Meet Anna Eberstein, Hugh Grant's wife and successful TV producer

Anna Eberstein is a successful Swedish television producer and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight due to her relationship with renowned British actor Hugh Grant. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after several years of dating and having kids.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein during the state dinner at the Palace of Versailles on September 20, 2023, in France (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Hugh Grant's relationships before marrying Anna Eberstein never led to marriage because he did not believe in marriage. He changed his views after meeting the Swedish producer and has since revealed in interviews that he wished he had done it earlier. He was 57 when he wed Anna.

Anna Eberstein's profile summary

Full name Anna Elisabet Eberstein Date of birth February 15, 1983 Age 41 years old as of 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Sweden Current residence London, England Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Actor Hugh Grant (since 2018) Children Three Parents Susanne and Hans Eberstein Siblings Christian Eberstein (brother) Education Uppsala University (MS in Economics) Lincoln Memorial University (Business School) Oxford Brookes University (English Literature and Political Science) Profession Television producer, entrepreneur Social media LinkedIn Known as Hugh Grant's wife

How old is Anna Eberstein?

Hugh Grant's wife's age is 41 years as of 2024. She was born on February 15, 1983, in Sweden, where she was also raised.

Anna Eberstein's height

The Swedish national stands at approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) tall. She is a few inches shorter than her husband, Hugh Grant, who stands at 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) tall, according to his IMDB profile.

Top 5 facts about Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein. Photo: Gregg DeGuire on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Hugh Grant meet Anna Eberstein?

Hugh and Eberstein were first linked in the early 2010s, according to Elle. They reportedly met at a party in London where Anna pitched him a film idea. Their relationship was on-again-off-again when they started dating because he was also linked to Tinglan Hong in the early 2010s.

The couple began making frequent public outings together around 2015. One of their first appearances was at the 2015 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Hugh and Anna reside in a $22 million (£17.5 million) six-bedroom mansion in Chelsea, London, with their children.

Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant's wedding

Hugh Grant's wedding to Anna Eberstein came in May 2018 after about six years of dating. The private civil marriage ceremony was held at the Chelsea Register Office in London. The actor was 57, while Anna was 39 when they exchanged vows.

Before marrying Eberstein, the Paddington actor was opposed to the idea of marriage. He told Reuters that his wife shares the same view.

I still think it's (absurd), really, and so does my wife, by the way. But it just seemed like a nice, cosy thing to do.

Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant during the 'Wonka' Premiere at Cinema UCG Normandie on December 01, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant's kids

Hugh and Eberstein currently have three kids together. Their firstborn, son John Mungo, was born in September 2012. The couple welcomed a daughter in December 2015 and had their third child in March 2018.

The BAFTA-winning actor has two other children from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. They welcomed daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi in September 2011. Their son Felix Chang Hong was born in December 2012, three months after his stepbrother John Mungo was born.

Hugh Grant's kids have been kept away from the spotlight. In his previous interview with Radio Times, the actor opened up about fatherhood, saying,

Anyone with young children would probably agree that it's simultaneously the worst time in your life and the best. On a day-to-day basis, as you tread on another broken toy with a hangover, it's just awful. But when you look back at the photographs on your iPhone, you realize, 'Oh, I have been extremely happy. This is very nice.'

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein during the Lacoste VIP Lounge at the 2019 ATP World Tour Tennis Finals on November 17, 2019, in London. Photo: David M. Benett

Anna Eberstein's career

Hugh Grant's wife graduated from Uppsala University with a master's degree in economics in 2003. She also studied at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee on a tennis scholarship, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Anna previously worked as a freelance television producer and was a promotions producer for ESPN (2008 to 2013), where she created video material for marketing and advertising.

She also co-founded Ace Slippers, a London-based Scandinavian sock company, with her cousin Pia Tamm Hagno in 2014. They aimed to bring an edgy style to traditional Swedish slipper socks. Anna is currently involved in literary writing.

Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

FAQs

Hugh Grant has been an A-list actor in the UK since the early 1980s with a fair share of high-profile relationships, for example, Liz Hurley. Below are some frequently asked questions about Hugh's love life and fatherhood;

Is Hugh Grant married?

The renowned English actor is married. He tied the knot with Swedish producer and businesswoman Anna Eberstein in 2018.

How many children does Hugh Grant have with his wife, Anna?

Hugh and his wife Anna have three children together. Their firstborn, John Mungo, was born in September 2012, followed by their second child in December 2015. The couple welcomed their third child in March 2018.

Is Hugh Grant still married to Anna Eberstein?

Grant is still married to Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein. The couple started dating in the early 2010s before tying the knot in 2018.

What is the age difference between Hugh Grant and his wife?

Anna is 22 years younger than her husband, Hugh Grant. She was born on February 15, 1984 (41 years in 2024), while Grant was born on September 9, 1960 (63 years in 2024).

How many baby mamas does Hugh Grant have?

The English actor has five children with two women. He shares two children, daughter Tabitha and son Felix, with former restaurant hostess Tinglan Hong. He welcomed his other three children with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant during the World Premiere of 'Wonka' at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Grant has dated Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock, Tinglan Hong, Liz Hurley, Jemima Khan, and Estella Marie Thompson.

Anna Eberstein usually keeps a low profile despite being married to one of England's most successful actors. Apart from her LinkedIn account, she does not have any other social media accounts.

