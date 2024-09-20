Olivia Cooke's relationship status and dating history: Inside her love life

In 2024, Olivia Cooke's relationship status has become a topic of great interest among fans and media alike. Many are curious about the man behind the talented actress, famous for her role in the fantasy drama House of the Dragon series. This article highlights fascinating details about Cooke’s romantic life, including her past romances.

Olivia Cooke at the DGA Theater Complex in 2023 (L). The actress during the 2024 premiere of House Of The Dragon (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Kate Green (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Olivia made her career debut in 2012, starring in Blackout. But beyond her career achievements, fans are eager to learn more about Cooke’s love life. However, unlike her outspoken on-screen persona, the star remains tight-lipped about her romantic relationships in real life. We have defied the odds to bring you every juicy detail surrounding this aspect of Olivia’s personal life.

Olivia Cooke's profile summary

Full name Olivia Kate Cooke Famous as Olivia Cooke Gender Female Date of birth 27 December 1994 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Oldham, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Royton and Crompton Academy Height 5′ 5½″ (1.66 m) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unknown Parents Lindsay Wilde and John Cooke Siblings 1 Profession Actress Years active 2012-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Olivia Cooke’s relationship status

At the moment, it is unclear whether Olivia is single or is seeing someone because she tries to keep details about her romantic connections within a private circle. While speaking to The Guardian in October 2022, she declined to confirm whether she was dating, saying:

I have done that before, and then it breaks up.

With this comment, most fans assumed that the actress was single. But has the situation changed nearly two years after the interview? Here is a comprehensive summary of Olivia Cooke’s dating history.

Olivia Cooke during the 2024 House Of The Dragon photocall in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Original

Matt Smith

In August 2024, rumours swirled around that English on-screen star Matt Smith was Olivia Cooke’s partner.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Ryan Condal (L-R) during the 2024 premiere of House of the Dragon. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

The speculations that the House of the Dragon co-stars were in a secret relationship began after Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston in the series, posted a photo of Cooke and Smith on Instagram.

According to The Tab, an anonymous post on the Fauxmoi subreddit emerged shortly after, further fuelling the rumours. It read:

These two British actors starring in a successful NBO show are officially dating. Although it was casual initially, they have started introducing each other as boyfriend and girlfriend to their close friends. I do not think they will publicly confirm their relationship as their other co-star always accompanies them as a third wheel to keep the rumours at bay.

Even though fans quickly assumed the post referred to Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, neither party has ever commented on the nature of their relationship.

Jacob Ifan

Jacob Ifan at BFI Southbank in 2022 (L). Olivia Cooke during the 2022 premier of House of the Dragon (R). Photo: David M. Benett, Hollie Adams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actress was romantically linked to Welsh actor Jacob Ifan, best known for his role in A Discovery of Witches in 2022.

According to Marie Claire, dating speculations started swirling after they began frequently posting each other on social media. However, no official confirmation ever came from Olivia Cooke and Jacob Ifan.

Ben Hardy

Olivia Cooke during the 2024 Wimbledon Tennis Championships (L). Ben Hardy at the Unicorns premiere in 2024 (R). Photo: Eamonn McCormack, Stuart Wilson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, the British actress was rumoured to be dating her Pixie co-star Ben Hardy. Per a Now To Love report, the duo confirmed their relationship after they were spotted holding hands and kissing in London. However, the pair announced their split five months after the spotting.

Christopher Abbott

Actors Olivia Cooke and Christopher Abbott during the 25th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2015. Photo by Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

According to Capital FM, Olivia Cooke and Christopher Abbott were in a confirmed relationship from 2015 to 2016. The couple, who met on the set of Katie Says Goodbye, parted ways after dating for only a year.

Alex Roe

Olivia Cooke during the 2023 Omega Aqua Terra Shades, International Launch Event (L). Alex Roe at the premiere of Billy The Kid in 2022 (R). Photo: Karwai Tang, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One of Olivia’s first public and confirmed relationships was with actor Alex Roe, known for some classics such as The 5th Wave. The pair were first spotted holding hands in 2014 before falling apart.

Olivia Cooke’s personal life

With a career spanning over a decade, Cooke has created a name for herself in the ever-evolving film industry. Below are some facts about her that you probably did not know:

How old is Olivia Cooke?

Olivia (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 27 December 1994 in Oldham, England. Her parents, police officer John Cooke and sales representative Lindsay Wilde, divorced when she was young. Regarding Cooke’s education, she attended Royton and Crompton Academy.

What does Olivia Cooke do for a living?

The Oldham native began acting when she was 8. Some of her accolades include a Screen International and a Newport Beach Film Festival Award. Below are some of Olivia Cooke’s movies and TV shows:

Life Itself (2018)

(2018) Modern Love (2019)

(2019) Fireheart (2022)

(2022) The Good Mother (2023)

What is Olivia Cooke’s net worth?

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia is worth $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful 12-year acting career.

Olivia Cooke during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. Photo: Scott Garfitt

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Cooke’s popularity constantly attracts interest in her life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Is Olivia Cooke married?

The subject of Olivia Cooke’s husband always pops up whenever details about her marital life arise. The actress is not married and does not have kids yet.

Who is Olivia Cooke dating?

Details regarding the actress’ romantic relationship remain speculative as she prefers to keep this topic away from the internet’s prying eyes. Therefore, it is difficult to establish whether she is single or dating.

Are Olivia Cooke and Jacob Ifan still together?

Although the duo was rumoured to be together in 2022, whether they were dating is unclear. Neither ever publicly spoke about their relationship.

Due to her celebrity status, Olivia Cooke's relationship has been a hot topic. But like most celebrities who prefer keeping details about their personal life under wraps, she has mastered hiding her love life details from the broader public. Whether the actress is single or not remains a mystery.

Source: Briefly News