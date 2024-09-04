Who is Carlos Sainz's girlfriend? Meet Rebecca Donaldson

Spanish racing driver Carlos Sainz is currently one of the best Formula 1 drivers racing for Ferrari. His personal life is also thriving since he found love again following his breakup with Spanish journalist Isa Hernaez. This article highlights all you need to know about Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.

Rebecca Carlos first gained recognition for dating reality TV star Scott Disick before she became Carlos Sainz's girlfriend. Originally from Scotland, she has built a successful modelling career, which has landed her on the cover of prestigious magazines and popular runways.

Rebecca Donaldson's profile summary

Full name Rebecca Donaldson Date of birth July 24, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Scone, Scotland, United Kingdom Current residence London, England Nationality Scottish Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Body measurements 32.5-24.5-35 inches Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend F1 driver Carlos Saiz (2023 to date) Education Perth Academy Profession Model, entrepreneur Agency Brand Model Management Social media Instagram TikTok

Who is Carlos Sainz's girlfriend?

The Formula 1 driver is currently dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson. She hails from Scotland but is currently based in London.

Rebecca Donaldson's age and height

Carlos Sainz Jr.'s girlfriend is 29 years old as of 2024. She was born on July 24, 1995. Rebecca's height is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) according to her profile on Models.com.

How did Rebecca and Carlos meet?

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson were first linked in June 2023, but it is unclear how they met. Their first public outing together was in Milan before being seen at a golf course in Amsterdam. They have since gone to several events together, and she has become a regular at F1 races.

Sainz has already introduced Donaldson to his family, including his two sisters, Ana and Blanca, and his mother, Reyes. They supported her during the Madrid Fashion Week in February 2024 and Carlo's younger sister Ana follows her on Instagram.

Rebecca Donaldson and Scott Disick's relationship started in April 2022. They were first spotted together grabbing lunch in Malibu, and shortly after, they made their red-carpet debut at the LA premiere of The Kardashians.

Their relationship seemed promising, with Scott introducing Rebecca to his family and friends. However, their romance was short-lived, as they broke up in June 2022. As Rebecca Donaldson's ex, Scott reportedly enjoyed his time with the model but realized he was not ready for a serious commitment at that time.

Does Rebecca Donaldson have kids?

Donaldson does not have any children as of 2024. She has not publicly shared her views on motherhood. Her boyfriend, Carlos Sainz Jr is also yet to be a father.

What does Rebecca Donaldson do for a living?

Donaldson is a professional model currently signed by Brand Model Management. She began her career as a beauty pageant contestant, winning her first title, 'Face of 2011', as a 17-year-old student from the prestigious Perth Academy. She later participated in the reality competition show Top Model UK.

Rebecca has since worked with high-profile brands like Elie Saab and Ferrari. She has also been featured in high-end fashion magazines like Elle, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Marie Claire.

The model has also diversified into business. She established a clothing brand called Muse Activewear in October 2020 during the Covid 19 pandemic. In her interview with Vestd, she said she decided to become an entrepreneur because she cannot handle a normal 9-5 job.

I've never had a 9-5 job. I've worked part-time in that sort of role; however, I've only ever lasted around 6 months. This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!

Rebecca Donaldson's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources, including Wealthy Spy and Sportskeeda, estimate it to be between $240,000 and $1.5 million. Rebecca Donaldson's modelling career is her main source of income in addition to her business.

FAQs

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson's relationship has captured the attention of many F1 fans since they were first linked in 2023. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the couple;

Is Carlos Sainz married?

Carlos Jr is not married as of 2024 and has never tied the knot. The Spanish Formula 1 driver is currently 30 years old (born on September 1, 1994).

Who is Carlos Sainz dating?

The racing driver is currently dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson. They were first linked in June 2023, shortly after Sainz ended his long-term relationship with Spanish journalist Isa Hernáez. Carlos and Isa dated for about six years (2017 to mid-2023) but kept their relationship relatively private.

Are Carlos Sainz and Rebecca still together?

Sainz Jr and Donaldson are still together in 2024. They have been seen together at various events and Formula 1 races, including the Mexico City Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has proven to be a supportive partner on and off the F1 track despite her demanding schedule. Her modelling career is also flourishing as she gains more recognition.

