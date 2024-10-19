Sunny Sandler: Age, height, parents, net worth, full biography

Sunny Sandler was born into a life most people would want to have. Her father, Adam Sandler, ranks among the greatest American stand-up comedians and actors. Some of his accolades include a Golden Globe Award and five Primetime Emmy Awards. But how much do you know about the celebrity daughter closely following in her dad’s footsteps?

Sunny Sandler at SoFi Stadium in 2023 (L). Jackie, Sunny and Adam Sandler during the 2023 premiere of The Out-Laws (L-R). Photo: Vivien Killilea, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

There is a new Sandler star in the making! Adam Sandler’s youngest daughter, Sunny, has starred in several films alongside him. A natural performer, she gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’The apple does not fall far from the tree.’’ Although Sunny keeps her personal life details away from the spotlight, an in-depth analysis reveals juicy facts about her.

Sunny Sandler’s profile summary

Full name Sunny Madeline Sandler Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 2008 Age 15 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 48 kg (106 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Adam and Jackie Sandler Siblings 1 (Sadie Sandler) Profession Actress Famous as Adam Sandler’s daughter

Who is Sunny Sandler?

Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sunny’s outstanding performance in the 2023 Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was met with critical acclaim.

But even before the fame, Adam considered her one of his life’s greatest gifts. During a 2014 interview with the HuffPost, he shared intricate details about his fatherhood journey, saying:

While my kids are life adjustments, they give me the most joy. I eat my dinner between 6 pm and 7 pm and never go out to meet anyone after 9.30 pm.

Uncover fascinating details about Sunny Madeline Sandler as she enters the Hollywood spotlight.

She is a Scorpio

Sunny Sandler (aged 15 as of 2024) was born on 2 November 2008 in California, USA. Her parents, Jackie and Adam Sandler, are Hollywood stars.

Adam Sandler has starred in comedy films that have grossed over $2 billion worldwide. In 2023, he was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Adam and his daughter, Sunny Sandler, during a 2018 basketball game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Sunny Sandler is the family’s youngest child

Madeline’s older sister, Sadie Madison Sandler, was 2½ years old when she was born. Now 18, Madison has appeared alongside her dad and sister in several films. The sisters share a close sibling bond.

She has appeared in several of her father’s projects

Sunny made her television debut in her dad’s 2010 movie Grown-Ups as a toddler. She reprised her role in the 2013 sequel. According to Madeline’s IMDb profile, she has 23 acting credits, including Sandy Wexler, Hustle and Hubie Halloween, which are her father’s works.

Sunny Sandler has a leading role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

The 2023 coming-of-age comedy-drama film marked a significant moment in Madeline’s Hollywood career.

Featuring the entire Sandler family, it tells the story of two best friends who have a falling out days before their bat mitzvahs. Through the lead roles, Sunny proves she inherited her father’s comedic chops.

Her father is a multi-millionaire

The hot topic surrounding Sunny Sandler’s net worth constantly piques fans’ interest. However, the teenager still lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents.

Sadie, Jackie, Adam and Sunny Sandler (L-R) during the 2023 premiere of Netflix's Leo at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adam is worth $440 million. Ranked among the world’s richest actors, he makes between $50 and $60 million annually.

Sunny is also a singer

In June 2019, Madeline performed A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman during one of her dad’s comedy shows. That same year, she joined her sister and father onstage during a charity event and entertained the crowd with Taylor Swift’s hit song Lover.

She had her bat mitzvah in 2022

Adam Sandler’s daughter celebrated her Jewish coming-of-age ceremony in May 2022. The candy-themed party was graced by A-listers like Charlie Puth, Halsey, Taylor Lautner and Jennifer Aniston.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in June 2022, Halsey discussed the party, stating:

It was the craziest bat mitzvah I have ever attended in my life. It was like Coachella.

Sunny and her sister wrote their dad’s speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards

A few months after her bat mitzvah, Madeline had another viral moment after their dad read the acceptance speech they had composed for him for the Film Tribute Award.

The piece, which included several jabs at Adam, also praised his contribution to the film industry. The proud father ended the speech by thanking his family for their unwavering support.

Sadie and Sunny Sandler (L-R) during the 2024 premiere of Netflix's Spaceman at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

FAQs

Adam Sandler’s prominence has spilt over to his family. Below are some frequently asked questions about his youngest daughter, Sunny:

Is Adam Sandler related to Sunny Sandler?

Sunny is the actor’s biological daughter. The pair often grace red-carpet events together and share a close relationship.

How old are Adam Sandler’s kids?

Sadie Madison is 18, while Sunny Madeline is 15. The teenagers have followed in their parent’s acting footsteps.

How long have Adam and Jackie been together?

Adam and his wife met on the 1999 comedy Big Daddy set. After dating for a couple of years, they exchanged nuptials in 2003. The duo has two kids.

What religion is Sunny Sandler?

Madeline is Jewish. Her grandparents are Russian Jewish immigrants. Her mother converted to religion after she married her dad.

What is Sunny Sandler’s height?

The celebrity child is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall and weighs 48 kilograms (106 lbs). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Adam, Sunny, Sadie and Jackie Sandler (L-R) during the 2023 Murder Mystery 2 photocall at Pont Debilly in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Where is Sunny Sandler now?

Sunny is reportedly still in school. However, with such acting genes, she will likely venture into the film industry after school.

Sunny Sandler is a budding actress widely recognised as Adam Sandler’s youngest daughter. Under her dad’s mentorship, she is slowly creating a name for herself in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. She is a figure to watch out for.

