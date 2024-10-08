Meet Bubba Wallace's wife: Everything about Amanda Carter

Bubba Wallace is an American professional stock car racing driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2023, he qualified for the playoffs for the first time. While the sportsman is on the right path on the track, his off-track life, including his love life, has been great. How much do you know about Bubba Wallace’s wife, his greatest cheerleader?

Bubba and Amanda during a photoshoot (L). Wallace at Darlington Raceway in 2024 (R). Photo: @amandaaawallace on Instagram, Meg Oliphant via Getty Images (modified by author)

For all racing drivers, the need for speed is engraved into their DNA. But when it comes to their personal lives, Bubba and his spouse, Amanda Carter, have set an example that romance does not always belong in the fast lane. They took their time getting to know each other. Discover exciting facts about Carter beyond her marriage to the famous sportsman.

Amanda Carter’s profile summary

Full name Amanda Carter Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (173 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Bubba Wallace Children 1 Occupation Finance analyst and artist Social media Instagram

Who is Bubba Wallace’s wife, Amanda Carter?

Amanda Carter gives good meaning to the renowned phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’

Her unwavering support for her husband’s sporting career is unmatched. During a 2023 interview with People, Carter revealed fascinating details about her relationship with Bubba, saying:

It is special. Sometimes, we talk about things from the past because we have known each other for so long.

Due to Bubba’s prominence, Amanda’s name frequently pops up whenever details about his marital life arise. Here are some details about the celebrity wife that you probably did not know about:

Amanda Carter and Bubba Wallace went to the same high school

The couple first met at Northwest Cabarrus High School when he was a sophomore, and she was a freshman.

Carter and Wallace smiling for the camera. @amandaaawallace on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to Essentially Sports, Wallace narrated how it was love at first sight for him in a 2023 interview with People.

She thought I was nice but not attractive. When I saw her, I was like, ‘Wow, she is gorgeous.’

While Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter did not date in school, they formed a friendship that would later lead to marriage.

She reconnected with Bubba in 2015 and began dating the following year

After high school, Carter and Wallace stayed in touch and reconnected during a 2015 football game. They began talking more consistently and soon developed feelings for each other. A year later, the duo started dating.

Bubba proposed to her in 2021

On 30 June 2021, the 23XI racing driver popped the big question to his long-time girlfriend in front of a waterfall in Oregon. He broke the news of their engagement via an X post that, in part, read:

Why I waited this long…we will never know. The wait is over! Here is to forever!

On the other hand, Amanda Carter took to Instagram to share the engagement photos alongside the caption:

I said yes! This man pulled off the greatest surprise, and we are so excited to be husband and wife.

Bubba and Amanda during their 2021 proposal event (L). A photo of their son, Becks Hayden (R). Photo: @amandaaawallace (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Amanda Carter married Wallace in December 2022

The pair exchanged nuptials on 31 December 2022 in a ceremony graced by 250 guests. Carter rocked a gown by Madam Burcu while Bubba donned a suit by Stitched by Mitch.

On 1 January 2024, Amanda celebrated their first anniversary via an Instagram post that she captioned:

I am thrilled after our first year of marriage! I wish we could go back in time and relive the most epic night ever. I look forward to sharing more anniversaries with the love of my life.

She and Bubba Wallace share a child

On 18 April 2024, the couple announced they were expecting. Amanda gave birth to their son on 29 September 2024. Bubba shared the good news with his Instagram followers with a cute photo of their child. The post read:

Meet Becks Hayden! The nine months we waited for him were worthwhile. Excited for the journey ahead.

Amanda is an artist and ex-financial analyst

Wallace’s wife graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and banking from Appalachian State University.

Carter and Bubba during their wedding in 2023 (L). Wallace at the Michigan International Speedway in 2024 (R). Photo: @amandaaawallace on Instagram, Logan Riely via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As documented by USA Network, she previously worked as a financial analyst at Bank of America. Carter allegedly left the company in 2022 to focus on her family and artwork.

FAQs

The topic of the sportsman’s personal life has constantly piqued the fans' interest, and many are curious if he is off the market. Below are frequently asked questions about Bubba Wallace’s family:

Is Bubba Wallace married?

Bubba Wallace’s wedding with his fiancé Carter took place in 2022. The young couple are blessed with a son.

What is Bubba Wallace’s wife’s age?

Amanda (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 30 March 1994 in North Carolina, USA. However, scantly information exists about her early life and family background.

Is Bubba Wallace's wife expecting?

The NASCAR driver and his wife welcomed their son on 29 September 2024. He is barely a week old at the time of writing.

Is Bubba Wallace gay?

No, the Alabama native is straight. His wife regularly attends his racing matches to cheer him on as he does what he loves to do the most.

Who are Bubba Wallace’s parents?

The sportsman was born to a black mother (Desiree) and a white dad (Darrell Wallace Sr.) Desiree is a social worker, while Darrell owns an industrial cleaning company.

Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda during the first quarter of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center in 2023. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

What is Bubba Wallace’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wallace is worth $4 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious racing career.

Bubba Wallace’s wife, Amanda Carter, has been by his side even before he became a professional NASCAR driver. She frequently celebrates his wins on social media. The duo has a child together.

