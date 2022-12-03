Everything to know about Kim Howard and Kami Cotler's relationship

Kim Howard is better known as Kami Cotler's husband, a popular American actress and educator. Kami is renowned for her role as young Elizabeth Walton, a role she featured in both the 1971 movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story and The Walton series. Here is everything you need to know about the couple.

Kim Howard is better known as Kami Cotler's husband, a popular American actress and educator. Photo: @Kami Cotler on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kami Cotler played the role of young Elizabeth Walton from the early age of 6 to 16. Young Elizabeth was the youngest kid of a Virginia family that resided in the Depression Era during World War 11. In 1972, she was also featured in the CBS sitcom Me and The Chimp as Kitty Reynolds. In the same year, she played the role of Wendy Craddock in The Heist.

Profile summary and bio

Real name Kami Cotler Date of birth June 17, 1965 Age 57 years old as of 2022 Birthplace Long Beach, California, United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Gemini Ethnicity White Status Married Spouse Kim Howard Children Callan Freya Howard (Daughter), Cotton Howard (Son) Education University of California, Berkeley Famous as American actress and educator Hair colour Red

Kim Howard's age

Kami Cotler's husband has managed to keep his personal life out of the public. He is yet to reveal when he was born. His wife was born in Long Beach, CA, on June 17, 1965 and is 57 years of age as of 2022.

Actress Kami Cotler attends the 40th Anniversary Reunion Of The Waltons at Landmark Loew's - Jersey City on December 2, 2011 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Kami Cotler's education

The former actress decided to halt her acting career and pursue her passion for education. She enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned a degree in Social Sciences.

The former actress landed her first job as a teacher in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Later on, she started teaching 9th grade at Environmental Charter High School. From 2004 to 2007, she started a new role as the director of the Ocean Charter School.

Kami also served as the founding Principal of Environmental Charter Middle School in southern Los Angeles County, California. She later commenced an educational consulting business.

Kami Cotler's career

The 1971 movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story saw her bagging three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The series was based on the novel The Homecoming, written by Earl Hamner Jr.

Kami is renowned for her role as young Elizabeth Walton, a role she featured in both the 1971 movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. Photo: @Kami Cotler on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from having a thriving career as an actress and educator, she also operated a café in San Francisco and a boutique travel company. In 2010, she appeared on The Waltons cast reunion and series aired on cable network INSP. Some of her other films include;

A Wedding on Walton's Mountain

Mother's Day on Walton's Mountain

A Day for Thanks on Walton's Mountain

A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion in 1993

in 1993 A Walton Wedding in 1995)

in 1995) A Walton Easter in 1997

Kami Cotler's net worth is estimated to be about $500,000. This is from her career as a former actress and educator. The former actress has over 10 television and film credits to her name, which she garnered throughout her career.

Who is Kim Howard's wife?

The former actress is a married woman. She is the wife of Kim Howard, and the couple has two children. Kim Howard's children are Callan Freya Howard and Cotton Howard.

Kami Cotler attends Day 1 of the Chiller Theatre Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on October 24, 2014 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Kim Howard's facts

Despite Kami Cotler's husband leading a life away from the limelight, here are some facts worth noting about him;

He is married to Kami Cotler. He and his wife have two children. He has managed to keep his life private.

Kim Howard and Kami Cotler are husband and wife. The couple is happily married and has two children together.

READ ALSO: Who is Lytrell Bundy? Age, daughter, parents, siblings, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Lytrell Bundy, an American banker, laboratory scientist, and medical practitioner. She is popularly known as the older sister to award-winning American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, Chris Brown.

Lytrell is the daughter of Joyce Hawkins and Clifton Brown. She is in the finance and health industry, a career path different from her brother’s, who is in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News