 2022. Kim Quintero's salary as the director of communications is between $70,000 and $120,000 per year.

Kim Quintero's Instagram

She has over 29.4 thousand followers on Instagram, where she often posts work and personal adventures. Kim is also active on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Quintero was a meteorologist at Arizona Family Stations for about nine years. Photo: @kimmie_q_wx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is Gina Maravilla now?

Gina currently works as a traffic reporter at 3TV station in Phoenix, Arizona. The journalist previously worked at KPHO and Bay News 9.

Where is Yetta Gibson?

Yetta is a weeknight news anchor and reporter at 3TV and CBS 5 in Phoenix. The Emmy Award-winning journalist has extensive experience in radio and television and has worked in Georgia, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Albany.

Who are the news anchors on Channel 5 in Phoenix?

KPHO-TV CBS 5 current news anchors include;

Anchor Slot Jaime Cerreta Weekday evenings Whitney Clark Weekend mornings anchor Nicole Crites Noon and Good Evening Arizona Yetta Gibson Weeknights Scott Pasmore Good Morning Arizona Emma Lockhart Weekend anchor Tess Rafols Good Morning Arizona Colton Shone Good Morning Arizona Derek Staahl 4.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m. anchor Michael Raimondi: Weekend anchor

Kim Quintero remains one of the best journalists in Arizona. Despite leaving the newsroom for a politically affiliated job, her influence continues to grow.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Johnson’s net worth, age, children, wife, parents, education, profile

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Jimmy Johnson, a retired NFL coaching legend and sports analyst. He is the first NFL head coach to win both the Super Bowl and college football national championship.

Jimmy was a collegiate football head coach from 1979 to 1988 and an NFL coach for nine seasons. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2021.

Source: Briefly News