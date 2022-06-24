Who is Candice Neil? Age, children, partner, biography, profiles, net worth

Candice Neil is a Colombian-American model famous for being the long-term fiancé of actor Billy Zane. The Hollywood star is best known for his role as Caledon Hockley, Rose's wealthy but unlikeable fiancé in Titanic (1997). How well do you know the actor's model girlfriend? Below is a detailed Candice Neil biography for more.

Before meeting Candice, Billy Zane was in multiple high-profile relationships. He was married to actress Lisa Collins from 1989 to 1995. After their divorce, he was engaged to Chilean actress Leonor Varela and later proposed to British actress Kelly Brook, but they broke up in 2008. He then dated Croatian model Jasmina Hdagha for a while in 2010 before Neil came into the picture.

Candice Neil's profiles summary and bio

Full name Candice Neil Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth Colombia Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality Colombian-American Height 5 feet 8 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged (since 2010) Fiancé Actor Billy Zane Children Two daughters, Ava Catherine and Gia Profession Model

Candice Neil's age and early life

Billy Zane's fiancé was born in Colombia, but her exact date of birth is not known. She is yet to share details regarding her parents and life before meeting actor Billy. The model is currently a citizen of the United States, where she lives with her children and partner.

Candice Neil's partner and children

Candice was engaged to Titanic actor Billy Zane in 2010. The actor had plans to have a wedding in Greece in 2013 since both his parents are Greeks. It is not clear if they made their union official. The lovebirds met after Neil's sister set them up, and they had an instant attraction.

Candice Neil and Billy Zane are blessed with two daughters, Ava Catherine Zane (born in 2011) and Gia (born in 2014). Candice Neil's children seem to be following in their mother's modelling footsteps. The eldest daughter, Ava Zane, made her modelling debut in Janie and Jack's 2018 spring campaign. Billy Zane's family resides in Los Angeles, California.

Candice Neil's profession

Billy Zane's partner is a Los Angeles-based model whose looks have been likened to the renowned actress Angelina Jolie. She has worked with several modelling agencies, including Nous Modelling Agency.

Neil was the inspiration behind a video game character named Jack and later became the face of Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 video games. She also appeared in Mano Bebakh and Ghararemoon's music videos.

The model is also a great actress and has starred in several films. Some of the most known Candice Neil movies include the Winter Dragon short film, in which she played the role of Ilyena.

Candice Neil's net worth

The model's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at around $1 million in 2022. Her major source of income is modelling. On the other hand, her partner Bill Zane has amassed a fortune of $20 million from his acting career.

Candice Neil's height

The model is known for having an amazing physique. She stands at 5 feet 8 inches and has beautiful brown hair and eyes.

Actor Billy Zane is lucky to have model Candice Neil in his life. She is the longest partner he has ever had, and she gave him two beautiful daughters who make him a proud dad.

