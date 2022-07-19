Who is Lisa Ann Russell? Everything to know about Jeff Probst's wife

Jeff Probst is famously known for being the host of the Emmy Award-winning US reality television show Survivor. Since 2000, he has blown fans away with his impressive hosting skills and empathy for players, earning him a global following worldwide. Yet, many have wondered who Jeff's wife is? Do you think they met on Survivor? Get the whole story here!

Jeff Probst's wife is Lisa Ann Russell, and the duo met at a Survivor party. Photos: @KrypoTech24

Source: Twitter

Several people form long-lasting romantic connections while on reality shows. The story is, however, different for this stunning couple. So, how did Lisa Ann Russell and Jeff Probst meet? Do they have children together? We give you an exclusive look into the life of Jeff and Russell.

Lisa Ann Russell's profiles and bio

Full name Lisa Ann Russell Age 50 years Birth date March 21 1972 Horoscope Aries Birthplace Illinois, USA Net worth $2 million Height 5 feet 2 inches Ethnicity American Profession Actress and fashion model Weight 50.2 kgs Relationship status Married (Jeff Probst) Children 2

Lisa Ann Russell's age and education

How old is Lisa Ann Russell? Born on March 21 1972, Lisa is 50 years and 3 months. Ann spent her childhood in Sterling, Illinois, and then moved to Chicago. Her family later settled in California.

There is no information about her educational background, parents' names or siblings. However, before joining college, Lisa Ann appeared in several commercials and joined the fashion industry as a model on Revlon in her earlier years.

Lisa Ann Russell's career

Aside from modelling and commercials, Lisa advanced her on-screen career by pursuing acting. Not surprisingly, she has thrived in the entertainment field.

Was Lisa Ann Russell on Saved by the Bell? Yes, she was. Lisa Ann Russell's movies and TV shows include:

Saved by the bell; The college years(1998)

Kounterfeit (1996)

Twisted love (1995)

APEX (1994)

Sinbad; The Battle of The Dark Knights(1998)

The Jeff Probst Show (2012-2013)

She is professionally an actress who has been in several movies and TV shows. Photo: @Fame10

Source: Twitter

Lisa Ann Russell's spouse

Before Lisa became Jeff Probst's wife, she was married. Her first husband was Mark-Paul Gosselaar, popular for his role in the Saved by the bell series, where he plays Zack Morris.

Lisa and Mark were married on August 26 1996; they welcomed two children into the world, Michael Gosselaar, born in 2004, and Ava Lorenn Gosselaar, born in 2006.

The couple stayed married for 14 years before calling it quits in early June 2010. The divorce became official in May 2011. Then, later that year in December, she tied the knot with the long-running reality show Survivor host and director Jeff Probst.

Her ex-husband Mark also married someone else, and his second wife is Catriona McGinn.

Lisa Ann Russell and Jeff Probst

How did Lisa Ann Russell and Jeff Probst meet? The two love birds met at a Christmas party hosted by Survivor creator Mark Burnett. The couple started as friends, became enamoured, and began a long-lasting romance.

They dated for a few months before tying the knot on December 5, 2011. For both of them, it was their second marriage, with Jeff's first wife being Shelley Wright, a psychotherapist.

Who are Lisa Ann Russell's children?

Lisa has two children with her first husband, Mark. Michael was born in 2004, and Ava Lorenn was born in 2006.

When parents file for divorce, the kids end up suffering, not knowing which parent to support. However, since Jeff, Mark, Catriona and Lisa have shared custody of Michael and Ava, Lisa's kids have had a better outcome.

Did Jeff Probst have kids? Jeff Probst has no biological children, but he is the stepdad to Lisa's kids.

Jeff Probst, his wife, and their two children at the Skirball Cultural Center on March 20, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Did Jeff Probst marry a contestant?

Which Survivor did Jeff Probst date? Despite his wife not being part of the Survivor cast, Jeff has had a fling with a Survivor contestant. He dated Julie Berry of Survivor: Vanuatu.

He contacted her after the show aired, and the two started dating. The two kept it under wraps until after the show aired, and eventually, they split in 2008.

Lisa Ann Russell's net worth

Lisa Ann stands as one of the hottest celebrities since the 80s. Her poise, beauty and talent behind the screen have received several endorsements, which have earned her a great sum of money.

Lisa Ann Russell's estimated net worth stands at $2 million. However, the exact amount is not known. Fortunately, she is very well taken care of by her husband, Jeff Probst, whose net worth stands at $40 million.

Physical stats

Ann stands at 5 feet 2 inches; the stunning former model/ fashionista has brown hair and brown eyes. Lisa Ann Russell's weight is 50.2 kgs, and she has an impressive body measurement ratio of 35:25:35.

Recent news

Being a mother to two teenagers can be wanting and requires a lot of attention. Lisa is currently focused on being the best mother to Michael and Ava. But, according to sources, she would prefer that Jeff be home more often as opposed to him being away on Survivor all the time.

Jeff Probst and Lisa Ann Russell are a stunning couple. However, Lisa has taken a back seat from the entertainment industry to focus on raising her two teenage children as Jeff travels the world.

Source: Briefly News