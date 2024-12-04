Samantha Lorraine’s age and biography: Meet the young actress

Samantha Lorraine’s age is a hot topic surrounding the young American actress. She is famously known for starring in the 2023 comedy film Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Her charismatic personality and ability to switch roles make her a figure to watch out for. What do you know about Samantha beyond the cameras?

Samantha Lorraine posing for the camera. Photo: @samanthalorraineluis (modified by author)

Lorraine’s portrayal of Ally in the 2021 movie The Kid Who Only Hit Homers and Lucy in the 2023 film The Love Advisor are some of her other great works. Her versatility as an on-screen star has been praised as she effortlessly transitions between dramatic, action and comedic-centred roles. Samantha Lorraine’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Samantha Lorraine’s profile summary

Full name Samantha Lorraine Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 2007 Age 17 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’6” (168 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Mat and Candy Lorraine Siblings 1 Profession Actress, social media personality Net worth $300,000 Social media Instagram TikTok

Samantha Lorraine’s age and life

The internet sensation (17 as of 2024) was born on 11 May 2007 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Judging from her age, it is safe to assume she is still in school. Samantha Lorraine’s parents, Candy and Mat Lorraine, have been integral to her acting career.

They reportedly raised the actress alongside her younger brother, Dan Lorraine. Below are some other juicy details about Samantha that even her most loyal fans may be unaware of.

Actress Samantha Lorraine flaunting her Michael Kors bag. Photo: @samanthalorraineluis on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at Samantha Lorraine’s ethnicity

According to Samantha Lorraine’s IMDb profile, she has Hispanic/Latino and White ethnic roots. She holds American nationality and practices Christianity.

Samantha Lorraine’s launched her acting career at 13

The Cally girl began acting professionally in 2020, starring in several Kid Stew television series episodes. She later appeared as Young Hope on some episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

In 2023, the on-screen star was featured in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah alongside stars such as Adam and Sunny Sandler. Some of Samantha Lorraine’s movies and TV shows include:

Melted (2019)

(2019) The Kid Who Only Hit Homers (2021)

(2021) The Love Advisor (2023)

(2023) Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (2024)

(2024) Night Comes (2024)

Samantha has established a significant following on social media. She launched her TikTok account in August 2022. Her content mainly includes lip-syncs. Lorraine’s most popular video on the platform boasts 31.3 million views.

As of December 2024, she has 692.9k TikTok followers with 6 million likes. On the other hand, the actress made her Instagram debut in June 2023. She shares travel and lifestyle content with her 156k followers on the platform.

Samantha Lorraine at a fancy hotel (L). The actress at a New York City train station (R). Photo: @samanthalorraineluis (modified by author)

Samantha Lorraine’s height is impressive

The Melted star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 50 kilograms (110 lbs). She features dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

A certified pet lover

Lorraine has a dog known as Petunia. On 16 August 2022, she shared a TikTok video of her playing alongside a caption that read:

My little petoot.

FAQs

Samantha’s growing popularity constantly attracts interest and scrutiny into her life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

When is Samantha Lorraine’s birthday?

The You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah star is a Taurus. She celebrates her natal day on 11 May every year.

Who are the parents of Samantha Lorraine?

Lorraine’s greatest cheerleaders are her parents, Mat and Candy. The former is a businessman, while the latter is a homemaker.

How did Samantha Lorraine start acting?

Samantha started her professional journey on the TV show Kid Stew, where she received critical acclaim for her acting prowess.

Who was Samantha Lorraine in The Walking Dead?

Lorraine plays young Hope Bennett in the film. The fun-loving teenager is haunted by a secret she has kept from her sisters and others.

Lorraine at the swimming pool (L). The actress enjoying a night out (R). Photo: @samanthalorraineluis (modified by author)

What is Samantha Lorraine’s net worth?

Although Samantha’s worth remains speculative, sources such as CitiMuzik report $300,000. This amount is expected to rise as she continues cementing her position in the industry.

Does Samantha Lorraine have Instagram?

The on-screen star is active on Instagram under the handle @samanthalorraineluis, where she shares her personal life moments and career updates.

At Samantha Lorraine’s age of 17, she is meticulously carving her niche in the entertainment industry. She represents the next generation of Hollywood talent thanks to her impressive performances and growing popularity.

