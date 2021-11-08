Jessica Simpson's net worth, age, children, husband, addiction, height, profiles

Jessica Simpson has made significant career moves since she entered the entertainment industry in 1998. Simpson is an actor, singer, fashion designer, author, and businesswoman. However, she had several troubles with addiction and much more. To find out more about her story, stick on!

Jessica Simpson celebrates #1 New York Times best-selling memoir, "Open Book" on February 14, 2020, in Franklin, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer.

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson, aged 41 at the time of writing, is the daughter of a Baptist youth minister. She was brought up in a solid Christian faith. It was her church upbringing that made her launch into singing in the choir.

Jessica Simpson's profiles

Full name: Jessica Ann Johnson

Jessica Ann Johnson Date of birth: July 10, 1980

July 10, 1980 Gender: Female

Female Age: 41 in 2021

41 in 2021 Jessica Simpson's parents: Tina Ann Simpson and Joseph Simpson

Tina Ann Simpson and Joseph Simpson Siblings: Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson Occupation: Singer, actress, fashion designer, businesswoman

Singer, actress, fashion designer, businesswoman Profession Duration: 1993-present

1993-present Jessica Simpson's height: 1.61 m

1.61 m Children: 3

3 Instruments: Vocals

Vocals Jessica Simpson's husbands: Nick Lachey (ex), Eric Johnson

Nick Lachey (ex), Eric Johnson Labels: Colombia records, Epic, Primary wave, BMG

Colombia records, Epic, Primary wave, BMG Jessica Simpson's net worth: Approximately $200 Million

Approximately $200 Million Instagram: @jessicasimpson

@jessicasimpson Jessica Simpson's Twitter: @JessicaSimpson

@JessicaSimpson Website: jessicasimpson.com

Jessica Simpson's biography

Singer Jessica Simpson hosts Alex Berg and Zach Stafford on BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" set on February 04, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

The 10th July baby is an Abilene, Texas native and a first-born child to Tina Ann and Joseph Simpson. Jessica grew up in two different cities, Dallas and Waco, before they relocated to McGregor, Texas. Before the adolescence stage in her life, she fleetingly went to Amelia Middle School during his father's outreach in Cincinnati, Ohio.

One year, eight months later, the family moved back to McGregor, Texas and Simpson joined J. J. Pearce High School in Richardson in her puberty years, but she dropped out in 1997 when her career took off. After one year, she completed her GED through distance learning at Texas Tech High School. Her father's job caused the family to move around to different cities, more so in Texas.

Singing talents

The youth baptist daughter took up singing in the church choir at a tender age. When she was eleven, she anticipated achieving success by singing. Her desire was so loud that she auditioned for the Mickey Mouse Club at age twelve. She did not get a chance then but, after advancing by way of re-doing multiple rounds, Simpson became a semi-finalist amid famous artists such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake.

Ashlee's sister professed that she was nervous after Aguilera's performance; hence, her tension ruined her chance of winning. Since she wasn't finalist, Jessica resumed singing in the church choir, where she was eventually found by the Head of a Christian music label.

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM's Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

The Christain label owner, first of all, asked her for an audition and then signed her with the record label allowing her to start her first debut album, Jessica and toured to promote her album, but she quit. Joseph Simpson claimed that she stopped because the size of her breast led to her being judged as sexual for the genre. She later signed in with Colombia records, where the breast issue was an advantage to market her music globally.

Jessica Simpson's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of the movies that Simpson starred in:

The employee of the Month

The Dukes of Hazzard(2005)

Major Movie Star(2008)

Blonde Ambition(2007)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Nick & Jessica Variety Hour (2004)

That '70s Show (1998)

The Twilight Zone (2002)

Who is Jessica Simpson married to?

The famous singer was married to Nick Lachey on October 26, 2002, in Austin, Texas. The couple worked together in various commercials and tv shows. They stated that they were separating in November 2005 due to irreconcilable differences. The divorce was publicized globally and finalized on June 30 2006.

Simpson exclaimed that her marriage to Lachey was the most significant financial mistake because she had to pay a settlement of $12 million in their divorce due to lack of a pre-nuptial agreement.

After the divorce, Jessica started dating Eric Johnson, a retired NFL player, in 2010, and they officially wedded in July 2014, and they have three children. Jessica Simpson children are Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson.

Maxwell Johnson's mother was not only a singer and an actor, but she was also a businesswoman. She has a Jessica Simpson shoes business that she does online where she sells shoes of a different kind for women. Her prices range from as low as $ 40 - $ 200.

Jessica Simpson the entrepreneur

The fancy Jessica Simpson perfume for women is an Amber vanilla fragrance that was instigated in 2008. The scent has its sources from Alexis Dadier. The top notes are Pear, Apricot and Red Berries; middle notes are Caramel, Almond, Gardenia and Jasmine; the base notes are Vanilla, Amber and Sandalwood.

Personal struggles

Jessica Simpson's addiction to drinking was based on her self hating and failing to respect her power to say no to it. She stated these words when she posted of her four years of sobriety from the drinking problem.

How did Jessica Simpson lose weight?

Before her weight loss journey, Simpson cleared it with her doctor. Then, after she was given the go-ahead, she subscribed to three balanced meals in a day and consumed a lot of water. To maintain her focus on everyday exercise, she involved her family. In addition to all these, Simpson spared one hour off social media every day.

Jessica Simpson's net worth has been increasing over the years. She rakes in her riches from her many ventures such as music royalties, fragrance sales, fashion, public appearances and much more. She recorded her debut music album when she was a mere 17 years of age. Not even the sky is the limit for this blonde bombshell.

