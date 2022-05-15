Who is Mandy Moore? Age, family, height, songs, movies and tv shows, worth

Mandy Moore is a multi-award-winning American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame in 1999 after the release of her debut single, Candy. She later started her Hollywood career in 2001 and is known for voicing Princess Rapunzel in Tangled, starring as Lana in Princess Diaries, and recently as Rebecca in the This Is Us series on NBC.

Mandy Moore is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Mandy Moore has a sweet singing voice, and her acting is unmatched. She has been in both industries for more than 2 decades and is still one of the best of her generation. Her iconic acting earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 and she is also the recipient of multiple awards.

Mandy Moore's profile summary and bio

Full name: Amanda Leigh Moore

Amanda Leigh Moore Date of birth: 10th April 1984

10th April 1984 Age: 38 years in 2022

38 years in 2022 Place of birth: Nashua, New Hampshire

Nashua, New Hampshire Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Mandy Moore's height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Taylor Goldsmith (since 2018), Ryan Adams (from 2009 to 2016)

Taylor Goldsmith (since 2018), Ryan Adams (from 2009 to 2016) Children: Son August Harrison

Son August Harrison Parents: Stacy and Donald Moore

Stacy and Donald Moore Siblings: Scott and Kyle

Scott and Kyle Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Singer, songwriter, actress Instagram: @mandymooremm

@mandymooremm Twitter: @TheMandyMoore

@TheMandyMoore YouTube: @Mandy Moore

@Mandy Moore Facebook: @mandymooremm

Mandy Moore's age and early life

The singer was born on 10th April 1984 in Nashua, New Hampshire and is 38 years in 2022. Her mother, Stacy, is a retired news reporter, while her father, Donald Moore, is a pilot for American Airlines. Her parents divorced when her mother came out as a lesbian.

Amanda is the middle child and has two brothers, Scott and Kyle. She is of mixed descent with Russian, Jewish, Irish, Scottish, and English roots.

Mandy Moore's husband and children

The singer and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their son in February 2021. Photo: @mandymooremm

The singer has been in two marriages. She got engaged to singer Ryan Adams in February 2009, and they tied the knot in March 2009. The actress later filed for divorce in January 2015, and the proceedings were finalized in June 2016.

Amanda was engaged for the second time to singer Taylor Goldsmith in September 2017, and they tied the knot in November 2018. The couple was blessed with baby boy August Harrison in February 2021. Mandy Moore and her husband are yet to reveal if they plan to have more children.

Mandy Moore's musical career

Mandy rose to fame after releasing her debut single, Candy, in 1999. Photo: @NBC

Amanda started working on her music when she was only thirteen. Victor Cade noticed her talent and helped her get signed with Epic records. The singer released her debut single, Candy, in 1999, and it debuted at number 88 before peaking at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single received RIAA Gold certification.

Despite her debut single's commercial success, she was constantly compared to the superstars of the time, including Britney Spears, Jessica Simpsons, and Christina Aguilera. This prompted her to change her singing style from pop to folk and country.

She has since released countless hits, and some of Mandy Moore's top songs include;

Four Moons (2022)

(2022) In Real Life (2022)

(2022) When I Wasn't Watching (2020)

(2020) I See the Light (2010)

(2010) I've Got a Dream (2010)

(2010) I Wanna Be With You (2000)

She released her debut studio album, So Real, in 1999, and it proceeded to earn her an RIAA platinum certification. Mandy Moore's albums include;

In Real Life (2022)

(2022) Silver Landings (2020)

(2020) Amanda Leigh (2009)

(2009) Wild Hope (2007)

(2007) Coverage (2003)

(2003) Mandy Moore (2001)

Mandy Moore's acting career

Mandy Moore as Rebecca on NBC's This Is Us family drama. Photo: @NBC

The actress made her Hollywood debut in 2001 in Dr Dolittle 2 as the voice of Girl Bear Cub. She then landed the role of Lana Thomas in The Princess Diaries and later as Jamie Sullivan in the 2002 A Walk to Remember. Amanda is also known for starring as Princess Rapunzel in Tangled musical comedy.

Mandy Moore's movies and TV shows include:

This Is Us on NBC (2016 to 2022) as Rebecca Pearson

on NBC (2016 to 2022) as Rebecca Pearson Midway (2019) as Anne Best

(2019) as Anne Best 47 Meters Down (2017) as Lisa

(2017) as Lisa Sheriff Callie's Wild West (2014 to 2017) as Sheriff Callie's voice

(2014 to 2017) as Sheriff Callie's voice Red Band Society (2014 to 2015) as Dr Erin Grace

(2014 to 2015) as Dr Erin Grace High School USA! (2013 to 2015) as Cassandra Barren's voice

(2013 to 2015) as Cassandra Barren's voice Tron: Uprising (2012 to 2013) as Mara's voice

(2012 to 2013) as Mara's voice Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011) as Ava Gold

(2011) as Ava Gold License to Wed (2007) as Sadie Jones

(2007) as Sadie Jones Chasing Liberty (2004) as Anna Foster

Mandy Moore's net worth

The singer-actress has an estimated net worth of $14 million in 2022. Her salary from the famous This Is Us family drama on NBC is about $250,000 per episode.

How old was Mandy Moore in Princess Diaries?

She was 16 years when the movie was released in 2001. She starred as Lana, who bullied the main character Mia played by Anne Hathaway.

How old was Mandy Moore in Rapunzel?

Mandy Moore voiced Princess Rapunzel in Tangled. Photo: @Disney Channel

The actress was 26 when she bagged the role of Princess Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled in 2010. She starred alongside actor Zachary Levi.

Is Mandy Moore still married?

Yes. She has been married to Dawes' frontman, Taylor Goldsmith, since 2018. Moore was previously married to singer Ryan Adams.

Was Mandy Moore a singer or actress first?

She ventured into music first. She released her debut studio album, So Real, in 1999 and later made her acting debut in 2001 in Dr Dolittle 2.

Mandy Moore's 'threw up'

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the actress revealed that she vomited after reading the script of This Is Us penultimate episode. She got emotional for having to say goodbye to a character she had played for six years.

Mandy Moore has proven many times that her talent is her biggest strength since she came into the spotlight in 1999. Her iconic art and legacy will remain a point of reference for the coming generations.

