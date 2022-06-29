Who is Kyle Baugher? Age, wife, interview, career, profiles, net worth

Kyle Baugher is an American financier and celebrity spouse. He is famous for being the husband of renowned English actress Kelly Reilly, who is known for her role as Beth Dutton in the Yellowstone Paramount Network series and as Mary Watson in Sherlock Holmes. How well do you know Kelly Reilly's real-life husband? Keep reading to find out!

The Yellowstone actress is often tight-lipped when it comes to her love life. She previously dated men who lived in the spotlight and was even engaged to actor Jonah Lotan from 2007 to 2009, but the relationships failed to work out. The actress decided to tie the knot with someone who has no connection with the limelight and has been happily married for the last nine years.

Kyle Baugher's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kyle Baugher Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife English actress Kelly Reilly (since 2012) Education Princeton University Profession Financier

Kyle Baugher's age and early life

Little is known regarding Kelly Reilly's husband since the actress only shares a glimpse of their marital life. He is from New York, United States, but details regarding his date of birth, family, and early life are not known. His wife Kelly was born on 18th July 1977 in Surrey, England and has Irish roots.

From his LinkedIn profile, the financier attended Princeton University from 1998 to 2002. He graduated with a degree in History.

Kyle Baugher's wife

Actress Kelly Reilly and Kyle have been married since 2012. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Baugher has been married to British actress Kelly Reilly since 2012. The couple first met in 2010 and dated for about two years before getting engaged in 2012. Kyle Baugher's marriage location was set in Somerset, England, in 2012, and the ceremony was only attended by a few invited guests.

In a 2015 Kyle Baugher interview, the Sherlock Holmes actress revealed that her marriage makes her happy. Kelly Reilly and Kyle Baugher reside in New York and do not have any children together.

Kyle Baugher's career

Kelly Reilly's husband is a New York-based financier, but little is known regarding his profession. The actress has a thriving career in the spotlight but prefers to keep her husband's work relations away from the public.

Kyle Baugher's net worth

Kelly Reilly's husband has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2022. He makes his living as a financier in New York. On the other hand, his wife has amassed an estimated fortune of $5 million from her acting career in films, television shows, and theatre performances.

Kyle Baugher's Instagram

The financier is not a public person and has no active social media accounts. His wife's Instagram is @mzkellyreilly, and she has over 573,000 followers as of June 2022.

Who is Kelly Reilly's husband?

The English actress is married to financier Kyle Baugher. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been together for more than nine years.

Is Kelly Reilly Kevin Costner's daughter in Yellowstone?

Actor Kevin Costner plays the role of John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, while Kelly Reilly stars as John's daughter Beth Dutton in the drama series. However, the Yellowstone father-daughter duo is not related in real life. Kelly's father is Jack Reilly, a police officer, while her mother is a hospital receptionist. On the other hand, the 67-year-old Kevin has seven children from three past relationships.

Who is Beth Dutton married to?

Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) tied the knot with her longtime lover Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser) in the Yellowstone season four finale. In real life, Kelly is married to financier Kyle Baugher while Cole is married to photographer Cynthia Daniel and they have three children together.

Who is Kelly Reilly's father?

Kelly's father is Jack Reilly, an English police officer, while her mother worked as a hospital receptionist. The Yellowstone actress has Irish roots.

Kelly Reilly's husband, Kyle Baugher, continues to be a mystery to the actress's fans, who are eager to know more about the man in her life. But what matters is that he makes her happy, and their marriage has remained strong for the last nine years.

