Elizabeth Hurley is a gorgeous British model, actress, and businesswoman. She rose to fame in the 1990s after featuring in films such as Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997 and EDtv in 1999. Since then, she has known stardom throughout her successful career. So, what is Elizabeth Hurley's net worth?

Global ambassador Elizabeth Hurley attends The Estee Lauder Companies UK & Ireland Breast Cancer Campaign on October 3, 2019 in London, England.

Source: Getty Images

The actress is estimated to have garnered much wealth from her career. She is estimated to have a net worth of about $50 million.

Elizabeth Hurley's profiles and bio

Full name Elizabeth Jane Hurley Nickname Liz Hurley Year of birth June 10, 1965 Elizabeth Hurley's age 57 years in 2022 Place of birth Basingstoke, Hampshire, England Nationality British Gender Female Famous as Actress, model, film producer, businesswoman Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Body measurements 38-26-34 Father Roy Hurley Mother Angela Hurley Siblings Two Children Damian Twitter @ElizabethHurley Instagram @elizabethhurley1

What ethnicity is Elizabeth Hurley?

The actress is of white ethnicity.

Early life

Elizabeth Hurley was born to her parents on June 10, 1965, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England. Elizabeth Hurley's parents were Roy and Angela Hurley. Her mother was a teacher at Kenpshott Junior School, while her mother was a major in the Royal Army Educational Corps who passed away in 1996.

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Lincoln Center Corporate Fashion Gala honouring Leonard A. Lauder at Alice Tully Hall on November 18, 2019 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

The actress was raised alongside her two siblings. Elizabeth Hurley's siblings are Kathleen and Andrews. Elizabeth studied at Harriet Costello School, where she developed a love and passion for fashion. She later joined the London Studio Centre from 1983 to 1986, studying theatre and dance.

Career

At the onset of 1994, Elizabeth caught the eyes of the world after she appeared at the Premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with boyfriend Hugh Grant while just wearing a revealing black Versace dress.

In 1995, at 29 years, she landed her first modelling gig and was named a spokes model for Estée Lauder. She has also appeared in ads for several of the brand's fragrances, such as Pleasures, Sensuous, Beautiful, and some of their cosmetics.

She was also the face of the company until 2001. After that, she continued working as a model and as their Global Ambassador for their Breast Cancer Campaign. She has also modelled for other companies such as Lancel, Jordache, and MQ Clothiers of Sweden.

In 2005, the model commenced her beachwear line known as Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In 2008, she was honoured to design 12 swimsuits for a Spanish clothing brand, MANGO.

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party on May 10, 2022 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Her career as an actress has been phenomenal. She has appeared in more than 40 notable TV projects and films. Here are some of Elizabeth Hurley's movies and TV shows:

Project Year Aria 1987 Rowing with the Wind 1988 Inspector Morse 1988 Rumpole of the Bailey 1988 Christabel 1988 Passenger 57 1992 The Shamrock Conspiracy 1995 Harrison: Cry of the City 1996 Samson and Delilah 1996 Dangerous Ground 1997 Permanent Midnight 1998 My Favourite Martian 1999 Mickey Blue Eyes 1999 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 1999 Bedazzled 2000 The Human Face 2001 Serving Sara 2002 Method 2004 Valentino: The Last Emperor 2008 Made in Romania 2010 Gossip Girl 2011-2012 The Royals 2015-2018 Runaways 2019 Then Came You 2020

In 2006, she graced Project Catwalk as both the judge and executive producer of the fashion design competition.

Awards and Nominations

The actress has achieved so much during her career in the entertainment industry, which makes it seem like a walk in the park. However, hard work, dedication and passion are the main ingredients for her success. Here are some of her achievements:

In 1997, she was named Supporting Actress of the Year at the ShoWest Convention.

at the ShoWest Convention. In 1999, the actress received a Teen Choice Award nomination for S*xiest Love Scene for EDtv .

nomination for S*xiest Love Scene for . In 1998, she bagged a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for Favourite Actress Comedy for Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery .

nomination for Favourite Actress Comedy for . In 2001, she bagged a Best Dressed MTV Movie Award nomination for Bedazzled .

nomination for . In 2003, she received a Best Actress nomination from the DVD Exclusive Awards for Double Whammy.

Is Elizabeth Hurley married?

In 1987, Elizabeth was in a relationship with actor Hugh Grant, but the two went their separate ways in 2000.

On April 4, 2002, she welcomed her son Damian whose father was Steve Bing. On March 2, 2007, she married textile heir Arun Nayar, but they divorced in June 2011.

After three months, she was engaged to former cricketer Shane Warne, but the two split up in 2013.

Elizabeth Hurley's children

The actress is the mother of one son Damian. He was born on April 4, 2002. His father is the late American film producer and businessman Steve Bing. Steve was among the wealthiest Americans, with a net worth of about $600 million.

British actress Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian Charles Hurley seen at the party organized for the launch of the Fendace collection in Milan, Italy.

Source: Getty Images

Are Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley still friends?

Yes, the two are still great friends. Hugh is Elizabeth's son's godparent.

How did Liz Hurley make her money?

The actress and model joined the industry in 1995, and since then, she has appeared in various modelling gigs and countless films, TV shows and documentaries.

Elizabeth Hurley's net worth is incredibly high due to her thriving career in the showbiz industry. She continues to be a huge impact on many through her humanitarian acts.

